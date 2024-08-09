Of All the Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers, These 5 Look the Best

They might have started as a trend, but wide-leg trousers have officially earned ‘wardrobe staple’ status, rivalling jeans in the versatility they offer. Wear them to the office, at the weekend, dressed up for an event—the list goes on. Their ability to seamlessly transition between different settings and seasons makes us wonder why they weren't always considered essential.

Styling wide-leg trousers is mostly intuitive; they go with most tops, so it's really a case of choosing an option that suits your personal style and the time of year you're dressing for. While it's hard to go wrong with this trouser type, as it's risen in popularity over the past few seasons, we've taken note of some particularly successful pairings. The tops we have in mind balance out the wide silhouette nicely, look good on everyone and, crucially, are easy to carry with you from summer through winter.

As the seasonal shift draws closer, these six go-to combinations are more valuable than ever. You probably already own these specific tops or similar, so you can recreate the following looks starting from tomorrow. Enjoy!

See the Best Tops to Wear With Wide-Leg Trousers:

1. Button-Down Shirt

Style Notes: Whether you opt for a linen shirt and trousers or cotton poplin with wool wide-legs, this is a combination that will serve you all through the year.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Weave, White £100 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath is a name to know if you value quality and timeless design.

& Other Stories Breezy High-Waist Trousers £87 SHOP NOW This beautifully tailored pair is perfect for a late-summer getaway.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt £16 SHOP NOW The contrasting collar and cuffs are a nice touch.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW These come Who What Wear editor-approved.

2. Tailored Vest

Style Notes: This pairing is all over Instagram but still hasn't lost its shine. A tailored waistcoat is a smart option to match the elevated feel of wide-leg trousers without committing to full suiting.

Shop the look:

Mango Linen Mix Halter Co-Ord Waistcoat in Yellow £56 SHOP NOW That colour! Expect compliments when you step out in this canary yellow number.

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Polished and comfortable thanks to the drawstring waist.

Whistles Mila Linen Blend Waistcoat £109 SHOP NOW This luxe piece will elevate any outfit.

& Other Stories Striped Tailored Trousers £97 SHOP NOW Psst... there's also a matching waistcoat (but it's almost sold out).

3. Graphic Tee

Style Notes: To make your wide-leg trousers feel more casual, grab a playful slogan tee, your favourite trainers and you're ready for the Saturday morning coffee run.

Shop the look:

Celine 70's T-Shirt in Cotton Jersey £490 SHOP NOW This will never go out of style.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £35 SHOP NOW Abercrombie makes some of the best trousers on the high street, and they're such a reasonable price.

GANNI Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt £115 SHOP NOW This relaxed fit will pair nicely with wide tailored trousers.

4. Simple Tank

Style Notes: Out of all the options on the list, the humble tank top takes first prize for wearability. Style it under a shirt in the autumn, wear it on its own in the summer, or use it as a base layer under a sheer top (more on that later).

Shop the look:

Weekday Annie Boat Neck Tank Top in White £16 SHOP NOW I love the high-neck silhouette.

H&M Wide Linen-Blend Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Such an easy-to-style colour.

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW This shade of green is basically a neutral.

The Frankie Shop Ripley Trousers £200 SHOP NOW Editors and stylists agree: Frankie Shop trousers are worth their price tag.

5. Sheer Top

Style Notes: To effortlessly balance the weight of wide, floor-sweeping trousers, team them with a sheer mesh or fine-knit top. This combination not only creates a balanced silhouette but also feels dressy enough for evening events.

Shop the look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Long Sleeve Layered Semi Sheer Off the Shoulder Top £35 SHOP NOW Wear a cute bralette underneath.

hush Ellis High Waist Trousers £95 SHOP NOW How comfortable do these look?

MANGO Semi-Transparent Sweater Combined Top £30 SHOP NOW Ready for Friday night drinks.

Arket Low-Waist Flannel Trousers £119 SHOP NOW Tap into the low-waist trouser trend with this smart pair.

6. Bandeau Top

Style Notes: Play with proportions by pairing wide-legs with a streamlined bandeau style like Monikh. This look is perfect for summer when you can opt for linen fabrications and flip flops, but also works in party season thanks to being an easy yet polished evening-ready look.

Shop the look:

COS The Sculpted Bandeau £155 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about this top even since it landed on COS's new-in page.

& Other Stories Relaxed Breezy Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on & Other Stories's trouser collection this autumn.

Reformation Spritz Linen Top £98 SHOP NOW Linen is a perfect choice for summer.