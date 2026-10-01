How to Spot an It Girl in NYC in 2026: A Long Black Coat, Jeans, and This Pretty Heel Trend

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I feel well within my rights to say that when it comes to fall dressing in the city, the fashion crowd's go-to outfit formula can be predictable. The look almost always starts with a strong foundation: a pair of jeans, specifically a silhouette that straddles the line between relaxed and slim-fitting with a lived-in, vintage-like denim wash. From there, the outfit builds with a long black wool coat and a black leather handbag.
Footwear is where styles typically vary, but they mainly are loafers, ankle boots, or ballet flats. For fall 2026, however, tastemakers are making a compelling case for swapping those choices for something different. Case in point: Olivia Munn's latest ensemble.
Last week, while strolling through Tribeca, Munn was photographed in a casual yet elegant denim ensemble—slim-straight jeans, a white T-shirt, a long black double-breasted coat, black square sunglasses, and a black leather shoulder bag. Most notably, she completed the look with heeled black satin mules.
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Munn's style leans classic with a touch of modernity, so it makes sense that she chose this shoe trend. It shares the timeless design of black pointed-toe pumps or slingbacks, two of her go-to shoe styles, but the satin finish feels very of-the-moment. The slip-on design balances that polish with ease, a quality carried through the rest of her outfit. Overall, the outfit reads as sophisticated without trying too hard, and while it may be considered basic, it's a formula one can always count on to look and feel good.
If you're inspired to re-create the look, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up the best heeled satin mules, jeans, and long black coats on the market.
The 3-Piece Outfit Formula on Olivia Munn
Shop Long Black Coats, Jeans, and Heeled Satin Mules
Zw Collection
100% Wool Long Coat
This will become a hero piece in your wardrobe.
Gap
High Rise '90s Slim Straight Jeans
I thought these were Nili Lotan at first.
Tony Bianco
Dazie Sandal
So sleek.
MANGO
Picarol Wool Blend Coat
Don't sleep on Mango's rich-looking outerwear.
Citizens of Humanity
Charlotte Straight Jeans
This wash is really good.
Quince
Italian Leather Kitten Heel Mules
For those who want to experiment with the shoe trend, add this under-$100 style to your closet.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
Who What Wear fashion editors love this satin coat.
J.Crew
Jesse Relaxed Straight Jean
This pair comes in sizes 23 to 37.
Everlane
Studio Kitten Heel
I wasn't familiar with Everlane's elegant shoe game.
Aritzia
The Finch Trench Coat
A staple.
AGOLDE
Harper Relaxed Straight Jeans
If you love the stylish look of rigid denim but want a bit of stretch, these are perfect for you.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.