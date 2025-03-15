I Trust French Women to Know What’s Chic—They Won’t Stop Wearing This Elegant Outfit
If you thought spring dressing was all about breezy dresses and floral embellishments, think again. This season, an unexpected new trend is cutting through the usual light layers and pastel hues, making a compelling case for a moodier, more tailored approach to dressing this season. Suddenly everywhere, fashion people turning their backs to dresses and styling burgundy tailoring right now.
Leading the charge, Elsa Hosk stepped out in Paris this week, swapping airy florals for a deep merlot two-piece that has completely reframed my approach to spring style. Attending Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 2025 show, the model opted for an oversized burgundy suit from the French brand, which she styled with a crisp white shirt, a glossy tan tie, thick bangles, and oversized sunglasses.
Hosk wasn’t alone in embracing a rich, wine-toned suit. Over the course of Paris Fashion Week, I spotted the burgundy two-piece cropping up again and again among stylish show-goers. Often paired with classic white layers—whether a tailored shirt like Hosk’s or a simple tee—this deep red suiting also found harmony with complementary tones, from buttery caramel browns to inky blacks.
Though a burgundy suit won't be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a spring wardrobe, its full-coverage silhouette is surprisingly practical for the season’s unpredictable temperatures, while its rich tone brings a welcome depth to spring’s traditionally light and airy palette.
While we've seen grey suits take off over the past few months, this deeper shade feels in harmony with the season's growing preference for bolder, sharper styling and the moodier palette that's crept in after months of winter styling. Read on to discover our edit of the best best burgundy tailoring below.
SHOP BURGUNDY TAILORING:
Style this with the matching trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.
This rich burgundy shade styles well with fresh hues including pink and peach.
The single breasted design gives this a lighter, spring-ready energy.
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a sleek pair of slim-fitting trousers.
Style this with a leather bomber jacket and blazer to emulate Huntington-Whiteley's look.
The pleated wide-leg design adds structure as well as subtle movement.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
