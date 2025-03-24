I Give This $35 Designer-Passing H&M Cardigan One Week Before It's Sold Out

Confession: I’m borderline obsessed with H&M. Every Monday morning, without fail, I check the new-arrivals page on its website. While I don’t buy something every time, I love staying updated because occasionally, H&M offers hidden gems that look much more expensive than they are. Today? I found one.

Meet the $35 black cardigan that made my heart skip a beat. This piece is sleek, minimal, and oh so chic. With a rounded neckline, dropped shoulders, a cinched waist, and eight buttons that end right above the belly button, it gives off high-fashion vibes all day long. The jersey fabric? Pure luxury. What sold me, though, is how closely it resembles the Birrot Lay3 cardigan that has been trending all over my Instagram feed.

Since I stumbled upon it the day it dropped, all sizes are still in stock. But let’s be real: When it comes to H&M’s new arrivals, they don’t stick around long. Trust me, add it to your cart now and scroll through even more jaw-dropping H&M spring finds. You’ll thank me later.

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

It comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

Linen Drawstring Pants
H&M
Linen Drawstring Pants

Get ready—linen-pant season is just around the corner!

Long Suit Vest
H&M
Long Suit Vest

The perfect piece to pair with the aforementioned bottoms.

Braided Flats
H&M
Braided Flats

These look just like the designer pair I've been wanting.

Crinkled Maxi Skirt
H&M
Crinkled Maxi Skirt

I love a flowy maxi skirt.

Fitted Jacket
H&M
Fitted Jacket

This looks so expensive.

Chiffon Skirt With Flounces
H&M
Chiffon Skirt With Flounces

Spring clothing should be fun.

Pendant Cord Necklace
H&M
Pendant Cord Necklace

Want to know how to elevate your outfit in the easiest way possible? Try a pendant necklace.

Coated Pencil Skirt
H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt

Sleek.

Denim Shirt
H&M
Denim Shirt

My favorite season is shacket season.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Wear these to the office or to a dinner date. They're so versatile.

Smocked Jersey Dress
H&M
Smocked Jersey Dress

When you can't decide what to wear, throw on this one-and-done piece.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

