I Just Tried On the Designer-Looking Jacket That Is Already Selling Out

The bright sunny days are now punctuated with sudden showers and cooler temperatures, calling in the arrival of autumn. Over the past week, my attention has been turned to finding a great jacket to take on the unpredictable British weather, and after venturing out in one such downpour, I found the one. Today, the COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket (£189) arrived online, and already it's selling out fast.
Whilst some might be surprised that this chic jacket comes from the high street, it's fitting when you're accustomed to COS. As a brand, it always seems to balance a more affordable approach than designer buys, but focus on detail, design and construction. And this jacket is a perfect example of that.
One of the most elevated trends over the past few years has been the scarf jacket, integrating a cold-weather staple, the scarf, with cosy outerwear. The style rose to popularity thanks to designer styles, and COS shows off its ability to create more affordable options with a similarly premium look. Once again, we're reminded that this trending style has cemented itself as a classic.
The jacket is made from a cosy mix of wool and tencel lyocell, which is soft to the touch whilst still having a lightweight feel. Currently, the style comes in three colourways, including a playful check, timeless grey and versatile black. Pockets are subtly integrated into the silhouette of the jacket, with bold black buttons securing the jacket. The shape is slightly boxy, adding to the classic appeal of the style. Here, I tried the size Medium, but would take the small if available. There's still plenty of room to layer knits underneath when the weather really starts to drop.
With a few sizes already flying out of stock, let's get straight to it. Keep scrolling to shop the COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket and shop more wool jackets now.
Shop the COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
Currently in my basket.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
So many of my fellow editors are eyeing the sleek grey.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.