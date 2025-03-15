I Trust French Women to Know What’s Chic—They Won’t Stop Wearing This Elegant Outfit

If you thought spring dressing was all about breezy dresses and floral embellishments, think again. This season, an unexpected new trend is cutting through the usual light layers and pastel hues, making a compelling case for a moodier, more tailored approach to dressing this season. Suddenly everywhere, fashion people turning their backs to dresses and styling burgundy tailoring right now.

Leading the charge, Elsa Hosk stepped out in Paris this week, swapping airy florals for a deep merlot two-piece that has completely reframed my approach to spring style. Attending Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 2025 show, the model opted for an oversized burgundy suit from the French brand, which she styled with a crisp white shirt, a glossy tan tie, thick bangles, and oversized sunglasses.

Hosk wasn’t alone in embracing a rich, wine-toned suit. Over the course of Paris Fashion Week, I spotted the burgundy two-piece cropping up again and again among stylish show-goers. Often paired with classic white layers—whether a tailored shirt like Hosk’s or a simple tee—this deep red suiting also found harmony with complementary tones, from buttery caramel browns to inky blacks.

Though a burgundy suit won't be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a spring wardrobe, its full-coverage silhouette is surprisingly practical for the season’s unpredictable temperatures, while its rich tone brings a welcome depth to spring’s traditionally light and airy palette.

While we've seen grey suits take off over the past few months, this deeper shade feels in harmony with the season's growing preference for bolder, sharper styling and the moodier palette that's crept in after months of winter styling. Read on to discover our edit of the best best burgundy tailoring below.

SHOP BURGUNDY TAILORING:

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
Zara
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

Style this with the matching trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Trousers With Double Pleat
Zara
Trousers With Double Pleat

The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Burgundy Azul Blazer
The Row
Burgundy Azul Blazer

This rich burgundy shade styles well with fresh hues including pink and peach.

Burgundy Antone Trousers
The Row
Burgundy Antone Trousers

Style these with sleek loafers or pair with a simple boot.

Reiss Gabi Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer
Reiss
Gabi Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer

The single breasted design gives this a lighter, spring-ready energy.

Reiss Gabi Slim Fit Tailored Suit Trousers
Reiss
Gabi Slim Fit Tailored Suit Trousers

No capsule wardrobe is complete without a sleek pair of slim-fitting trousers.

Women's Jacket in Wool Gabardine in Brun
Saint Laurent
Wool Gabardine Jacket

Shop the suit set that Rosie Huntington Whiteley loves.

Women's Wide-Leg Pants in Wool Gabardine in Brun
Saint Laurent
Wool Gabardine Wide-Leg Pants

Style this with a leather bomber jacket and blazer to emulate Huntington-Whiteley's look.

Pinstriped Wool-Blend Blazer
Dries Van Noten
Pinstriped Wool-Blend Blazer

The pinstripe detailing adds a smart, polished edge.

Belted Pinstriped Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Dries Van Noten
Belted Pinstriped Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

The pleated wide-leg design adds structure as well as subtle movement.

