The Classic Swimwear Trend LA Fashion Girls Are Swapping Their Bandeau Bikinis For

Swimwear trends come and go, but these days, when a bikini top alone could cost over $100, the classic, timeless styles are becoming more and more tempting. Sure, you could invest in one with a buzzy print or interesting hardware, but next year, isn't it possible that you'll be over said fad? On the other hand, you'll never get over a black triangle bikini, which is probably why so many of L.A.'s best dressers are leaning into the style, benching bandeau bikinis and other temporary favorites in order to start their winningest player. In 2025 and beyond, bet on black triangle bikinis. There's no risk but a very chic reward.

Two such Angelenos with a love for black triangle bikinis are best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who both posted on Instagram in their go-to suits in the last week. Bieber posted hers first via a slideshow of images and videos from a recent beach vacation, where she seemingly sipped lemon drop martinis and soaked up some new Rhode skincare (including the viral Glazing Mist). In the shots, she can be seen donning a teeny black triangle bikini with tie-side bottoms, alongside a matching bolero and fuzzy cowboy hat.

On Kendall Jenner: Tropic of C Universo Bralette ($100) and Luna Bikini Bottom ($100)

A few days later, Jenner followed suit, dropping a slideshow of her own, where the model is shown wearing a Tropic of C bikini—called the Universo Bralette and Luna Bikini Bottoms—with a sun hat while lying on a luxurious white beach bed. Her particular triangle bikini is unique in that the back has as few ties as possible, minimizing tan lines.

If you, too, feel properly influenced to ditch other swimsuits in favor of a timeless choice like a black triangle bikini, keep scrolling. There are plenty of buy-worthy options below.

Shop black triangle bikinis: