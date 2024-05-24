French Women Love These Flat Shoes—Now, Everyone’s Wearing Them in These Fresh Colours

Natalie Munro
By
published

The Mary Jane shoe trend is continuing its popularity streak. Once upon a time, the classic shoes were reserved for our school days, and, well… the wardrobes of chic French women. But that all changed a few seasons ago when they suddenly started cropping up on the feeds of stylish dressers this side of the Channel too. Now, the Mary Jane has cemented itself as one of the most in-demand shoe styles on the market.

For a long time, black Mary Janes were dominating the streets. However, as they've become more and more integral to the current aesthetic, fashion people have begun to explore more options; between velvet and satin, the fabric choices on offer go way beyond leather. Today, however, I thought we'd take a closer look at the colours I'm starting to see more of. Now that spring has actually arrived, colourful pairs of Mary Janes are all around.

From elegant brown to pretty butter yellow, scroll on to discover the six Mary Jane colour trends that are taking off for summer 2024.

1. BROWN

Influencer wears Mary Jane shoes.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Dark brown has followed us from winter into the warmer months, and I'm eager to shop it in the form of elegant Mary Janes. A fresher alternative to the black styles I was wearing when it was cold, this trending shade looks just as chic with my favourite jeans and neutral linen trousers.

SHOP BROWN MARY JANES:

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

These also come in black, red and white.

mary janes
Sézane
Paula Babies Mary Janes

Style with socks or go for bare ankles.

mary janes
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

These comfortable flats are ideal for high-step-count days.

2. PINK

Influencer wears Mary Jane shoes.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Pretty pink Mary Janes offer an easy way to freshen up your summer rotation. Pair with similarly light shades for a bright, summery look, or style with rich browns and burgundies to add dimension to your outfit.

SHOP PINK MARY JANES:

pink mary janes
Maeve
The Ainsley Leather Mary Jane Block Heels

These also come in black.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Adiso
Vagabond
Adison Mary Janes

Style with a white dress or wear with baggy jeans.

Mary Jane / Blush Pink Velvet
Le Monde Beryl
Mary Janes

These classic Mary Janes also come in seven other colours.

3. SILVER

Influencer wears Mary Jane shoes.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Silver Mary Janes have been trending for some time, and in my opinion, they're here to stay. Adding a sparkle to your step in a wearable way, these comfortable shoes are giving my heels a run for their money this wedding season.

SHOP SILVER MARY JANES:

silver mary janes
River Island
Silver Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

The pink piping adds a pretty touch.

Emilia Mary Jane in Silver Metallic
Coach
Emilia Mary Jane in Silver Metallic

These are a fun alternative to high heels for weddings.

Metallic Leather Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Metallic Leather Mary Jane Flats

These also come in black.

4. BUTTER YELLOW

Influencer wears Mary Jane shoes.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Butter yellow is the under-the-radar colour trend that fashion people love. Though you might have assumed this colour was difficult to style, it's not a far cry from the cream and beige shades we wear all the time. Style with rich shades to ground the look or opt for a tonal ensemble and pair with a pretty dress in another soft yellow hue.

SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW MARY JANES:

Hai Honoree Shoe
Whistles
Hai Honoree Shoe

These pretty flats are selling quickly.

mary janes
Charles & Keith
Bead Embellished Mary Jane Flats

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

shoes
M&S Collection
Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

Wear with brown socks for a colour combination any fashion editor would commend you for.

5. RED

Influencer wears Mary Jane shoes.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: These playful flats are the easiest way to give your look a boost. Pair with dark-wash denim for a foolproof ensemble or style with white linen trousers for a fresh summer look.

SHOP RED MARY JANES:

shoes
Zara
Heeled Ballerinas With Straps

The small heel adds elegance without discomfort.

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

Style with denim or wear with a cotton skirt.

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

Square-toe flats are having a moment this summer.

6. WHITE

Influencer wears white mary janes.

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Style Notes: These pretty Mary Janes are perfect for high-summer styling. Go for an all-white ensemble or keep it simple with your favourite jeans. They're just as versatile as your favourite black flats, although you'll have to be a little more conscious of the weather forecast when you slip into these.

SHOP WHITE MARY JANES:

flats
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

This ballet-inspired style also comes in a chocolate brown shade.

white mary janes
Stradivarius
Ballerinas With Buckled Strap

Simple and effective.

Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

These feature a flat heel for a comfortable stride.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

