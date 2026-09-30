Yes, I Said It—Hailey Bieber Just Stepped Out Wearing Her Most Elegant Manicure to Date

Last night, the stars were out in full force for Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2027 show, and Hailey Bieber's nails certainly caught my attention.

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Hailey Bieber at the YSL Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris with a chocolate brown chrome manicure
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Fashion month is still upon us, and last night, the stars were out in full force for Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2027 show, which took place in Paris. From Kate Moss to Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, there were so many incredible celebrity looks. Still, Hailey Bieber caught my attention, especially because of her manicure. Bieber is known for always being ahead of the latest nail trends and is often spotted sporting a neutral, chrome look. However, last night she swapped her nude nails for an autumn-coded, chocolate-brown manicure with her signature glazed finish.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Sporting a classic black suit and slim black sunglasses, Bieber finished off her sophisticated ensemble with a deep brown nail polish colour that I am desperate to get my hands on this October. Whilst she's yet to share the exact shade (I will be refreshing her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt's Instagram page non-stop in hopes she shares it soon), plenty of polishes can recreate this rich, autumnal manicure.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

It's not the first time that Bieber has shared her love for a darker nail look. In fact, back in 2021, the star was seen sporting a similar shade, proving just how timeless this manicure is. New nail trends come and go, but I have a feeling that this colour will come back into style every single autumn.

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Hailey Bieber taking a mirror selfie with a dark brown manicure

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber back in 2021.

Below, I've linked some of my favourite chocolate-brown nail polishes and chrome top coats to help you get Bieber's signature finish at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to recreate this season's coolest nail look...

Shop Hailey Bieber's Nail Look

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.