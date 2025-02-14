I Wore This High-Street Cardigan in Milan—Everyone Asked Me Which Designer It Was From

Understated, polished, minimalist—these are the cornerstones of my personal aesthetic. The quietening of fashion is a theme that I've fully embraced, with a focus on simplistic style that feels highly elevated no matter the price point. When it comes to more muted styles that don't rely on loud colours or extravagant embellishments the finer details of cut, silhouette and fabric are even more important to retain a high-end feel. It can be easy to assume that those design details also come with a matching high price tag, but as a shopping editor, one of my special skills is hunting down refined pieces on the high street. On a recent trip to Milan, one new addition to my wardrobe awarded me the most compliments and questions on where this designer piece was from. In fact, it's the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan.

Woman wears black cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

You probably already know Nobody's Child for its elevated dress selection, but fashion insiders know that this is a brand that can do it all. Case in point, this polished cardigan. What makes this such an elevated addition to any wardrobe is the considered approach to the design.

At first glance, it's a classic black cardigan, but the reason it has such high-end appeal is the considered details. The rounded neckline is incredibly elegant, following a smattering of buttons that are tightly placed as not only a design detail but also means the knit won't gape and can be worn on its own. The fitted silhouette is incredibly flattering with a split hem that hits just where your high-waisted jeans or skirts will fall, easing into a longline silhouette that instantly brings a chic edge to such a capsule piece.

The added appeal is in the ease of styling. Whilst I'd love to spend hours putting together a look each day, real-life demands that elevated outfits come together in a much shorter time frame, and this knit has already proved to be a versatile and elegant piece that I'll wear on repeat for years.

Now, it's time to meet the Nobody's Child cardigan in question and explore 4 ways I'm styling it right now.

Shop the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

4 Ways I'm Styling the Nobody's Child Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

1. Cardigan + Wide Jeans + Retro Trainers

Collage of Nobody's child cardigan outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

The sleeve length is also spot on.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

These wide-leg jeans feature in so many editor's wardrobes.

Agathe Necklace - Gold - Majority Recycled Brass - Sézane
Sezane
Agathe Necklace - Gold

Don't sleep on Sezane's highly elegant jewellery selection.

Numéro Dix - Textured Black
Polène
Numéro Dix - Textured Black

With adjustable strap lengths there's various ways to wear this easy everyday bag.

Sl 72 Crochet-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Sl 72 Crochet-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers

Even minimalists are adding pops of red into their wardrobes.

2. Cardigan + Mini Skirt + Elegant Mules

Collage of Nobody's child cardigan outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

The fabric composition also feels supremely premium.

Shell-Panel A-Line Mini Skirt
COS
Shell-Panel A-Line Mini Skirt

An easy mini skirt you'll wear throughout the seasons.

Harlee Shoulder Bag - Claret
JW PEI
Harlee Shoulder Bag - Claret

The shape! The shade! This went straight in my basket.

Sculpted Pebbles Earrings
& Other Stories
Sculpted Pebbles Earrings

For 2025, bold silhouettes are a key jewellery trend.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

These elegant mules are destined to elevate outfits for years, if not decades.

3. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats

Collage of Nobody's child cardigan outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

Even jeans and flats look considered with this knit.

Relaxed Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers

We frequently sing the praises of COS's tailoring.

Miu Glimpse Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Miu Glimpse Sunglasses

Striking sunglasses can be found in my handbag all year round.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

I've tried these and can confirm they're just as comfortable as they are chic.

4. Cardigan + Leggings + Knee-High Boots

Collage of Nobody's child cardigan outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

A knit that will rise to all occasions.

Women's Ciao Ciao in Black
Bottega Veneta
Women's Ciao Ciao in Black

Currently at the top of my wish list.

Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Leset
Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings

Bring comfortable leggings into a highly elevated space.

Wave Earrings
Otiumberg
Wave Earrings

Take your simplest pieces to all new heights with striking jewellery.

Slick
Russell & Bromley
Slick Heeled Knee-High Boots

With a kitten heel and croc-effect, this pair is destined to move quickly.

