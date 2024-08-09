Of All the Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers, These 5 Look the Best

Tops that go with wide-leg trousers: @theannaedit wears a white shirt with wide-leg trousers
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

They might have started as a trend, but wide-leg trousers have officially earned ‘wardrobe staple’ status, rivalling jeans in the versatility they offer. Wear them to the office, at the weekend, dressed up for an event—the list goes on. Their ability to seamlessly transition between different settings and seasons makes us wonder why they weren't always considered essential.

Styling wide-leg trousers is mostly intuitive; they go with most tops, so it's really a case of choosing an option that suits your personal style and the time of year you're dressing for. While it's hard to go wrong with this trouser type, as it's risen in popularity over the past few seasons, we've taken note of some particularly successful pairings. The tops we have in mind balance out the wide silhouette nicely, look good on everyone and, crucially, are easy to carry with you from summer through winter.

As the seasonal shift draws closer, these six go-to combinations are more valuable than ever. You probably already own these specific tops or similar, so you can recreate the following looks starting from tomorrow. Enjoy!

See the Best Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers:

1. Button-Down Shirt

Tops that go with wide-leg trousers: @theannaedit wears a white shirt with wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: Whether you opt for a linen shirt and trousers or cotton poplin with wool wide-legs, this is a combination that will serve you all through the year.

Shop the look:

The Boyfriend: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave, White

With Nothing Underneath is a name to know if you value quality and timeless design.

Breezy High-Waist Trousers
& Other Stories
Breezy High-Waist Trousers

This beautifully tailored pair is perfect for a late-summer getaway.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

The contrasting collar and cuffs are a nice touch.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

These come Who What Wear editor-approved.

2. Tailored Vest

Tops to wear with wide-leg trousers: @tostos_ wears a yellow vest with white trousers

(Image credit: @tostos_)

Style Notes: This pairing is all over Instagram but still hasn't lost its shine. A tailored waistcoat is a smart option to match the elevated feel of wide-leg trousers without committing to full suiting.

Shop the look:

Mango Linen Mix Halter Co-Ord Waistcoat in Yellow
Mango
Linen Mix Halter Co-Ord Waistcoat in Yellow

That colour! Expect compliments when you step out in this canary yellow number.

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

Polished and comfortable thanks to the drawstring waist.

Mila Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Mila Linen Blend Waistcoat

This luxe piece will elevate any outfit.

Striped Tailored Trousers
& Other Stories
Striped Tailored Trousers

Psst... there's also a matching waistcoat (but it's almost sold out).

3. Graphic Tee

Tops to wear with wide-leg trousers: @fakerstrom wears a graphic t-shirt with tailored trousers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: To make your wide-leg trousers feel more casual, grab a playful slogan tee, your favourite trainers and you're ready for the Saturday morning coffee run.

Shop the look:

Celine Paris T-Shirt
Celine
70's T-Shirt in Cotton Jersey

This will never go out of style.

A&f Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

Abercrombie makes some of the best trousers on the high street, and they're such a reasonable price.

Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt
GANNI
Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt

This relaxed fit will pair nicely with wide tailored trousers.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Our editor in chief really rates this COS style.

4. Simple Tank

Tops to wear with wide-leg trousers: @marina_torres wears a tank top with wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Out of all the options on the list, the humble tank top takes first prize for wearability. Style it under a shirt in the autumn, wear it on its own in the summer, or use it as a base layer under a sheer top (more on that later).

Shop the look:

Weekday Annie Boat Neck Tank Top in White
Weekday
Annie Boat Neck Tank Top in White

I love the high-neck silhouette.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Such an easy-to-style colour.

Rib Racer Tank Top - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

This shade of green is basically a neutral.

Ripley Trousers
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Trousers

Editors and stylists agree: Frankie Shop trousers are worth their price tag.

5. Sheer Top

Tops that go with wide-leg trousers: @vikilefevre wears a sheer top with wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: To effortlessly balance the weight of wide, floor-sweeping trousers, team them with a sheer mesh or fine-knit top. This combination not only creates a balanced silhouette but also feels dressy enough for evening events.

Shop the look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Long Sleeve Layered Semi Sheer Off the Shoulder Top in White
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long Sleeve Layered Semi Sheer Off the Shoulder Top

Wear a cute bralette underneath.

Ellis High Waist Trousers
hush
Ellis High Waist Trousers

How comfortable do these look?

Semi-Transparent Sweater Combined Top
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Sweater Combined Top

Ready for Friday night drinks.

Low-Waist Flannel Trousers - Grey Melange - Arket Gb
Arket
Low-Waist Flannel Trousers

Tap into the low-waist trouser trend with this smart pair.

6. Bandeau Top

BEST TOPS TO GO WITH WIDE LEG TROUSERS: MONIKH WEARING A BANDEAU TOP AND TROUSERS

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Play with proportions by pairing wide-legs with a streamlined bandeau style like Monikh. This look is perfect for summer when you can opt for linen fabrications and flip flops, but also works in party season thanks to being an easy yet polished evening-ready look.

Shop the look:

The Sculpted Bandeau
COS
The Sculpted Bandeau

I've been thinking about this top even since it landed on COS's new-in page.

Relaxed Breezy Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Breezy Trousers

Don't sleep on & Other Stories's trouser collection this autumn.

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

Linen is a perfect choice for summer.

Brynn Linen Wide-Leg Pants
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Brynn Linen Wide-Leg Pants

How comfy do these look?

Explore More:
What To Wear
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸