Of All the Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers, These 5 Look the Best
They might have started as a trend, but wide-leg trousers have officially earned ‘wardrobe staple’ status, rivalling jeans in the versatility they offer. Wear them to the office, at the weekend, dressed up for an event—the list goes on. Their ability to seamlessly transition between different settings and seasons makes us wonder why they weren't always considered essential.
Styling wide-leg trousers is mostly intuitive; they go with most tops, so it's really a case of choosing an option that suits your personal style and the time of year you're dressing for. While it's hard to go wrong with this trouser type, as it's risen in popularity over the past few seasons, we've taken note of some particularly successful pairings. The tops we have in mind balance out the wide silhouette nicely, look good on everyone and, crucially, are easy to carry with you from summer through winter.
As the seasonal shift draws closer, these six go-to combinations are more valuable than ever. You probably already own these specific tops or similar, so you can recreate the following looks starting from tomorrow. Enjoy!
See the Best Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers:
1. Button-Down Shirt
Style Notes: Whether you opt for a linen shirt and trousers or cotton poplin with wool wide-legs, this is a combination that will serve you all through the year.
Shop the look:
With Nothing Underneath is a name to know if you value quality and timeless design.
This beautifully tailored pair is perfect for a late-summer getaway.
These come Who What Wear editor-approved.
2. Tailored Vest
Style Notes: This pairing is all over Instagram but still hasn't lost its shine. A tailored waistcoat is a smart option to match the elevated feel of wide-leg trousers without committing to full suiting.
Shop the look:
That colour! Expect compliments when you step out in this canary yellow number.
Psst... there's also a matching waistcoat (but it's almost sold out).
3. Graphic Tee
Style Notes: To make your wide-leg trousers feel more casual, grab a playful slogan tee, your favourite trainers and you're ready for the Saturday morning coffee run.
Shop the look:
Abercrombie makes some of the best trousers on the high street, and they're such a reasonable price.
4. Simple Tank
Style Notes: Out of all the options on the list, the humble tank top takes first prize for wearability. Style it under a shirt in the autumn, wear it on its own in the summer, or use it as a base layer under a sheer top (more on that later).
Shop the look:
Editors and stylists agree: Frankie Shop trousers are worth their price tag.
5. Sheer Top
Style Notes: To effortlessly balance the weight of wide, floor-sweeping trousers, team them with a sheer mesh or fine-knit top. This combination not only creates a balanced silhouette but also feels dressy enough for evening events.
Shop the look:
Wear a cute bralette underneath.
6. Bandeau Top
Style Notes: Play with proportions by pairing wide-legs with a streamlined bandeau style like Monikh. This look is perfect for summer when you can opt for linen fabrications and flip flops, but also works in party season thanks to being an easy yet polished evening-ready look.
Shop the look:
I've been thinking about this top even since it landed on COS's new-in page.
Don't sleep on & Other Stories's trouser collection this autumn.
