White Dresses Look Good With Everything, But These 5 Shoe Colours Are Extra Chic

Summer is here and it's finally time for my collection of white dresses to enjoy their time in the sun. A mainstay in my wardrobe, I often reach for a fresh white dress throughout the warmer months as an easy way to create an ensemble for the heat. Whilst white is a neutral shade and one of the easiest to style other colours with, there are certain colours that look even chicer with white than others, and that definitely comes into play when we talk about shoes.

While you'll find it difficult to find a shoe colour that doesn't work with a white dress, I find that there are five that strike the perfect balance of being fresh and elegant. You can probably guess a couple, but a few might be less obvious.

Scroll on to see the shoe colours that look best with white dresses.

5 SHOE COLOURS TO WEAR WITH WHITE DRESSES

1. RED SHOES

Style Notes: The red colour trend is continuing to thrive this summer and influencers are reaching for it in the form of pretty shoes this season. Balancing the fresh energy of the white dress, a red shoe pairing adds a playful and feminine edge in an easy and wearable way.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND RED SHOES:

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW This pretty white dress also comes in blue, yellow and black.

Staud Dante Leather Thong Sandals £260 SHOP NOW The chicest way to add some colour to your summer wardrobe.

COS Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress £75 SHOP NOW This features two subtle pockets for comfort and convenience.

Vagabond Shoemakers Izzy £90 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a bright white dress.

2. BLACK SHOES

Style Notes: For me, there's no dress and footwear combination as chic and a classic as a white dress paired with a black shoe. Elegant, versatile and creating a sleek contrast, this classic staple is one to keep on repeat throughout the summer months.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND BLACK SHOES:

Ghost Eden Satin Maxi Slip Dress £195 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.

St. Agni Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW I always come back to St. Agni for their elegant summer sandals.

Karen Millen Plus Size Premium Tailored Linen Notch Neck Belted Dress £249 £199 SHOP NOW This classic sleeveless dress is perfect of high-summer styling.

Zara Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment £36 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

3. GREEN SHOES

Style Notes: The olive green colour trend is taking off this summer, and I find it to be one of the chicest shades to wear with white throughout the hottest months. Adding an earthy element to an otherwise white outfit, I'll be coming back to this combination time after time.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND GREEN SHOES:

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Shirt Dress £115 SHOP NOW This comfortable dress is perfect for day-to-day styling.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW The olive green colour trend is taking off this summer.

Zara Linen Blend Midi Dress £80 SHOP NOW The linen blend composition makes this naturally breathable.

Zara Heeled Mules With Bow £36 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out before the end of summer.

4. WHITE SHOES

Style Notes: Nothing screams high summer like an entirely white look, which is why the white shoe and white dress combination is one I'll never grow tired of. Style a white dress with a simple white flat like influencer @deborabrosa , or wear with an elegant white court shoe for an evening occasion.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND WHITE SHOES:

Ganni Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £245 SHOP NOW This pretty smock dress makes dressing for warm weather so easy.

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW The mesh flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This elegant dress also comes in six other shades.

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW White sandals are just as versatile as their black counterparts.

5. TAN SHOES

Style Notes: Balance the bright white shade with a classic neutral and pair your favourite white dress with an elegant tan shoe. With a light brown hue the tan colour trend adds a warm element to an outfit in a classic and wearable way.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND TAN SHOES:

H&M Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress £38 SHOP NOW This elegant white dress is destined to sell out.

Nanushka Leather Point-Toe Flats £395 SHOP NOW These are such an easy way to add an elegant edge to your outfit without having to wear a high heel.

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW The halterneck trend has been taking off this summer.