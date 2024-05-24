French Women Love These Flat Shoes—Now, Everyone’s Wearing Them in These Fresh Colours

The Mary Jane shoe trend is continuing its popularity streak. Once upon a time, the classic shoes were reserved for our school days, and, well… the wardrobes of chic French women. But that all changed a few seasons ago when they suddenly started cropping up on the feeds of stylish dressers this side of the Channel too. Now, the Mary Jane has cemented itself as one of the most in-demand shoe styles on the market.

For a long time, black Mary Janes were dominating the streets. However, as they've become more and more integral to the current aesthetic, fashion people have begun to explore more options; between velvet and satin, the fabric choices on offer go way beyond leather. Today, however, I thought we'd take a closer look at the colours I'm starting to see more of. Now that spring has actually arrived, colourful pairs of Mary Janes are all around.

From elegant brown to pretty butter yellow, scroll on to discover the six Mary Jane colour trends that are taking off for summer 2024.

6 MARY JANE COLOUR TRENDS FASHION PEOPLE LOVE RIGHT NOW

1. BROWN

Style Notes: Dark brown has followed us from winter into the warmer months, and I'm eager to shop it in the form of elegant Mary Janes. A fresher alternative to the black styles I was wearing when it was cold, this trending shade looks just as chic with my favourite jeans and neutral linen trousers.

SHOP BROWN MARY JANES:

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in black, red and white.

Sézane Paula Babies Mary Janes £158 SHOP NOW Style with socks or go for bare ankles.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW These comfortable flats are ideal for high-step-count days.

2. PINK

Style Notes: Pretty pink Mary Janes offer an easy way to freshen up your summer rotation. Pair with similarly light shades for a bright, summery look, or style with rich browns and burgundies to add dimension to your outfit.

SHOP PINK MARY JANES:

Maeve The Ainsley Leather Mary Jane Block Heels £120 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Vagabond Adison Mary Janes £120 SHOP NOW Style with a white dress or wear with baggy jeans.

Le Monde Beryl Mary Janes £395 SHOP NOW These classic Mary Janes also come in seven other colours.

3. SILVER

Style Notes: Silver Mary Janes have been trending for some time, and in my opinion, they're here to stay. Adding a sparkle to your step in a wearable way, these comfortable shoes are giving my heels a run for their money this wedding season.

SHOP SILVER MARY JANES:

River Island Silver Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £30 SHOP NOW The pink piping adds a pretty touch.

Coach Emilia Mary Jane in Silver Metallic £175 SHOP NOW These are a fun alternative to high heels for weddings.

Le Monde Beryl Metallic Leather Mary Jane Flats £395 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

4. BUTTER YELLOW

Style Notes: Butter yellow is the under-the-radar colour trend that fashion people love. Though you might have assumed this colour was difficult to style, it's not a far cry from the cream and beige shades we wear all the time. Style with rich shades to ground the look or opt for a tonal ensemble and pair with a pretty dress in another soft yellow hue.

SHOP BUTTER-YELLOW MARY JANES:

Whistles Hai Honoree Shoe £116 SHOP NOW These pretty flats are selling quickly.

Charles & Keith Bead Embellished Mary Jane Flats £59 £43 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

M&S Collection Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW Wear with brown socks for a colour combination any fashion editor would commend you for.

5. RED

Style Notes: These playful flats are the easiest way to give your look a boost. Pair with dark-wash denim for a foolproof ensemble or style with white linen trousers for a fresh summer look.

SHOP RED MARY JANES:

Zara Heeled Ballerinas With Straps £36 SHOP NOW The small heel adds elegance without discomfort.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a cotton skirt.

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW Square-toe flats are having a moment this summer.

6. WHITE

Style Notes: These pretty Mary Janes are perfect for high-summer styling. Go for an all-white ensemble or keep it simple with your favourite jeans. They're just as versatile as your favourite black flats, although you'll have to be a little more conscious of the weather forecast when you slip into these.

SHOP WHITE MARY JANES:

Miu Miu Satin Ballerinas £700 SHOP NOW This ballet-inspired style also comes in a chocolate brown shade.

Stradivarius Ballerinas With Buckled Strap £26 SHOP NOW Simple and effective.