My Black Ballet Pumps Aren't Retiring But This Other Colour Really Makes an Outfit Level Up
Sure, black ballet flats are a classic, but blue ballet flats? Nothing energises my outfits like them. From Reformation to Zara, discover the pairs to know about this season below.
Anyone who’s spent any time with me over the past few months will know I’ve developed a bit of a fixation with black ballet flats. They’re timeless, comfortable and endlessly versatile. Still, even I can admit that while they’re great at grounding an outfit, they rarely take the lead.
That hasn’t put me off them—far from it—but it has sparked a desire for something a little more impactful. I've been keeping an eye out for a flat shoe trend that doesn’t just work with an outfit, but actually enhances it. And in Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest look, I think I’ve found exactly what I’ve been searching for.
Wearing a simple, laid-back outfit—the kind I wouldn’t have thought twice about pairing with black ballet flats—Richie Grainge instead made a subtle but thoughtful swap: a pair of pretty, pale blue ballerinas.
The powder-blue hue added a gentle vibrancy to her look, complementing the buttery yellow of her oversized shirt. Paired with straight-leg jeans and a simple white tee, the summery shade of her shoes brought extra dimension to the ensemble, showing just how transformative a small styling tweak can be.
From delicate sky tones to brighter cobalt shades, this calming tone is surprisingly versatile. It works beautifully with the white, cream and beige pieces fashion people reach for in warmer months, but it also sings alongside bolder tones like butter yellow and soft pink and even richer hues like chocolate brown or slate grey.
Steadily climbing the ranks as one of the season’s smartest buys, blue ballet flats have begun to pop up all over the high street. From Reformation’s bow-trimmed pair to Zara’s braided take, there’s no shortage of compelling styles to choose from. Keep scrolling to discover the best blue ballet flats to shop now.
SHOP BLUE BALLET FLATS:
The light shade of blue offers an easy way to work some colour into your collection, without overwhelming your look.
These are currently stock in all sizes, but I can't see this staying the case for long.
While I love these in the pale blue, they also come in black and beige.
The suede composition gives these an expensive-looking energy that far surpasses their actual price tag.
The sneakerinas trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
