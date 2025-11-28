The 9 Most Expensive-Looking Black Friday Buys

At every point in the year, the focus of my shopping remains the same: hunting for expensive-looking pieces. Aside from my treasured investment buys, my friends are often surprised at how much of my wardrobe is made up of high street finds. The refined cuts, sleek colourways and smart details easily convince onlookers that I’ve spent thousands, when in fact, they’re from the high street. Hunting down these pieces takes a certain level of scrutiny, one which I bring to all purchases, whether full price or on sale. This Black Friday, I'm leaving impulse purchases and flash-in-the-pan buys behind, instead focusing on the most expensive-looking Black Friday buys that will serve my wardrobe for years to come.
With the help of two cafetieres of coffee, I’ve already spent hours sifting through thousands of Black Friday deals to find those rare, elevated-looking pieces. A great coat with a rich shade that looks triple the price, a sumptuous knit that has a classic design and high-quality cashmere composition, and sleek loafers that will bring that last elevated touch to my outfits throughout the year. Some are consistent best-sellers, beloved by our picky editors and stylish people alike, whilst others are under-the-radar pieces I've searched high and low to find. What binds them all together is their designer-looking appeal.
If you're already tired of scrolling through the sales, our editors are on hand to take the pressure off. We're calling out the best beauty deals around right now, the picks our chicest French friends are adding to baskets, and the cashmere deals that will make your winter wardrobe a cosier place. Below, you can explore the most expensive-looking Black Friday deals, from classic coats to elegant knitwear.
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be cl