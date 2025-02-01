From Animal Print to Polka Dot, These Are the Print Trends Set to Dominate Our Shoe Collections This Year
We can all appreciate the power of a new pair of shoes when it comes to refreshing our wardrobes. An outfit we've worn on repeat and are starting to grow bored of can feel like something else entirely if we pair it with new ballet flats, heels, boots or trainers—whatever you pick. And it doesn't get much more fun or refreshing than printed-shoe trends.
There's something inherently bold about a print on a shoe, but with the assortment available now, they can also be subtle and understated, if that's what you prefer. Whether it's a classic leopard print, a blocky monogram or a nostalgic polka dot, there are plenty of print options to keep everyone interested this year. If you're yet to venture into the world of printed shoes, the designs currently filling the sites of our favourite brands might change your mind. I've spent a long time looking at the printed shoes on the market right now, and I've discovered six styles that are going to be big this year.
Keep reading to find out which printed-shoe trends you can expect to see more of in 2025, along with my favourite pairs to help you embrace them.
6 Shoe-Print Trends to Take Note of for 2025
1. Snake Print
Style Notes: Snake print isn’t a new trend by any means, but it’s the bookies’ favourite to be one of the most popular print trends of the year. I love how Leia Sfez has paired these snake-print knee-high boots with a split-hem jacket (pictured above), which perfectly draws the eye to the boots.
Shop the Trend:
I’d style these with midi dresses and skirts.
Perfect for adding interest to casual daytime looks.
If you’re a ballet-flats kind of woman (me too), these are my top pick for the snake-print trend.
2. Cow Print
Style Notes: Cow has always been one of the more underrated animal prints in my opinion, but it seems that 2025 is going to be the year of cow-print shoes (yay!). I love how this print can be either brown and white or black and white—extra points for versatility.
Shop the Trend:
The colour combination of pecan brown and cream works wonders.
Slip into these and your whole look will feel transformed.
A smarter, more delicate pair of cow-print loafers.
The perfect way to elevate a pair of Mary Janes.
3. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Yes, there is a theme occurring here! Leopard-print shoes were one of the biggest trends of 2024, and they’re not going anywhere this year. They instantly add visual interest to a look, whether styled with jeans and a casual top, or an all-black evening dress. For such a bold print, they’re surprisingly versatile.
Shop the Trend:
If you want them, get them—they're selling fast.
The penny-loafer detail makes these look more expensive than they are.
Heeled ankle boots are a year-round staple for me, so this leopard-print pair feels like the perfect way to freshen things up.
4. Monogram Print
Style Notes: You probably saw Gucci’s viral monogram print on your feeds a lot in 2024, and it turns out that there’s plenty more where that came from. Of course, Gucci is the originator, but you can expect to see varying monogram designs from a lot of your favourite brands this year. An obvious logo is a slightly more subtle way to take on this trend.
Shop the Trend:
Gucci monogram slippers are the ultimate luxury purchase.
Embrace the trend in its most casual form with these logo-emblazoned trainers.
A more pared-back take on the trend. I’m picturing these with a slinky black midi dress or skirt.
5. Polka-Dot Print
Style Notes: There’s something quite nostalgic about a polka-dot print, so I’m pretty thrilled to see so many variations of polka-dot shoes flooding the market this year. From ballet flats to heels, there are plenty of ways to embrace this '50s-inspired print.
Shop the Trend:
The mesh body and polka-dot print is a dream (and they come in red too!).
The classic black-and-white polka dot goes perfectly with the Mary Jane silhouette.
I'm seeing these with a classic pair of white jeans and a cashmere jumper.
6. Studded
Style Notes: Okay, so this one isn’t exactly a print, but it’s definitely a style we’re going to be seeing a lot of in 2025. Studded shoes are everywhere at the moment, from high-fashion designers to the high street, and we’re just loving the variety of options available.
Shop the Trend:
H&M always has plenty of chic shoes on its new-in page.
These also come in white, and I can’t decide which I prefer.
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.
-
-
Dullness and Fine Lines Are No Match for This Botanical Hero—My Skin Leveled Up in 10 Days
It's the next big thing.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Created TikTok's Favorite Face Spray—My 10 Skincare Saviors and the One Step I Skip
The founder of Tower 28 Beauty shares her sensitive-skincare secrets.
By Emma Walsh