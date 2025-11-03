I Can't Stop Thinking About Vince's Winter Collection—These Pieces Are Simply Gorgeous

The collection of dreamy separates in this delicious emerald green hue caught my eye first (you can see me below in one of the stunning coats). But a fun sequin skirt, incredible knit (aka, the one featured above with the wrap detail), and next-level shoes also had my attention.
Below, I rounded up all of the new Vince winter items that I can't stop thinking about because of how gorgeous they are. Enjoy.
Wool-Blend Single-Breasted Coat
This is the coat I tried on. Can you even with this color?
Draped-Shawl Wool-Cashmere Sweater
As you can see with the photo at the very top of this story, the draping here is breathtaking.
Paillette Bias Skirt
Get this holiday party skirt before it sells out.
Plush Cashmere Funnel-Neck Sweater
Style this sweater with the skirt above.
Gathered Draped-Neck Crepe Blouse
A moment.
Ruched-Seam Long-Sleeve Dress
Yes to the ruching.
Plush Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
I'd style this sweater with chocolate brown pants.
Sabrina Croc-Embossed Leather Mini Top-Handle Bag
The color! The shape!
Cozy Rib High V-Neck Top
Wow, this neckline.
Donegal Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trouser
I adore Vince's trousers.
Harlan Knee Boot
A chocolate brown knee-high boot is always the move.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.