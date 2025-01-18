2025 Has Only Just Begun, But H&M is Already a Season Ahead With These 6 Key Trends
Okay, we'll admit it. Team Who What Wear UK tend to have fashion month on our minds all year round. From collating trend reports to documenting street style, reviewing the latest drops to predicting what's around the corner, we're experts in the journey from show season to sale shopping, and we're already taking notes on what will surface over the next 12 months to bring you the very best edits. Spring and summer 2025 are already shaping up to be good ones, and the design team at H&M have wasted no time in tapping into the biggest key looks to translate them for the high street—in short, you can now shop designer looks at an affordable price tag.
So what silhouettes can we expect for spring? What colour palette will dominate summer? Well, alongside the natural evolution of 2024's boho trend, there are pretty pastel pinks, sporty prep, and some very practical utility pieces. Looking for something with a little more edge? Workwear is stepping up a level with the office siren aesthetic (so expect to see heels and glasses everywhere)—there really is something for everyone.
So without further ado, savvy shoppers take note. Here are six 2025 runway trends you can shop now at H&M to stay one step ahead of the crowd.
Office Siren
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent, Sabrina Carpenter in Miu Miu, Gisele Bündchen in the Devil Wears Prada, the office siren is sticking around for 2025 so suiting, skirts and specs are all over our workwear moodboards for the rest of the year.
I hadn't thought about layering collars over collars until I saw this chic look.
Prep School
Style Notes: We're still months away from September but there's already a "back to school" energy in the air. Thanks to the likes of Miu Miu, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, there's been a sharp uptake in the amount of v-necks, stripes and polo and rugby shirts on the way and in turn, the market, and H&M have delivered in spades.
Fifty Shades of Brown
Style Notes: It's been impossible to ignore the rise and rise of chocolate brown, but then again, why would we? It's easy to style, elegant, and always looks expensive, especially when colour-blocked with different textures in the same shade.
These trousers come in four different colours but the dark brown are my favourite.
70s Western
Style Notes: The natural progression from floaty, boho dresses and studded belts? 70's Western of course. Both make heroes of suede, cowboy boots and detailed accessorising (albeit with a little more denim thrown in). In short, this is the spring/summer aesthetic you can count on to take you through to festival season and beyond.
Utility-Core
Style Notes: Finally, a practical trend we can all get behind. Utilitycore doesn't skimp on stripped back classics, practical layers, and of course, plenty of pockets—it's all about making old school craft workwear feel modern. Think boiler suits, chore jackets, and distressed leather and denim dressed up with a feminine spin.
Powder Pinks
Style Notes: We called it—powder is pink is about to be the breakout hit of the season. the evolution of the Barbiecore pinks that dominated social media throughout summer last year. Pastels for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they are popular for good reason, and are the excuse we needed to shake off the monochrome wardrobe we relied on in winter.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
