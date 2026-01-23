Dôen's Breaking the Internet Again, and Neither Dresses Nor Lace Shorts Are Responsible

Sometimes trends are in your face, essentially stalking your every move. You see them on every street corner, in every store and restaurant, and given how attentive our algorithms are, across your Instagram and TikTok feeds, too. And then there are the trends that go viral in smaller, more intentional ways. They're not ubiquitous by any means, but the cool people you follow start wearing and posting about them, giving their inside perspective on the fit and fabric, and showing off cool ways they're styling them. In my opinion, the latter are the types of micro trends with the biggest draw. Who wants to be one of a million other people wearing the same thing, when you can join a select group of high-taste individuals instead?
Alpine cardigans are one such buzzy item among cool crowds, and Dôen's take, the Hale Cardigan, is leading the charge in terms of buy-worthy ways to get in on the hype. The Los Angeles–based brand known for its delicate dresses and lace-hemmed silk separates is joining the likes of Ralph Lauren and making handmade, chunky knitwear that's made for snow-topped mountain resorts and the fireplace-filled après-ski destinations nestled inside them. The best part? Alpine cardigans are venturing off the slopes and quickly becoming a go-to sweater choice for chic city folk, too. The Hale Cardigan, with its unique jacquard-print details and buttery-soft Pima cotton-alpaca blend fabric, is a no-brainer choice for those exact people, which is probably why it's already selling out at lightning speed.
Given its considerable price at $798, I felt a responsibility to try it out IRL before I recommended that others make the same personal investment I've been considering ever since I first spotted the sweater on Dôen's website. Below, read my firsthand review of the Hale Cardigan, one of winter 2026's most sought-after pieces.
How I Styled the Dôen Hale Cardigan
My Review
Immediately upon unboxing the Hale Cardigan's two available colorways, I knew I had to own at least one of them. The sweater comes in a lighter palette of oatmeal, cream, and mocha brown, as well as black, with brown and ivory accents. Both are hand-knit in Peru and made of a mix of 47% baby alpaca, 41% cotton, 8% wool, and 4% polyamide. In other words, this is no itchy sweater. It's soft and cozy—perfect for New York City winters. The shawl collar gives the knit a vintage look, as do the three faux horn buttons that are reinforced with a crochet belt that allows you to cinch the chunky silhouette right at the waist. It even has pockets that successfully fit my quite large iPhone 17 Pro Max on one side, and my Amazon Kindle on the other.
My first time wearing it, I opted for the lighter version, styling it simply with 501 Levi's, Khaite wedge-heel mules, and my favorite vintage Celinemakeup-bag-turned-clutch from The Vintage Marché for a relaxed day at the office. Surprisingly, despite the cold, it kept me toasty when I went out on my lunch break without a coat on top, but inside at my desk, it didn't get too toasty, even with the heat on. Plus, I counted five different Who What Wear employees who complimented me on it or asked me where it was from.
I haven't yet tested out the black version, though I've already thought up a multitude of ways to style it, including with a white poplin skirt and some lady-like court shoes, as well as with tailored trousers and loafers, a combination that will balance out the casualness of the Alpine style. What's nice about the darker option is that the print is a touch more subtle. That, and black is always more versatile, making it easy to pair with just about anything that already exists in my wardrobe and yours.
