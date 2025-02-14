I Wore This High-Street Cardigan in Milan—Everyone Asked Me Which Designer It Was From
Understated, polished, minimalist—these are the cornerstones of my personal aesthetic. The quietening of fashion is a theme that I've fully embraced, with a focus on simplistic style that feels highly elevated no matter the price point. When it comes to more muted styles that don't rely on loud colours or extravagant embellishments the finer details of cut, silhouette and fabric are even more important to retain a high-end feel. It can be easy to assume that those design details also come with a matching high price tag, but as a shopping editor, one of my special skills is hunting down refined pieces on the high street. On a recent trip to Milan, one new addition to my wardrobe awarded me the most compliments and questions on where this designer piece was from. In fact, it's the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan.
You probably already know Nobody's Child for its elevated dress selection, but fashion insiders know that this is a brand that can do it all. Case in point, this polished cardigan. What makes this such an elevated addition to any wardrobe is the considered approach to the design.
At first glance, it's a classic black cardigan, but the reason it has such high-end appeal is the considered details. The rounded neckline is incredibly elegant, following a smattering of buttons that are tightly placed as not only a design detail but also means the knit won't gape and can be worn on its own. The fitted silhouette is incredibly flattering with a split hem that hits just where your high-waisted jeans or skirts will fall, easing into a longline silhouette that instantly brings a chic edge to such a capsule piece.
The added appeal is in the ease of styling. Whilst I'd love to spend hours putting together a look each day, real-life demands that elevated outfits come together in a much shorter time frame, and this knit has already proved to be a versatile and elegant piece that I'll wear on repeat for years.
Now, it's time to meet the Nobody's Child cardigan in question and explore 4 ways I'm styling it right now.
Shop the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
4 Ways I'm Styling the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
1. Cardigan + Wide Jeans + Retro Trainers
Shop the look:
With adjustable strap lengths there's various ways to wear this easy everyday bag.
Even minimalists are adding pops of red into their wardrobes.
2. Cardigan + Mini Skirt + Elegant Mules
Shop the look:
These elegant mules are destined to elevate outfits for years, if not decades.
3. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats
Shop the look:
I've tried these and can confirm they're just as comfortable as they are chic.
4. Cardigan + Leggings + Knee-High Boots
Shop the look:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
This Sweater Will Never Go Out of Style—Here's How French Women Are Wearing It Now
Effortless and chic? Oui!
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
24 Incredibly Chic, On-Sale Sweaters and Jeans to Mix and Match From J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie
Bring on the cool winter outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
You Had Me at Cashmere Sale—30 of the Chicest Finds to Shop Before They Sell Out
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Londoners Are in Love With This One Winter Accessory
A more fashion-forward twist on a beanie.
By Emma Spedding
-
This Cult British Knitwear Brand Just Landed on Nordstrom
Sienna Miller is a fan.
By Emma Spedding
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
This British Style Muse Is Always Ahead of the Curve—5 Cool Pieces She's Wearing Right Now
These will bring your looks to the next level.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
33 Cozy Knit Items You'll Live in Now Through March
So much texture.
By Caitlin Burnett