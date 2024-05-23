Rosie HW Tried the Free Summer Styling Trick That Makes You Look and Feel Wildly Chic

Typically I'm all about using the summer season to layer some colour into my wardrobe. But, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's recent all-white-ensemble has just reminded me that sometimes there is nothing chicer than a classic all-white look.

Stepping out in sunny Cannes, the model styled a fresh summer look that I already have all of the components for at home. Selecting a pretty draped top in a bright white shade, the model built out her look to champion the classic colour. Selecting a pair of flowing wide-leg trousers, Huntington-Whiteley styled an elegant yet relaxed silhouette that felt right at home on the French Riviera.

Catering to the early-summer temperatures, Huntington-Whitely also employed a clever layering trick that I'll be copying this season. Securing a white cotton shirt around her waist, the model leant into the laid-back energy of her outfit—whilst ensuring she has a failsafe in case the temperature started to drop.

Classic, elegant, and so easy to pull together quickly, Huntington-Whiteley's Cannes outfit has just become my template for chic summer styling. To emulate the models ensemble simply reach for a white blouse or top and pair it with white wide-leg trousers, tonal accessories, and an extra layer if the weather calls for it. If however, you're looking to refresh your summer rotation, read on to shop Huntington-Whiteley's look below, as well as discover our edit of the best white clothes to shop the summer.

