Every fashion enthusiast knows that high-quality items really elevate your look. This is why so many of us gravitate toward beautiful luxury and designer items. However, it's not always feasible to shell out large sums of money on high-ticket items. Well, if you are on the hunt for designer items for less, it's your lucky day. Nordstrom is hosting a massive designer clearance event, where many items are up to 70% off. I've dug through the hundreds of products on sale at Nordstrom and recommended the best of the best for you all.
Yes, you heard that correctly. From popular designer handbag brands to shoes and trousers that won't quit, there's truly something for everyone during this huge Nordstrom designer sale. Keep scrolling to discover deeply discounted, editor-approved selections.
Shop Nordstrom Designer Handbags on Sale
Mulberry
Small Soft Bayswater Leather Satchel
Mulberry
Mini Soft Bayswater Grained Leather Satchel
Shop the mini version if you like the style but want a more compact size.
DeMellier
The Tokyo Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Leather Clutch
Mansur Gavriel
Gaia Leather Shoulder Bag
Beautiful golden handbag.
Mansur Gavriel
Small Everyday Cabas Suede Hobo Bag
I love beautiful suede pieces.
Mulberry
Folded Multi-Card Wallet
I'm a sucker for light blue.
Coperni
Swipe Leather Handbag
Coperni
Mini Heart Leather Belt Bag
If you're a Coperni fan, there are some serious gems in the designer sale.
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Leather Tote
McQueen
T-Bar Suede Shoulder Bag
Shop Nordstrom Designer Shoes & Sunglasses on Sale
Manolo Blahnik
Chaos Ankle Strap Sandal
Gucci
Small Square Sunglasses
TOM FORD
Juliette Cat Eye Sunglasses
These sunnies will turn heads.
Common Projects
Suede & Genuine Shearling Clog
Cozy slippers are a must.
CELINE
Bold 3 Dots Geometric Sunglasses
Fashion people, this one is for you.
TOM FORD
Guilliana Gradient Geometric Sunglasses
You can never have too many cool sunnies.
Balenciaga X Scholl
Sandal