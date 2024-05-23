Rosie HW Tried the Free Summer Styling Trick That Makes You Look and Feel Wildly Chic
Typically I'm all about using the summer season to layer some colour into my wardrobe. But, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's recent all-white-ensemble has just reminded me that sometimes there is nothing chicer than a classic all-white look.
Stepping out in sunny Cannes, the model styled a fresh summer look that I already have all of the components for at home. Selecting a pretty draped top in a bright white shade, the model built out her look to champion the classic colour. Selecting a pair of flowing wide-leg trousers, Huntington-Whiteley styled an elegant yet relaxed silhouette that felt right at home on the French Riviera.
Catering to the early-summer temperatures, Huntington-Whitely also employed a clever layering trick that I'll be copying this season. Securing a white cotton shirt around her waist, the model leant into the laid-back energy of her outfit—whilst ensuring she has a failsafe in case the temperature started to drop.
Classic, elegant, and so easy to pull together quickly, Huntington-Whiteley's Cannes outfit has just become my template for chic summer styling. To emulate the models ensemble simply reach for a white blouse or top and pair it with white wide-leg trousers, tonal accessories, and an extra layer if the weather calls for it. If however, you're looking to refresh your summer rotation, read on to shop Huntington-Whiteley's look below, as well as discover our edit of the best white clothes to shop the summer.
SHOP ROSIES HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S LOOK HERE:
With Nothing Underneath's boyfriend shirts have a slightly oversized finish.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE WHITE CLOTHING ITEMS HERE:
In the height of summer time, there's nothing I'd rather reach for than a strapless linen top.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
