I've Seen So Many Fashion People Wearing M&S Coats—6 Styles That Will Sell Out By November

Whether it's that viral croc trench or fuzzy faux fur, these are the M&S coats getting the most attention.

Best M&amp;S coats
(Image credit: M&S)
By
published
in Features

It appears I have a sudden new found love for Marks and Spencer—and I’m not just talking about the milk chocolate cookies (they beat Ben’s, in my opinion)—I mean the clothes, the shoes, the bags, even the jewellery. The fashion offerings have been truly elevated to rival the likes of Massimo Dutti, Mango and COS this year, and I’m not the only one who has clocked it. I recently added the viral chocolatey suede loafers (late to the party, I know) to my footwear collection, and I get why they sold out the first time. And of course I wanted to cosplay as Alexa Chung by buying one of the new instantly recognisable slogan knits from the recent Bella Freud 2.0 collection. M&S is really giving the fashion people what they want, across all the board, but I would say it’s the outerwear that’s getting the most attention—and not just because it’s seasonally appropriate to look at coats.

The fact is, the coat styles M&S are dropping surpass what we usually expect from the high street. They’re impeccably made, are a lot more size inclusive than other brands and they happen to tick off every trend seen on the autumn/winter 2025 runways. So I’m not surprised certain styles are already going viral.

M&amp;amp;S croc print coat

Sam wearing viral croc print M&S trench coat.

(Image credit: @marksandspencer_sam)

You would have to be living without any social media to have missed this brown croc print M&S belted trench. And I can’t believe there’s actually still sizes available—considering the faux suede iteration sold out almost instantly. And it’s not just coats, either, as no doubt you've seen so many stylish women showing off the heritage check barn jacket that, again, sold out so quickly. But back to coats—after searching through hundreds online, I want to show you the six coat trends worth shopping at M&S From fuzzy fur fur (as seen at Gabriela Hearst, Roksanda and Michael Kors), to wool-blend tailored versions and the practical storm-proof and down-filled coats that anyone would be more than happy to wear now temperatures are starting to drop. And yes, I’ve included the viral styles so you can attempt to get them before the inevitable happens.

Scroll on to see the best, most expensive-looking Marks and Spencer coats I'm sure will sell out by November.

Shop the Most Expensive-Looking M&S Coats for Winter 2025:

1. Faux Fur

2. Tailored

3. Puffer

4. Belted

5. Faux Leather

6. Practical

Explore More:
Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸