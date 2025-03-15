If you thought spring dressing was all about breezy dresses and floral embellishments, think again. This season, an unexpected new trend is cutting through the usual light layers and pastel hues, making a compelling case for a moodier, more tailored approach to dressing this season. Suddenly everywhere, fashion people turning their backs to dresses and styling burgundy tailoring right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading the charge, Elsa Hosk stepped out in Paris this week, swapping airy florals for a deep merlot two-piece that has completely reframed my approach to spring style. Attending Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 2025 show, the model opted for an oversized burgundy suit from the French brand, which she styled with a crisp white shirt, a glossy tan tie, thick bangles, and oversized sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosk wasn’t alone in embracing a rich, wine-toned suit. Over the course of Paris Fashion Week, I spotted the burgundy two-piece cropping up again and again among stylish show-goers. Often paired with classic white layers—whether a tailored shirt like Hosk’s or a simple tee—this deep red suiting also found harmony with complementary tones, from buttery caramel browns to inky blacks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though a burgundy suit won't be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a spring wardrobe, its full-coverage silhouette is surprisingly practical for the season’s unpredictable temperatures, while its rich tone brings a welcome depth to spring’s traditionally light and airy palette.

While we've seen grey suits take off over the past few months, this deeper shade feels in harmony with the season's growing preference for bolder, sharper styling and the moodier palette that's crept in after months of winter styling. Read on to discover our edit of the best best burgundy tailoring below.

SHOP BURGUNDY TAILORING:

Zara Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Zara Trousers With Double Pleat £30 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The Row Burgundy Azul Blazer £3000 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade styles well with fresh hues including pink and peach.

The Row Burgundy Antone Trousers £1290 SHOP NOW Style these with sleek loafers or pair with a simple boot.

Reiss Gabi Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer £198 SHOP NOW The single breasted design gives this a lighter, spring-ready energy.

Reiss Gabi Slim Fit Tailored Suit Trousers £98 SHOP NOW No capsule wardrobe is complete without a sleek pair of slim-fitting trousers.

Saint Laurent Wool Gabardine Jacket £2465 SHOP NOW Shop the suit set that Rosie Huntington Whiteley loves.

Saint Laurent Wool Gabardine Wide-Leg Pants £1180 SHOP NOW Style this with a leather bomber jacket and blazer to emulate Huntington-Whiteley's look.

Dries Van Noten Pinstriped Wool-Blend Blazer £1395 SHOP NOW The pinstripe detailing adds a smart, polished edge.