I Give This $35 Designer-Passing H&M Cardigan One Week Before It's Sold Out
Confession: I’m borderline obsessed with H&M. Every Monday morning, without fail, I check the new-arrivals page on its website. While I don’t buy something every time, I love staying updated because occasionally, H&M offers hidden gems that look much more expensive than they are. Today? I found one.
Meet the $35 black cardigan that made my heart skip a beat. This piece is sleek, minimal, and oh so chic. With a rounded neckline, dropped shoulders, a cinched waist, and eight buttons that end right above the belly button, it gives off high-fashion vibes all day long. The jersey fabric? Pure luxury. What sold me, though, is how closely it resembles the Birrot Lay3 cardigan that has been trending all over my Instagram feed.
Since I stumbled upon it the day it dropped, all sizes are still in stock. But let’s be real: When it comes to H&M’s new arrivals, they don’t stick around long. Trust me, add it to your cart now and scroll through even more jaw-dropping H&M spring finds. You’ll thank me later.
More H&M new arrivals to shop:
These look just like the designer pair I've been wanting.
Want to know how to elevate your outfit in the easiest way possible? Try a pendant necklace.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
6 Fall 2025 Runway Trends I Already Found at Zara, H&M, and Mango
Affordability's never looked so good.
By Eliza Huber
-
35 Incredibly Chic Luxury Finds I Would Immediately Buy If My Salary Tripled Tomorrow
A girl can dream, right?
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Saved $360 by Purchasing These New H&M Flats Instead of the Designer Pair I Originally Wanted
Talk about a win.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In Case You Didn't Hear, These 31 Stunning Shoes, Jeans, and Tops Are on Sale at Nordstrom RN
Deeply discounted fashion finds ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
I Just Created 5 Expensive-Looking Pre-Spring Outfits From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom—You're Welcome
Outfits for everything from a wedding to brunch.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 5 Inspiring Outfits Are Proof You Can Easily Merge Classic and Trendy Styles
Trust me, you're going to want to re-create these looks.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The $25 H&M and $50 Zara Flats I'm Buying Because This Shoe Trend Is Suddenly Everywhere
It's good enough to buy in multiples.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Shop for a Living—30 J.Crew, Zara, and H&M Items That Will Elevate a Spring Outfit
These are all so chic.
By Audry Hiaoui