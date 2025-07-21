6 Summer Prints You'll Find Everywhere—From Happier Grocery in NYC to LouLou in Saint-Tropez

With the slowdown in hyper-minimal, pared-back style, we've seen the return of personality-driven fashion. This is playing out in various ways, including everything from bag charms to tassel necklaces and more vibrant colors. Yet another example of how we're seeing personality return to style this summer? Lots of prints.

Rather than one specific print trend that's dominating this season, we are seeing an influx of print styles. Iconic heritage patterns have made a major resurgence, including Burberry’s signature checks, Pucci’s bold geometric designs, and Missoni’s zigzags. Nostalgia is making a comeback with throwback prints, such as gingham and polka dots. And leave it to the fashion set to reimagine printed scarves, or at least how to wear them. One of the biggest styling trends of the summer is tying a printed satin scarf to your waist as a belt. Ahead, more on the summer print trends all of the style insiders are wearing, whether they’re filling their shopping cart at Happier Grocery in NYC or on the beach at LouLou in Saint-Tropez.

Heritage Checks

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a Burberry swimsuit

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

With Daniel Lee at the helm of Burberry, the brand is resurrecting its classic check print. This summer, the fashion house's checked bikini is one of the cult vacation buys.

Vibrant Geometric Prints

Another way fashion people are leaning into heritage prints? The iconic geometric patterns from Pucci and Missoni, which have been reimagined for decades.

Polka Dots

Simone Ashley wearing a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @simoneashley)

Fashion is in a nostalgic mode as designers continue to look back at timeless style from the past, including classic prints like polka dots.

Scarf Prints

Elsa Hosk wearing a printed scarf

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

This trend is less about the print itself and more about the way it's styled. Fashion people are breathing new life into satin scarves by wearing them tied around the waist in place of a belt.

Colorful Stripes

Morgan Stewart wearing a The Row bag

(Image credit: @morganstewart)

Leave it to insiders' favorites The Row and High Sport to design a few of the most viral buys of the summer with their striped bag and shorts. Each piece takes classic stripes and adds a pop of color.

Gingham

Gingham Dôen dress

(Image credit: @shopdoen)

Gingham entered the wardrobes of fashion people early on in the summer season. Key buys include finds from Dôen and Alaïa in shades of red and white, which feel primed for the suitcase.

