Trust Me: I'm a 4'11" Fashion Editor, and These Are the Best M&S Pieces for Petite Women

As a petite fashion editor, I’ve spent years building a little black book of brands to turn to for the best petite fashion. Few stand up to M&S, and that’s why I always rely on the high-street hero to shop these pieces on repeat.

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair, @chloekathbutler, @abimarvel)
As both a petite woman and a fashion editor, I know the difficulty that comes with petite shopping all too well. From falling in love with a piece only to discover it swamps your frame when you try it on, to looking for ways to translate the trends so that they fit and flatter petite proportions, there’s no getting away from the fact that petite dressing isn’t always easy. My antidote to both the above problems? M&S.

You see, while there are so many brands that cater to petite proportions (with more dropping everyday, you’ll be pleased to here) in my opinion, when it comes to the best petite fashion brands, few stand up to M&S. Offering a wide collection of styles, spanning chic wardrobe basics, denim and tailoring, as well as party dresses and easy everyday shapes too, their petite collection is one of the biggest and most varied on the high street. For that reason, if you’re under 5’4” and you haven’t already checked them out, trust me, it’s high time you did.

Of course, you don’t just have to take my word for it—although believe me, over the years I’ve tested out more petite fashion brands than you can count. To prove it, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite petite-friendly items to shop from M&S. From tailoring, ideal for wearing to the office, to dresses perfect for any upcoming festive events, these are the best petite buys to shop from M&S right now, chosen by someone who’s already added many of them to her own basket…

See the Best Petite Fashion From M&S, According to a 4’11” Fashion Editor:

1. Suits + Tailoring

Petite Fashion M&amp;amp;S @ninaleacaine

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine)

Style Notes: I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you the difficulties that often come with shopping for tailoring that won’t overwhelm petite frames. Often, blazers are oversized with sleeves that need rolling up to achieve the perfect fit, while trousers require a trip to the tailors, or you’ll be left with styles that drag along the floor. From experience, however, I’ve found M&S’ suits and tailoring are much better catered for petite heights. Trousers often come in multiple lengths, including an extra short and short leg, while many blazers nip in slightly at the waist for a flattering fit.

2. Knitwear

Petite Fashion M&amp;amp;S @abimarvel

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: M&S’ knitwear is some of the best on the high street, so I’d highly recommend checking it out, no matter your height. When it comes to petite-friendly styles, however, there are plenty to choose from. Ribbed knits are my personal favourite as they sit close to the body and mould to your shape for a snug fit, while the brand's cashmere knits offer a little luxury at an affordable price.

3. Mini Skirts + Dresses

Petite Fashion M&amp;amp;S @chloekathbutler wearing a leather trench coat, argyle knit, mini skirt and heels

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Mini-length skirts and dresses are a no-brainer for petite heights, and M&S deliver on styles that are, in my opinion, the perfect length — not too short, not too long. Right now, they have some seriously great minis which are perfect for party season so think ahead and snap them up while you can.

4. Jeans

Petite Fashion M&amp;amp;S @vanessaroseblair

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Style Notes: I have been shopping M&S’ petite jeans section for years, and up until now, I always thought it was my best-kept secret. With a wide range of styles available, you’ll find everything from classic straight leg styles to more trend-led designs, like horseshoe shapes and embellished styles, all designed with petite proportions in mind.

5. Coats

Petite Fashion M&amp;amp;S @hollyrebeccawhite

(Image credit: @hollyrebeccawhite)

Style Notes: While technically most M&S’ coat offering doesn’t come in petite lengths, many of their styles are still great options for us shorties. Much like their blazers, many of their tailored styles nip in slightly at the waist or feature belts which can be tied for a tighter fit. Just don’t pay too close attention to the length on the model — as maxi length coats are trending anyway, it won’t matter if the style falls a little longer.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

