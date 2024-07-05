White Dresses Look Good With Everything, But These 5 Shoe Colours Are Extra Chic

Summer is here and it's finally time for my collection of white dresses to enjoy their time in the sun. A mainstay in my wardrobe, I often reach for a fresh white dress throughout the warmer months as an easy way to create an ensemble for the heat. Whilst white is a neutral shade and one of the easiest to style other colours with, there are certain colours that look even chicer with white than others, and that definitely comes into play when we talk about shoes.

While you'll find it difficult to find a shoe colour that doesn't work with a white dress, I find that there are five that strike the perfect balance of being fresh and elegant. You can probably guess a couple, but a few might be less obvious.

Scroll on to see the shoe colours that look best with white dresses.

5 SHOE COLOURS TO WEAR WITH WHITE DRESSES

1. RED SHOES

Influencer wears red shoes with a white dress.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: The red colour trend is continuing to thrive this summer and influencers are reaching for it in the form of pretty shoes this season. Balancing the fresh energy of the white dress, a red shoe pairing adds a playful and feminine edge in an easy and wearable way.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND RED SHOES:

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

This pretty white dress also comes in blue, yellow and black.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
Staud
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

The chicest way to add some colour to your summer wardrobe.

Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress
COS
Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress

This features two subtle pockets for comfort and convenience.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Izzy
Vagabond Shoemakers
Izzy

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a bright white dress.

2. BLACK SHOES

Influencer wears black shoes with a white dress.

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: For me, there's no dress and footwear combination as chic and a classic as a white dress paired with a black shoe. Elegant, versatile and creating a sleek contrast, this classic staple is one to keep on repeat throughout the summer months.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND BLACK SHOES:

Eden Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Ghost
Eden Satin Maxi Slip Dress

Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.

Leather Sandals
St. Agni
Leather Sandals

I always come back to St. Agni for their elegant summer sandals.

Iris Maxi Dress in Ivory 6
Karen Millen
Plus Size Premium Tailored Linen Notch Neck Belted Dress

This classic sleeveless dress is perfect of high-summer styling.

Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment
Zara
Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment

These look much more expensive than they are.

3. GREEN SHOES

Influencer wears green shoes with a white dress.

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: The olive green colour trend is taking off this summer, and I find it to be one of the chicest shades to wear with white throughout the hottest months. Adding an earthy element to an otherwise white outfit, I'll be coming back to this combination time after time.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND GREEN SHOES:

Pleated A-Line Midi Shirt Dress
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Shirt Dress

This comfortable dress is perfect for day-to-day styling.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The olive green colour trend is taking off this summer.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Dress
Zara
Linen Blend Midi Dress

The linen blend composition makes this naturally breathable.

Heeled Mules With Bow
Zara
Heeled Mules With Bow

These are destined to sell out before the end of summer.

4. WHITE SHOES

Influencer wears white shoes with a white dress.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Nothing screams high summer like an entirely white look, which is why the white shoe and white dress combination is one I'll never grow tired of. Style a white dress with a simple white flat like influencer @deborabrosa, or wear with an elegant white court shoe for an evening occasion.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND WHITE SHOES:

Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Ganni
Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

This pretty smock dress makes dressing for warm weather so easy.

Mesh Ballerinas - Off White - Arket Gb
Arket
Mesh Ballerinas

The mesh flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This elegant dress also comes in six other shades.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

White sandals are just as versatile as their black counterparts.

5. TAN SHOES

Influencer wears beige shoes with a white dress.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Balance the bright white shade with a classic neutral and pair your favourite white dress with an elegant tan shoe. With a light brown hue the tan colour trend adds a warm element to an outfit in a classic and wearable way.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND TAN SHOES:

Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress
H&M
Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress

This elegant white dress is destined to sell out.

Maimu - Leather Point-Toe Flats - Nut Brown
Nanushka
Leather Point-Toe Flats

These are such an easy way to add an elegant edge to your outfit without having to wear a high heel.

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

The halterneck trend has been taking off this summer.

sandals
Sezane
Adeline Low Sandals

These are comfortable enough to style throughout the whole of summer.

