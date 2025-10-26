I've Seen So Many Fashion People Wearing M&S Coats—6 Styles That Will Sell Out By November

It appears I have a sudden new found love for Marks and Spencer—and I’m not just talking about the milk chocolate cookies (they beat Ben’s, in my opinion)—I mean the clothes, the shoes, the bags, even the jewellery. The fashion offerings have been truly elevated to rival the likes of Massimo Dutti, Mango and COS this year, and I’m not the only one who has clocked it. I recently added the viral chocolatey suede loafers (late to the party, I know) to my footwear collection, and I get why they sold out the first time. And of course I wanted to cosplay as Alexa Chung by buying one of the new instantly recognisable slogan knits from the recent Bella Freud 2.0 collection. M&S is really giving the fashion people what they want, across all the board, but I would say it’s the outerwear that’s getting the most attention—and not just because it’s seasonally appropriate to look at coats.
The fact is, the coat styles M&S are dropping surpass what we usually expect from the high street. They’re impeccably made, are a lot more size inclusive than other brands and they happen to tick off every trend seen on the autumn/winter 2025 runways. So I’m not surprised certain styles are already going viral.
You would have to be living without any social media to have missed this brown croc print M&S belted trench. And I can’t believe there’s actually still sizes available—considering the faux suede iteration sold out almost instantly. And it’s not just coats, either, as no doubt you've seen so many stylish women showing off the heritage check barn jacket that, again, sold out so quickly. But back to coats—after searching through hundreds online, I want to show you the six coat trends worth shopping at M&S From fuzzy fur fur (as seen at Gabriela Hearst, Roksanda and Michael Kors), to wool-blend tailored versions and the practical storm-proof and down-filled coats that anyone would be more than happy to wear now temperatures are starting to drop. And yes, I’ve included the viral styles so you can attempt to get them before the inevitable happens.
Scroll on to see the best, most expensive-looking Marks and Spencer coats I'm sure will sell out by November.
Shop the Most Expensive-Looking M&S Coats for Winter 2025:
1. Faux Fur
Autograph
Faux Fur Collared Longline Coat
This fuzzy coat is coming home with me.
M&S
Faux Fur Aviator Coat
Feel like faux fur swamps your frame? Cropped is the answer.
M&S
Faux Fur Single Breasted Longline Coat
I'm shocked this one still has all sizes available—for now.
M&S
Faux Fur Buckle Trim Coat
This looks so premium.
2. Tailored
M&S
Double Breasted Longline Coat With Wool
The colour, the cut—it's perfect.
M&S
Wool Blend Collared Car Coat
Yes, it has a funnel neck!
Autograph
Wool Rich Double Breasted Longline Coat
I've just bought a pinstripe coat similar to this and I can't stop wearing it.
Autograph
Wool Blend Longline Tailored Coat
The longline black coat is having a moment.
3. Puffer
Autograph
Satin Puffer Coat
The satin finish changes everything.
M&S
Thermowarmth™ Hooded Longline Puffer Coat
Like a hug, in coat form.
M&S
Rubber Thermowarmth™ Padded Duvet Coat
It's called a duvet coat for a reason.
M&S
Feather & Down Stormwear™ Padded Duvet Coat
I can confirm it's as squishy as it looks.
4. Belted
M&S
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Grab in a few sizes up.
M&S
Checked Belted Longline Tailored Coat
Ticking off the heritage trend.
M&S x Bella Freud
Pure Wool Belted Double Breasted Coat
Fresh from the new Bella Freud 2.0 collection.
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
One that'll take you through to spring.
5. Faux Leather
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Collared Longline Car Coat
The oversized fit of this sleek leather jacket is selling it to me.
M&S
Croc Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
You may have already seen this one on TikTok.
Autograph
Leather Patent Crackle Longline Car Coat
I keep spotting vinyl styles, and this car coat is a firm favourite.
M&S Collection
Cracked Single Breasted Blazer Coat
I would add this 'blazer coat' to a grey pleated kilt skirt with burgundy boots.
6. Practical
M&S
Pure Cotton Waxed Hooded Longline Car Coat
I would go full #countrycore and add an argyle knit and rubber boots.
M&S
Stormwear™ Cotton Rich Waxed Look Cape
Cape coats are having a moment and this one is storm-proof.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.