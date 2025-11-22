Sandy Koszarek is a Nordstrom shopping expert. After all, she spent decades working as a VIP stylist. She also currently covers Nordstrom along with outfit ideas and other product recommendations through her site, Stylish Sandy. On that note, we thought there could be interest in learning about the items she thinks are worth checking out from the Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
The Nordstrom sale is amazing this year, with deals up to 60% off. There are actually eight categories Koszarek says are worth shopping because of the discount amount and on-trend assortment. Keep scrolling to check out this stylist's Nordstrom Black Friday list and shop a range of inspired pieces to elevate your wardrobe or to consider as gifts for any of your loved ones.
Sweaters
"One of my favorite things to shop for during Black Friday is sweaters. Cashmere or cotton, they're the pieces you'll wear often, and they make great gifts."
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Topshop
Fluffy Crewneck Sweater
Free People
My Only Sunshine Sweater
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
Open Edit
Cozy Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Slip Skirts
"A slip skirt is a great piece to look for on Black Friday. It's effortless—wear it with boots and a sweater or heels and a blouse through the holidays."
Splendid
Serena Side Slit Satin Midi Skirt
MANGO
Mia Satin Midi Skirt
Eileen Fisher
Crinkle Satin Bias Skirt
All in Favor
Satin Midi Skirt
Vince
Side Slit Matte Satin Slip Skirt
Boots
"This is a great time to look for boots. A pointed-toe kitten heel is one of those styles you'll wear all season with jeans, trousers, or skirts."
Steve Madden
Dusty Booties
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots
Nordstrom
Ainsley Chelsea Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman
Yulia Pointy Toe Knee High Boot
Leopard-Print Pieces
"Look for leopard. It's a trending print showing up on everything from ballet flats to coats, and I love how it adds personality and feels modern."
MANGO
Leopard Metallic Coat
Splendid
Leopard Print Crewneck Sweater
Anne Klein
Leopard Print Topper Coat
MANGO
Leopard Jacquard Cardigan
AllSaints
Saye Faux Fur Jacket
Suede Items
"Suede is a trend I'm loving and a great one to look for on Black Friday. A suede coat, bag, or pair of boots can easily elevate your look and make any outfit feel modern and put-together."
Topshop
Faux Suede Shirt Jacket
Blondo
Kayloni Waterproof Booties
Dolce Vita
Shadie Waterproof Pointed Toe Chelsea Boots
Jeans
"Black Friday is a great time to refresh your denim wardrobe with your favorite styles—wide-leg, straight, barrel, or slouchy. It's the perfect time to pick up what you love and maybe try something new."
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Mavi Jeans
Savannah High Waist Wide Straight Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Waist High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Jeans
Levi's
501 Straight Leg Jeans