From Paris to London: The Fall Outfit Formulas European Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

Shop the wardrobe staples.

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Published In Features
Collage of Sylvie Mus, Stephanie Broek, Marilyn NK, and Camille Charriere.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_ ; @stephaniebroek; @nlmarilyn; @camillecharriere)

I love outfit formulas. Having fallback outfits in the back of my mind means I always have something to throw on that feels "right." They make getting dressed easier by taking the guesswork out, so you never have a "nothing to wear" day again.

For fall, one of my most-worn combos is a fitted cardigan, a trench coat, capris, and ballet flats. I also like looking through photos for new styling ideas. Today on Instagram, a handful of European influencers popped up: Sylvie Mus, Anne-Laure Mais, Stephanie Broek, Marilyn NK, Camille Charrière, and Poppy Almond. Their fall outfits reminded me of simple ways to style a variety of staples I already own, such as a button-down, a high-V-neck sweater, a pleated skirt, and pointed-toe pumps.

Ahead, shop the six outfit formulas I came across while scrolling, from Paris to London.

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Sylvie Mus

Sylvie Mus wearing a high v-neck sweater, pleated skirt, and kitten-heel sandals.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Outfit Formula: High-V-Neck Sweater + Pleated Skirt + Kitten-Heel Sandals

In Paris, Mus posted a photo wearing a chic high-V-neck sweater from Camilla and Marc and a Saks Potts pleated skirt. I'll definitely be wearing this combination with tights and knee-high boots as it gets colder in New York.

Anne-Laure Mais

Anne-Laure Mais wearing a Prada midi skirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Outfit Formula: Crewneck Sweater + T-Shirt + Embroidered Midi Skirt

Mais recently wore Prada's $5700 Embroidered Organdy Midi-Skirt, which was first seen on its F/W 26 runway. Re-create it with a crewneck sweater, T-shirt, and embroidered (or regular) midi skirt.

Stephanie Broek

Stephanie Broek wearing a S&amp;eacute;zane scarf coat.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Outfit Formula: Scarf Coat + Jeans + Boots

I just browsed Sézane's new arrivals, and I noticed Broek wearing the brand's Matthias Coat paired with mid-wash jeans and boots.

Marilyn NK

Marilyn NK wearing wardrobe staples.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Outfit Formula: Button-Down + T-Shirt + Kick-Flare Pants + Ballet Flats

Over in London, NK styled a navy button-down over a white T-shirt with black kick-flare pants and white ballet flats. I also want her Hermès Garden Party Bag.

Camille Charrière

Camille Charri&amp;egrave;re wearing a trench coat.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Outfit Formula: Beige Trench Coat + Black Dress + Pointed-Toe Pumps

Camille Charrière's outfit is as timeless as it gets: a beige trench coat (one of the biggest fall wardrobe staples) worn with a black dress and black pointed-toe pumps.

Poppy Almond

Poppy Almond wearing wardrobe staples.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Outfit Formula: Car Coat + T-Shirt + Green Jeans + Mules

I immediately recognized the Salter House garden clogs in this photo of Almond. She's also wearing the latest denim trend of fall 2026 that we've been noticing around New York and L.A.: green jeans.

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.