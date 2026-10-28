There's something about the arrival of winter, be it the longer nights that call for candlelit evenings, the chilly days that demand sumptuous wool and cashmere, or the natural shift towards richer colours and textures as the temperature drops, that makes indulging in daily luxuries feel all the more necessary.
Whatever the reason, I'm always compelled to bring a little more decadence into my daily rotation at this time of year, and that extends to my styling choices, too. Whilst velvet, silk and satin tend to be reserved for special occasions, I think there's something so chic about working these luxurious fabrics into everyday outfits. This season, my favourite way to do so is with a pair of satin mules worn with jeans.
I've always found that satin's glossy finish lends denim a more elevated feel, bringing a polish to an otherwise simple outfit without looking fussy. Now, having spotted Elsa Hosk out in the very pairing, I'm even more convinced.
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Styling her jeans with navy satin flats, Elsa showed just how much this shoe trend can smarten up denim. She finished the look with a leopard-print trench coat, adding another layer of texture and interest without compromising the outfit's laid-back feel. Between the lustrous satin and the statement print, the look felt luxurious, whilst her simple blue jeans kept everything grounded and wearable.
In my opinion, satin mules are an underrated way to make blue jeans look more sophisticated than they would with leather or suede flats. If you're looking for a low-effort way to give your everyday outfits a more considered feel this winter, I'd start here.
Read on to shop my edit of the best satin mules below.
Shop Satin Mules:
H&M
Square-Toe Satin Mules
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper Platinum
In a pale gold shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Loro Piana
Alba Flat Mule
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Yoanna Flat Mule
Style these with jeans or dress them up with a slinky skirt.
Topshop
Dawson Slip on Mule
These also come in a rich shade of brown.
Leset
Romy Mule
These classic mules also come in four other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.