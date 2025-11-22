I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—This Is What's Worth It From the Amazing Black Friday Sale

Sandy Koszarek is a Nordstrom shopping expert. After all, she spent decades working as a VIP stylist. She also currently covers Nordstrom along with outfit ideas and other product recommendations through her site, Stylish Sandy. On that note, we thought there could be interest in learning about the items she thinks are worth checking out from the Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

The Nordstrom sale is amazing this year, with deals up to 60% off. There are actually eight categories Koszarek says are worth shopping because of the discount amount and on-trend assortment. Keep scrolling to check out this stylist's Nordstrom Black Friday list and shop a range of inspired pieces to elevate your wardrobe or to consider as gifts for any of your loved ones.

Sweaters

"One of my favorite things to shop for during Black Friday is sweaters. Cashmere or cotton, they're the pieces you'll wear often, and they make great gifts."

Slip Skirts

"A slip skirt is a great piece to look for on Black Friday. It's effortless—wear it with boots and a sweater or heels and a blouse through the holidays."

Boots

"This is a great time to look for boots. A pointed-toe kitten heel is one of those styles you'll wear all season with jeans, trousers, or skirts."

Leopard-Print Pieces

"Look for leopard. It's a trending print showing up on everything from ballet flats to coats, and I love how it adds personality and feels modern."

Suede Items

"Suede is a trend I'm loving and a great one to look for on Black Friday. A suede coat, bag, or pair of boots can easily elevate your look and make any outfit feel modern and put-together."

Jeans

"Black Friday is a great time to refresh your denim wardrobe with your favorite styles—wide-leg, straight, barrel, or slouchy. It's the perfect time to pick up what you love and maybe try something new."