I Tried On Summer's Hottest Collab—Here Are My Top Roksanda x & Other Stories Pieces

As a Fashion Editor, I often get to try on some really great clothes before the whole world has access to them, and, inevitably, snaps them up. Sneak previews allow me to test drive garments, see how they fit and feel, and give them a real spin before digitally adding them to my basket later on when they drop. I get such a thrill out of this, especially when it's a collaboration between a high-end designer and a high-street retailer. These are the kind of collaborations and collections that often gain cult status, and are so in-demand that they sell out in mere minutes, becoming eBay legend years down the line.

Last month, I got word that London Fashion Week titan Roksanda Ilinčić and high-street favourite & Other Stories were partnering on a limited-edition collection—I wasn't going to let this one pass me by. Roksanda's eponymous line is known for its sculptural silhouettes, bold use of colour, and meticulous detail, having shown on the catwalk here in London seasonally since 2005. Twenty years later, this collection feels like a true celebration of Roksanda's legacy, paying homage to everything that her luxurious line is so famous for, as well as her dedication to empowering women through the art of dressing.

“I wanted to capture the lightness of breezy summer mornings and the beauty of an endless summer sky at sunset, evoking emotions of those moments we cherish during the summer." Roksanda Ilinčić.

Designed with the ever-changing hues of summer sunsets in mind, the collaboration consists of ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories. Stand-out pieces include a long-sleeved dress in organic mulberry silk adorned with an artistic abstract brushstroke print, a red dress with tiered sculptural ruffles, and a sleek white collarless blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers for a modern suiting option (more on her later).

Other items include a glossy lilac high-heeled boot, a burgundy mule with all-over studded orbs, plus a gold-plated torque necklace accented with a single natural pearl, which felt like a work of art when worn. The entire collection combines unexpected hues, architectural lines, and luxurious finishes, all of the things Roksanda is synonymous with in her runway collection—but this time, at a purse-friendly price.

For my preview, I tried on a trio of looks, including the pillar-box red ruffle dress, the cream suit jacket and matching trousers, as well as the burgundy satin slip dress. I teamed everything with the eye-catching mules and the pearl-adorned necklace from the same collection. This line is simply made for the high-summer occasion season—each piece is show-stopping in its own right, and when worn as a full look, you would be hard pushed not to think it was a full-priced luxury item, fresh from the catwalk. I found the collection a real joy to wear and garnered many a compliment from passers-by when taking it for a stroll.

Without a doubt, my favourite look has to be the cream blazer and trousers. The drape feels ultra premium, form-fitting but also flowing, and the long-line ribbon detailing to the waist of the blazer feels almost bridal, reminiscent of the white suit Bianca Jagger famously wore to her nuptials in 1971. I felt like my very best self wearing this look, which I think is Roksanda's aim for every person donning her pieces. I have no doubt that this collection will open the doors to many more admiring fans, bringing further recognition and accessibility to her namesake label and world.

The ROKSANDA collab collection will be available in selected stores worldwide and online on stories.com from today. Scroll now to shop my curated edit.

Shop My Edit of The ROKSANDA x & Other Stories collection here:

The most show-stopping pillar-box red dress! Heads will turn, guaranteed.

A delicious tan boot—so sleek, and a little bit slouchy. Yum! I will be wearing these all year round.

This dress is feels so comfortable on the body—the way it moves and glides in the wind is so very special.

These look so cool when worn, and are extremely comfortable.

This blazer feels super luxurious, and the ribbon detail at the waist is sublime. Pair with the matching trousers.

The print detail on this maxi dress is like modern art. I'm stunned! Team with the glossy mauve boots for the full look.

The volume on this skirt knows no bounds. Is butter yellow moving into marigold territory? I think so! Finish your fit with the matching cami.

This is colour blocking done to perfection. Don't get me started on the scarf detail. Divine!

This makes such a statement. A beauty!

