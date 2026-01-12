I'm not sure about you, but chic accessories are my favorite part of any look. The impact of cool pieces, such as a sleek shoe, a piece of jewelry, or a gorgeous handbag—among other items — is unmatched. If you're an accessory lover like me, then you're just in luck. Zara has a slew of stunning new accessories, shoes, and handbags freshly launched on site. I've done what I do best and used my top-tier editorial judgement to hand-pick some finds worth snagging before they sell out.
From gorgeous leather goods such as gloves and luxe-looking handbags to the chicest shoe finds around, Zara's accessory new arrivals are not to be taken lightly. I'm personally partial to a pop of red from a scarf or sock, but there's such an array of versatile finds that'll take all your favorite outfits to the next level. Keep scrolling to uncover the accessory, shoe, and handbag selections that will surely sell out by month's end.
Best Zara Accessories Arrivals January 2026
ZARA
100% Leather Long Gloves
ZARA
Polka Dot Print Scarf
Polka dots are going strong.
ZARA
Triangle Bandana With Wool
For a little pop of red around the shoulders.
ZARA
Tall Wool Blend Socks
Fashion people love a red sock.
ZARA
100% Leather Short Gloves With Spider Detail
If short gloves are more your speed, try these.
ZARA
Seamless Lace Knee Socks
Gorgeous lace details will be popping up everywhere.
ZARA
Contrast Wool Blend Hat
Menswear inspired accessories are big right now.
ZARA
Mesh Ball Pearl Necklace
This scarf looks like sweater arms.
Best Zara Shoe Arrivals January 2026
ZARA
Flat Split Leather Loafers
Zara loafers are worth it.
ZARA
Platform Deck Loafers
Boat shoes meets platform loafer.
ZARA
Studded Leather Clogs
The studs add a fun bit of detail.
ZARA
Buckled Split Leather Ankle Boots