From Paris to London: The Fall Outfit Formulas European Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

I love outfit formulas. Having fallback outfits in the back of my mind means I always have something to throw on that feels "right." They make getting dressed easier by taking the guesswork out, so you never have a "nothing to wear" day again.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.