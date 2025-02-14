I Wore This High-Street Cardigan in Milan—Everyone Asked Me Which Designer It Was From

Understated, polished, minimalist—these are the cornerstones of my personal aesthetic. The quietening of fashion is a theme that I've fully embraced, with a focus on simplistic style that feels highly elevated no matter the price point. When it comes to more muted styles that don't rely on loud colours or extravagant embellishments the finer details of cut, silhouette and fabric are even more important to retain a high-end feel. It can be easy to assume that those design details also come with a matching high price tag, but as a shopping editor, one of my special skills is hunting down refined pieces on the high street. On a recent trip to Milan, one new addition to my wardrobe awarded me the most compliments and questions on where this designer piece was from. In fact, it's the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

You probably already know Nobody's Child for its elevated dress selection, but fashion insiders know that this is a brand that can do it all. Case in point, this polished cardigan. What makes this such an elevated addition to any wardrobe is the considered approach to the design.

At first glance, it's a classic black cardigan, but the reason it has such high-end appeal is the considered details. The rounded neckline is incredibly elegant, following a smattering of buttons that are tightly placed as not only a design detail but also means the knit won't gape and can be worn on its own. The fitted silhouette is incredibly flattering with a split hem that hits just where your high-waisted jeans or skirts will fall, easing into a longline silhouette that instantly brings a chic edge to such a capsule piece.

The added appeal is in the ease of styling. Whilst I'd love to spend hours putting together a look each day, real-life demands that elevated outfits come together in a much shorter time frame, and this knit has already proved to be a versatile and elegant piece that I'll wear on repeat for years.

Now, it's time to meet the Nobody's Child cardigan in question and explore 4 ways I'm styling it right now.

Shop the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW

4 Ways I'm Styling the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

1. Cardigan + Wide Jeans + Retro Trainers

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW The sleeve length is also spot on.

Arket Cloud Loose Wide Jeans £97 SHOP NOW These wide-leg jeans feature in so many editor's wardrobes.

Sezane Agathe Necklace - Gold £125 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Sezane's highly elegant jewellery selection.

Polène Numéro Dix - Textured Black £450 SHOP NOW With adjustable strap lengths there's various ways to wear this easy everyday bag.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Sl 72 Crochet-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Even minimalists are adding pops of red into their wardrobes.

2. Cardigan + Mini Skirt + Elegant Mules

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW The fabric composition also feels supremely premium.

COS Shell-Panel A-Line Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW An easy mini skirt you'll wear throughout the seasons.

JW PEI Harlee Shoulder Bag - Claret £90 SHOP NOW The shape! The shade! This went straight in my basket.

& Other Stories Sculpted Pebbles Earrings £23 SHOP NOW For 2025, bold silhouettes are a key jewellery trend.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £695 SHOP NOW These elegant mules are destined to elevate outfits for years, if not decades.

3. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW Even jeans and flats look considered with this knit.

COS Relaxed Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW We frequently sing the praises of COS's tailoring.

Miu Miu Miu Glimpse Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Striking sunglasses can be found in my handbag all year round.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW I've tried these and can confirm they're just as comfortable as they are chic.

4. Cardigan + Leggings + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW A knit that will rise to all occasions.

Bottega Veneta Women's Ciao Ciao in Black £4390 SHOP NOW Currently at the top of my wish list.

Leset Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings £180 SHOP NOW Bring comfortable leggings into a highly elevated space.

Otiumberg Wave Earrings £135 SHOP NOW Take your simplest pieces to all new heights with striking jewellery.