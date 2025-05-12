My Black Ballet Pumps Aren't Retiring But This Other Colour Really Makes an Outfit Level Up

Anyone who’s spent any time with me over the past few months will know I’ve developed a bit of a fixation with black ballet flats. They’re timeless, comfortable and endlessly versatile. Still, even I can admit that while they’re great at grounding an outfit, they rarely take the lead.

That hasn’t put me off them—far from it—but it has sparked a desire for something a little more impactful. I've been keeping an eye out for a flat shoe trend that doesn’t just work with an outfit, but actually enhances it. And in Sofia Richie Grainge’s latest look, I think I’ve found exactly what I’ve been searching for.

Wearing a simple, laid-back outfit—the kind I wouldn’t have thought twice about pairing with black ballet flats—Richie Grainge instead made a subtle but thoughtful swap: a pair of pretty, pale blue ballerinas.

The powder-blue hue added a gentle vibrancy to her look, complementing the buttery yellow of her oversized shirt. Paired with straight-leg jeans and a simple white tee, the summery shade of her shoes brought extra dimension to the ensemble, showing just how transformative a small styling tweak can be.

From delicate sky tones to brighter cobalt shades, this calming tone is surprisingly versatile. It works beautifully with the white, cream and beige pieces fashion people reach for in warmer months, but it also sings alongside bolder tones like butter yellow and soft pink and even richer hues like chocolate brown or slate grey.

Steadily climbing the ranks as one of the season’s smartest buys, blue ballet flats have begun to pop up all over the high street. From Reformation’s bow-trimmed pair to Zara’s braided take, there’s no shortage of compelling styles to choose from. Keep scrolling to discover the best blue ballet flats to shop now.

SHOP BLUE BALLET FLATS:

Reformation Suzanne Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW I'll always have a soft sport for a bow-adorned ballet flat.

Schuh Lambert Ballerina £44 SHOP NOW The light shade of blue offers an easy way to work some colour into your collection, without overwhelming your look.

Zara Braided Ballerinas £40 SHOP NOW These are currently stock in all sizes, but I can't see this staying the case for long.

& Other Stories Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW While I love these in the pale blue, they also come in black and beige.

Asos Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets £40 SHOP NOW The suede composition gives these an expensive-looking energy that far surpasses their actual price tag.

Zara Satin Ballerina Pumps With Topstitching £28 SHOP NOW The sneakerinas trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Miu Miu Leather Ballet Flats £730 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a voluminous cotton skirt.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW Style with a white sock to give your look a polished, preppy feel.