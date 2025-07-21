6 Summer Prints You'll Find Everywhere—From Happier Grocery in NYC to LouLou in Saint-Tropez

With the slowdown in hyper-minimal, pared-back style, we've seen the return of personality-driven fashion. This is playing out in various ways, including everything from bag charms to tassel necklaces and more vibrant colors. Yet another example of how we're seeing personality return to style this summer? Lots of prints.
Rather than one specific print trend that's dominating this season, we are seeing an influx of print styles. Iconic heritage patterns have made a major resurgence, including Burberry’s signature checks, Pucci’s bold geometric designs, and Missoni’s zigzags. Nostalgia is making a comeback with throwback prints, such as gingham and polka dots. And leave it to the fashion set to reimagine printed scarves, or at least how to wear them. One of the biggest styling trends of the summer is tying a printed satin scarf to your waist as a belt. Ahead, more on the summer print trends all of the style insiders are wearing, whether they’re filling their shopping cart at Happier Grocery in NYC or on the beach at LouLou in Saint-Tropez.
Heritage Checks
With Daniel Lee at the helm of Burberry, the brand is resurrecting its classic check print. This summer, the fashion house's checked bikini is one of the cult vacation buys.
Burberry
Check Triangle Bikini
Burberry
Check Silk Scarf
Vibrant Geometric Prints
Another way fashion people are leaning into heritage prints? The iconic geometric patterns from Pucci and Missoni, which have been reimagined for decades.
Pucci
Iride-Print Silk Mini Skirt
MISSONI
Mare Fringed Striped Crochet-Knit Triangle Bikini
Polka Dots
Fashion is in a nostalgic mode as designers continue to look back at timeless style from the past, including classic prints like polka dots.
