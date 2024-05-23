Rosie HW Tried the Free Summer Styling Trick That Makes You Look and Feel Wildly Chic

Typically I'm all about using the summer season to layer some colour into my wardrobe. But, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's recent all-white-ensemble has just reminded me that sometimes there is nothing chicer than a classic all-white look.

Stepping out in sunny Cannes, the model styled a fresh summer look that I already have all of the components for at home. Selecting a pretty draped top in a bright white shade, the model built out her look to champion the classic colour. Selecting a pair of flowing wide-leg trousers, Huntington-Whiteley styled an elegant yet relaxed silhouette that felt right at home on the French Riviera.

Catering to the early-summer temperatures, Huntington-Whitely also employed a clever layering trick that I'll be copying this season. Securing a white cotton shirt around her waist, the model leant into the laid-back energy of her outfit—whilst ensuring she has a failsafe in case the temperature started to drop.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styles an all white outfit.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Classic, elegant, and so easy to pull together quickly, Huntington-Whiteley's Cannes outfit has just become my template for chic summer styling. To emulate the models ensemble simply reach for a white blouse or top and pair it with white wide-leg trousers, tonal accessories, and an extra layer if the weather calls for it. If however, you're looking to refresh your summer rotation, read on to shop Huntington-Whiteley's look below, as well as discover our edit of the best white clothes to shop the summer.

SHOP ROSIES HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S LOOK HERE:

Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top
Zara
Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top

Style with jeans or wear with white tonal trousers.

white shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt

With Nothing Underneath's boyfriend shirts have a slightly oversized finish.

white trousers
Uniqlo
Pleated Wide Leg Trousers

These look more expensive than they are.

So Nude 85 Leather Slingback Sandals
Aquazzura
So Nude 85 Leather Slingback Sandals

Classic white heels are always a good idea.

Long Clutch With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch With Handle

This also comes in four other colours.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE WHITE CLOTHING ITEMS HERE:

Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress
H&M
Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress

This also comes in blue.

Norah - Rose Embroidery Ivory
Rixo
Norah Vest

This pretty vest is so easy to style throughout the summer months.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

I can't stop thinking about this perfect white cotton skirt.

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

Linen trousers are an obvious choice for these early-summer days.

Lace-Up Ballet Flats
COS
Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Style with colourful socks or wear on their own.

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

In the height of summer time, there's nothing I'd rather reach for than a strapless linen top.

+ Net Sustain Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress
Matteau
Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress

Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.

