Here Are the 4 Trends I'm Most Excited to Wear for Winter in NYC

Kaye Bassey is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her near-decade-long career as a fashion and beauty content creator, influencer, and writer. She recently launch her Substack newsletter, covering trends, outfit ideas, shopping recommendations, and other insider tips.
Winter in New York City is such a beautiful time of the year! The warmer weather steadily subsides quite a bit, the leaves turn to a gorgeous golden color, and the chilly weather and cool breeze progressively take over. The change in weather brings about a change in wardrobe pieces. I start digging deep into my wardrobe for layers, sweaters, jackets, etc. It is so nice to embrace the change in the seasons and reach for pieces that you can layer. Playing with different textures, fabrics, and patterns is something that is much harder to do when the weather is blazing hot and all you can muster to put on is a tank top and shorts.
Luckily, it is one of my favorite seasons for dressing. I can’t lie—I'm a girl who loves how interesting winter outfits get, and this year is no different. I love rich suedes, plaid, deep rich chocolate browns and burgundies—all feel perfect for winter. Luckily for us, this season has a bunch of fabulous trends, so there is so much to look forward to! I truly love how interesting outfits get over the winter months.
Winter is arguably the best time to experiment and add new pieces, colors, and textures. I'd like to believe that it’s an unsaid rule that the finest fashion outfits are the ones that contain layers, dimensions, or textures—something that draws you in and makes your eyes linger just a title longer. So for the season, you can imagine that the trends I am most looking forward to are ones that add a little more interest to an outfit.
1. Suede
Suede is such a warm texture and fabric. Once winter rolls around, I have to pull out all my suede pieces, from jackets and coats to shoes and bags. There is something about adding a suede piece that instantly makes your outfit feel warmer, cozier, and more inviting. Here are some pieces that I can only see making my wardrobe more beautiful.
Massimo Dutti
Medium Split Leather Lady Bag
Free People x Yellowstone
Suzy Suede Jacket
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag
Sézane
Will Jacket
COS
Studio Bowling Bag in Leather
2. Animal Print
Truthfully, I go back and forth with animal print. One season it’s in, and the next it’s an intense faux pas and only the most eclectic choose to wear it. This season though, I’m totally embracing some animal print. It’s hot right now, and I’d like to indulge in it while I won’t be ostracized and labeled as someone who has no idea what she’s wearing. I found this lovely silk number, which feels like a gentle nod to the 1960s with the A-line mini fit, and paired it with stockings. Loafers, boots, heels—any footwear, really, makes an excellent way to spruce up an outfit and add more excitement.
MISA Los Angeles
Jonah Dress
Steve Madden
Nitro Brown Cow Print Boots
ZARA
Tailored Animal Print Blazer
Ann Taylor
Calf Hair Slingback Pump
Massimo Dutti
Alpaca Wool Blend Animal Print Cardigan
3. Plaid
Plaid is in, everyone! The private-school girl in me is actually elated. Plaid anything makes me feel really good and happy: plaid dresses, skirts, socks, blouses, etc. There is something so uptown chic about it—so classic but youthful—and I’m so excited to embrace this in my wardrobe for winter.
Brandon Maxwell
The Sophie Prince of Wales Plaid Virgin Wool Fit & Flare Minidress
The Frankie Shop
Alrose Houndstooth Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Long Check Tunic Dress
PAIGE
Bobbi Houndstooth Wool Blend Miniskirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Plaid Blazer
4. Everything Brown
An honorable mention goes to the color chocolate brown. I like to think of it as black’s preppy younger sister. When I don’t feel that I want to lean into the dark crisp look that black provides, I lean into wearing deep colors with warm, softer undertones. For me, chocolate brown makes me look and feel chic at night but approachable enough to not feel too weighed down by the darkness of the color.
SEROYA
Paola Mini Dress
FEMME LA
G63 Slingback Pump
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant
Steve Madden
Quincey Brown Leather
Nour Hammour
Dakota
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Veda
Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Mineral Stone Hollow Cutout Embellished Ribbed Jersey T-Shirt
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Mineral Stone Embellished Ruched Ribbed Jersey Midi Skirt