Trust Me, These 36 Chic Zara Shoe & Accessory Arrivals Will Sell Out By the End of the Month

I'm not sure about you, but chic accessories are my favorite part of any look. The impact of cool pieces, such as a sleek shoe, a piece of jewelry, or a gorgeous handbag—among other items — is unmatched. If you're an accessory lover like me, then you're just in luck. Zara has a slew of stunning new accessories, shoes, and handbags freshly launched on site. I've done what I do best and used my top-tier editorial judgement to hand-pick some finds worth snagging before they sell out.

From gorgeous leather goods such as gloves and luxe-looking handbags to the chicest shoe finds around, Zara's accessory new arrivals are not to be taken lightly. I'm personally partial to a pop of red from a scarf or sock, but there's such an array of versatile finds that'll take all your favorite outfits to the next level. Keep scrolling to uncover the accessory, shoe, and handbag selections that will surely sell out by month's end.

Best Zara Accessories Arrivals January 2026

Best Zara Shoe Arrivals January 2026