What does one wear for a night out in Paris when they're one of the most "It" of It girls? Hailey Bieber would know. For starters, obviously sunglasses and a baseball cap to shield herself from Paris' relentless paparazzi. But let's discuss the rest of the outfit she wore this week while attending Paris Fashion Week events with Tate McRae.
For starters, Bieber wore French girl-coded jeans, meaning a pair of classic straight-leg jeans with a mid-to-high rise that look vintage if they aren't actually vintage (in Bieber's case, they likely are). With them, she wore the jacket trend that's gone viral since we all made the transition to fall dressing: a fitted leather jacket. The coolest fall outfits include a shrunken jacket, slightly cropped and worn buttoned up. Bieber opted for a straight-off-the-runway fringed Magda Butrym S/S 27 jacket, which I guarantee will sell out as soon as it's available to the rest of us. To finish things off, she wore a night-out-worthy pair of high-heel mule sandals, but any shoe will do with this look.
Keep scrolling to see Bieber's Paris jeans outfit and shop the aforementioned key pieces for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.