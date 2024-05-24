French Women Love These Flat Shoes—Now, Everyone’s Wearing Them in These Fresh Colours
The Mary Jane shoe trend is continuing its popularity streak. Once upon a time, the classic shoes were reserved for our school days, and, well… the wardrobes of chic French women. But that all changed a few seasons ago when they suddenly started cropping up on the feeds of stylish dressers this side of the Channel too. Now, the Mary Jane has cemented itself as one of the most in-demand shoe styles on the market.
For a long time, black Mary Janes were dominating the streets. However, as they've become more and more integral to the current aesthetic, fashion people have begun to explore more options; between velvet and satin, the fabric choices on offer go way beyond leather. Today, however, I thought we'd take a closer look at the colours I'm starting to see more of. Now that spring has actually arrived, colourful pairs of Mary Janes are all around.
From elegant brown to pretty butter yellow, scroll on to discover the six Mary Jane colour trends that are taking off for summer 2024.
6 MARY JANE COLOUR TRENDS FASHION PEOPLE LOVE RIGHT NOW
1. BROWN
Style Notes: Dark brown has followed us from winter into the warmer months, and I'm eager to shop it in the form of elegant Mary Janes. A fresher alternative to the black styles I was wearing when it was cold, this trending shade looks just as chic with my favourite jeans and neutral linen trousers.
SHOP BROWN MARY JANES:
2. PINK
Style Notes: Pretty pink Mary Janes offer an easy way to freshen up your summer rotation. Pair with similarly light shades for a bright, summery look, or style with rich browns and burgundies to add dimension to your outfit.
SHOP PINK MARY JANES:
Style with a white dress or wear with baggy jeans.
3. SILVER
Style Notes: Silver Mary Janes have been trending for some time, and in my opinion, they're here to stay. Adding a sparkle to your step in a wearable way, these comfortable shoes are giving my heels a run for their money this wedding season.
SHOP SILVER MARY JANES:
4. BUTTER YELLOW
Style Notes: Butter yellow is the under-the-radar colour trend that fashion people love. Though you might have assumed this colour was difficult to style, it's not a far cry from the cream and beige shades we wear all the time. Style with rich shades to ground the look or opt for a tonal ensemble and pair with a pretty dress in another soft yellow hue.
SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW MARY JANES:
Wear with brown socks for a colour combination any fashion editor would commend you for.
5. RED
Style Notes: These playful flats are the easiest way to give your look a boost. Pair with dark-wash denim for a foolproof ensemble or style with white linen trousers for a fresh summer look.
SHOP RED MARY JANES:
Style with denim or wear with a cotton skirt.
6. WHITE
Style Notes: These pretty Mary Janes are perfect for high-summer styling. Go for an all-white ensemble or keep it simple with your favourite jeans. They're just as versatile as your favourite black flats, although you'll have to be a little more conscious of the weather forecast when you slip into these.
SHOP WHITE MARY JANES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
