From Animal Print to Polka Dot, These Are the Print Trends Set to Dominate Our Shoe Collections This Year

We can all appreciate the power of a new pair of shoes when it comes to refreshing our wardrobes. An outfit we've worn on repeat and are starting to grow bored of can feel like something else entirely if we pair it with new ballet flats, heels, boots or trainers—whatever you pick. And it doesn't get much more fun or refreshing than printed-shoe trends.

There's something inherently bold about a print on a shoe, but with the assortment available now, they can also be subtle and understated, if that's what you prefer. Whether it's a classic leopard print, a blocky monogram or a nostalgic polka dot, there are plenty of print options to keep everyone interested this year. If you're yet to venture into the world of printed shoes, the designs currently filling the sites of our favourite brands might change your mind. I've spent a long time looking at the printed shoes on the market right now, and I've discovered six styles that are going to be big this year.

Keep reading to find out which printed-shoe trends you can expect to see more of in 2025, along with my favourite pairs to help you embrace them.

6 Shoe-Print Trends to Take Note of for 2025

1. Snake Print

Style Notes: Snake print isn’t a new trend by any means, but it’s the bookies’ favourite to be one of the most popular print trends of the year. I love how Leia Sfez has paired these snake-print knee-high boots with a split-hem jacket (pictured above), which perfectly draws the eye to the boots.

Shop the Trend:

ASOS DESIGN Cleo Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Snake £145 £116 SHOP NOW I’d style these with midi dresses and skirts.

COS Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Perfect for adding interest to casual daytime looks.

AQUAZZURA Montmartre 50 Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots £815 SHOP NOW I love a slim kitten heel.

Whistles Grey Cilou Tassel Snake Ballet Pump £119 £75 SHOP NOW If you’re a ballet-flats kind of woman (me too), these are my top pick for the snake-print trend.

2. Cow Print

Style Notes: Cow has always been one of the more underrated animal prints in my opinion, but it seems that 2025 is going to be the year of cow-print shoes (yay!). I love how this print can be either brown and white or black and white—extra points for versatility.

Shop the Trend:

Dr Martens Adrian Snaffle Hair-On Cow Print Suede Loafers £179 £90 SHOP NOW The colour combination of pecan brown and cream works wonders.

ZARA Leather and Sheepskin Slingback Kitten Heels £60 SHOP NOW Slip into these and your whole look will feel transformed.

& Other Stories Cow-Print Loafers £125 SHOP NOW A smarter, more delicate pair of cow-print loafers.

Massimo Dutti Animal Print Furskin Ballet Flats With Buckle £119 SHOP NOW The perfect way to elevate a pair of Mary Janes.

3. Leopard Print

Style Notes: Yes, there is a theme occurring here! Leopard-print shoes were one of the biggest trends of 2024, and they’re not going anywhere this year. They instantly add visual interest to a look, whether styled with jeans and a casual top, or an all-black evening dress. For such a bold print, they’re surprisingly versatile.

Shop the Trend:

GIANVITO ROSSI Carla Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats £635 SHOP NOW If you want them, get them—they're selling fast.

Sézane Maël Trainers in Leopard £155 SHOP NOW The most elegant leopard-print trainers I’ve ever seen.

H&M Fuzzy Leather Loafers £85 £72 SHOP NOW The penny-loafer detail makes these look more expensive than they are.

Mint Velvet Issy Leopard Print Leather Textured Ankle Boot £149 SHOP NOW Heeled ankle boots are a year-round staple for me, so this leopard-print pair feels like the perfect way to freshen things up.

4. Monogram Print

Style Notes: You probably saw Gucci’s viral monogram print on your feeds a lot in 2024, and it turns out that there’s plenty more where that came from. Of course, Gucci is the originator, but you can expect to see varying monogram designs from a lot of your favourite brands this year. An obvious logo is a slightly more subtle way to take on this trend.

Shop the Trend:

Gucci Princetown Slipper £720 SHOP NOW Gucci monogram slippers are the ultimate luxury purchase.

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat £695 SHOP NOW These are the perfect balance of classic and trend-led.

DOLCE&GABBANA Aria Printed Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £385 SHOP NOW Embrace the trend in its most casual form with these logo-emblazoned trainers.

Prada Embroidered Fabric Sandals £820 SHOP NOW A more pared-back take on the trend. I’m picturing these with a slinky black midi dress or skirt.

5. Polka-Dot Print

Style Notes: There’s something quite nostalgic about a polka-dot print, so I’m pretty thrilled to see so many variations of polka-dot shoes flooding the market this year. From ballet flats to heels, there are plenty of ways to embrace this '50s-inspired print.

Shop the Trend:

MANOLO BLAHNIK Campari Grosgrain-Trimmed Flocked Mesh Ballet Flats in Black £645 SHOP NOW The mesh body and polka-dot print is a dream (and they come in red too!).

Dolce&Gabbana Odette Polka-Dot Satin Ballet Flats £675 £472 SHOP NOW The classic black-and-white polka dot goes perfectly with the Mary Jane silhouette.

Capulette Bambinetta Dotted Dreams Flats £180 SHOP NOW So cute.

Superga 2750 Polka Dots Black Trainers £60 SHOP NOW I'm seeing these with a classic pair of white jeans and a cashmere jumper.

6. Studded

Style Notes: Okay, so this one isn’t exactly a print, but it’s definitely a style we’re going to be seeing a lot of in 2025. Studded shoes are everywhere at the moment, from high-fashion designers to the high street, and we’re just loving the variety of options available.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £38 £32 SHOP NOW H&M always has plenty of chic shoes on its new-in page.

ALAÏA Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £920 SHOP NOW These also come in white, and I can’t decide which I prefer.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW I love how these have gold and silver studs.