My Black Ballet Pumps Aren't Retiring But This Other Colour Really Makes an Outfit Level Up

Sure, black ballet flats are a classic, but blue ballet flats? Nothing energises my outfits like them. From Reformation to Zara, discover the pairs to know about this season below.

Influencer wears blue ballet flats.
(Image credit: @amalienielsenn, @sofiagrainge, @lucywilliams02)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Anyone who’s spent any time with me over the past few months will know I’ve developed a bit of a fixation with black ballet flats. They’re timeless, comfortable and endlessly versatile. Still, even I can admit that while they’re great at grounding an outfit, they rarely take the lead.

That hasn’t put me off them—far from it—but it has sparked a desire for something a little more impactful. I've been keeping an eye out for a flat shoe trend that doesn’t just work with an outfit, but actually enhances it. And in Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest look, I think I’ve found exactly what I’ve been searching for.

Wearing a simple, laid-back outfit—the kind I wouldn’t have thought twice about pairing with black ballet flats—Richie Grainge instead made a subtle but thoughtful swap: a pair of pretty, pale blue ballerinas.

Influencer wears blue ballet flats.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

The powder-blue hue added a gentle vibrancy to her look, complementing the buttery yellow of her oversized shirt. Paired with straight-leg jeans and a simple white tee, the summery shade of her shoes brought extra dimension to the ensemble, showing just how transformative a small styling tweak can be.

Influencer wears blue ballet flats.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

From delicate sky tones to brighter cobalt shades, this calming tone is surprisingly versatile. It works beautifully with the white, cream and beige pieces fashion people reach for in warmer months, but it also sings alongside bolder tones like butter yellow and soft pink and even richer hues like chocolate brown or slate grey.

Influencer wears blue ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Steadily climbing the ranks as one of the season’s smartest buys, blue ballet flats have begun to pop up all over the high street. From Reformation’s bow-trimmed pair to Zara’s braided take, there’s no shortage of compelling styles to choose from. Keep scrolling to discover the best blue ballet flats to shop now.

SHOP BLUE BALLET FLATS:

Suzanne Ballet Flat
Reformation
Suzanne Ballet Flat

I'll always have a soft sport for a bow-adorned ballet flat.

schuh,

Schuh
Lambert Ballerina

The light shade of blue offers an easy way to work some colour into your collection, without overwhelming your look.

Braided Ballerinas
Zara
Braided Ballerinas

These are currently stock in all sizes, but I can't see this staying the case for long.

Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

While I love these in the pale blue, they also come in black and beige.

Asos Design Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Pastel Blue
Asos
Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets

The suede composition gives these an expensive-looking energy that far surpasses their actual price tag.

Satin Ballerina Pumps With Topstitching
Zara
Satin Ballerina Pumps With Topstitching

The sneakerinas trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Leather Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Leather Ballet Flats

Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a voluminous cotton skirt.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Style with a white sock to give your look a polished, preppy feel.

Satin Ballet Flats With Bow
Stradivarius
Satin Ballet Flats With Bow

The gloss satin finish gives these a luminous quality.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸