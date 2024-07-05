White Dresses Look Good With Everything, But These 5 Shoe Colours Are Extra Chic
Summer is here and it's finally time for my collection of white dresses to enjoy their time in the sun. A mainstay in my wardrobe, I often reach for a fresh white dress throughout the warmer months as an easy way to create an ensemble for the heat. Whilst white is a neutral shade and one of the easiest to style other colours with, there are certain colours that look even chicer with white than others, and that definitely comes into play when we talk about shoes.
While you'll find it difficult to find a shoe colour that doesn't work with a white dress, I find that there are five that strike the perfect balance of being fresh and elegant. You can probably guess a couple, but a few might be less obvious.
Scroll on to see the shoe colours that look best with white dresses.
5 SHOE COLOURS TO WEAR WITH WHITE DRESSES
1. RED SHOES
Style Notes: The red colour trend is continuing to thrive this summer and influencers are reaching for it in the form of pretty shoes this season. Balancing the fresh energy of the white dress, a red shoe pairing adds a playful and feminine edge in an easy and wearable way.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND RED SHOES:
2. BLACK SHOES
Style Notes: For me, there's no dress and footwear combination as chic and a classic as a white dress paired with a black shoe. Elegant, versatile and creating a sleek contrast, this classic staple is one to keep on repeat throughout the summer months.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND BLACK SHOES:
This classic sleeveless dress is perfect of high-summer styling.
These look much more expensive than they are.
3. GREEN SHOES
Style Notes: The olive green colour trend is taking off this summer, and I find it to be one of the chicest shades to wear with white throughout the hottest months. Adding an earthy element to an otherwise white outfit, I'll be coming back to this combination time after time.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND GREEN SHOES:
4. WHITE SHOES
Style Notes: Nothing screams high summer like an entirely white look, which is why the white shoe and white dress combination is one I'll never grow tired of. Style a white dress with a simple white flat like influencer @deborabrosa, or wear with an elegant white court shoe for an evening occasion.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND WHITE SHOES:
This pretty smock dress makes dressing for warm weather so easy.
White sandals are just as versatile as their black counterparts.
5. TAN SHOES
Style Notes: Balance the bright white shade with a classic neutral and pair your favourite white dress with an elegant tan shoe. With a light brown hue the tan colour trend adds a warm element to an outfit in a classic and wearable way.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND TAN SHOES:
These are such an easy way to add an elegant edge to your outfit without having to wear a high heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
