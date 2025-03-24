I Give This $35 Designer-Passing H&M Cardigan One Week Before It's Sold Out

Confession: I’m borderline obsessed with H&M. Every Monday morning, without fail, I check the new-arrivals page on its website. While I don’t buy something every time, I love staying updated because occasionally, H&M offers hidden gems that look much more expensive than they are. Today? I found one.

Meet the $35 black cardigan that made my heart skip a beat. This piece is sleek, minimal, and oh so chic. With a rounded neckline, dropped shoulders, a cinched waist, and eight buttons that end right above the belly button, it gives off high-fashion vibes all day long. The jersey fabric? Pure luxury. What sold me, though, is how closely it resembles the Birrot Lay3 cardigan that has been trending all over my Instagram feed.

Since I stumbled upon it the day it dropped, all sizes are still in stock. But let’s be real: When it comes to H&M’s new arrivals, they don’t stick around long. Trust me, add it to your cart now and scroll through even more jaw-dropping H&M spring finds. You’ll thank me later.

H&M Cardigan With Defined Waist $35 SHOP NOW It comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

H&M Linen Drawstring Pants $45 SHOP NOW Get ready—linen-pant season is just around the corner!

H&M Long Suit Vest $35 SHOP NOW The perfect piece to pair with the aforementioned bottoms.

H&M Braided Flats $30 SHOP NOW These look just like the designer pair I've been wanting.

H&M Crinkled Maxi Skirt $25 SHOP NOW I love a flowy maxi skirt.

H&M Fitted Jacket $55 SHOP NOW This looks so expensive.

H&M Chiffon Skirt With Flounces $70 SHOP NOW Spring clothing should be fun.

H&M Pendant Cord Necklace $25 SHOP NOW Want to know how to elevate your outfit in the easiest way possible? Try a pendant necklace.

H&M Coated Pencil Skirt $35 SHOP NOW Sleek.

H&M Denim Shirt $35 SHOP NOW My favorite season is shacket season.

H&M Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants $45 SHOP NOW Wear these to the office or to a dinner date. They're so versatile.