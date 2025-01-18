2025 Has Only Just Begun, But H&M is Already a Season Ahead With These 6 Key Trends

h&amp;m fashion trends 2025
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Jump to category:
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

Okay, we'll admit it. Team Who What Wear UK tend to have fashion month on our minds all year round. From collating trend reports to documenting street style, reviewing the latest drops to predicting what's around the corner, we're experts in the journey from show season to sale shopping, and we're already taking notes on what will surface over the next 12 months to bring you the very best edits. Spring and summer 2025 are already shaping up to be good ones, and the design team at H&M have wasted no time in tapping into the biggest key looks to translate them for the high street—in short, you can now shop designer looks at an affordable price tag.

So what silhouettes can we expect for spring? What colour palette will dominate summer? Well, alongside the natural evolution of 2024's boho trend, there are pretty pastel pinks, sporty prep, and some very practical utility pieces. Looking for something with a little more edge? Workwear is stepping up a level with the office siren aesthetic (so expect to see heels and glasses everywhere)—there really is something for everyone.

So without further ado, savvy shoppers take note. Here are six 2025 runway trends you can shop now at H&M to stay one step ahead of the crowd.

Office Siren

Style Notes: Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent, Sabrina Carpenter in Miu Miu, Gisele Bündchen in the Devil Wears Prada, the office siren is sticking around for 2025 so suiting, skirts and specs are all over our workwear moodboards for the rest of the year.

Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Jumper

I hadn't thought about layering collars over collars until I saw this chic look.

Coated Wrap Skirt
H&M
Coated Wrap Skirt

This shade of burgundy is utter perfection.

Blue Light Glasses
H&M
Blue Light Glasses

The blue light filter is a handy touch for a day spent looking at screens.

Strap-Detail Tote Bag
H&M
Strap-Detail Tote Bag

Honestly? This could be designer.

Draped Bodycon Dress
H&M
Draped Bodycon Dress

Slinky, streamlined, sophisticated.

Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

I love wearing these on their own, or over a longsleeve shirt.

Heeled Ankle Boots
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots

These look at least four times their price tag.

Mini Skirt
H&M
Mini Skirt

There's something about pairing a mini skirt and long jacket.

Prep School

Style Notes: We're still months away from September but there's already a "back to school" energy in the air. Thanks to the likes of Miu Miu, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, there's been a sharp uptake in the amount of v-necks, stripes and polo and rugby shirts on the way and in turn, the market, and H&M have delivered in spades.

Ribbed Polo Shirt
H&M
Ribbed Polo Shirt

These stripes look so good layered over pastel blue.

Leather Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers

Just add red or white socks.

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

This is such a chic weekend look.

Straight Turn-Up Jeans
H&M
Straight Turn-Up Jeans

You can't go wrong with a classic straight-leg.

Oversized Canvas Jacket
H&M
Oversized Canvas Jacket

Such a versatile spring jacket.

Loose-Fit Polo Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Polo Shirt

Just add good with jeans and loafers.

3-Pack Sports Socks in Drymove™
H&M
3-Pack Sports Socks in Drymove™

The perfect pairing with your white trainers.

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

Big enough for all of your essentials.

Fifty Shades of Brown

Style Notes: It's been impossible to ignore the rise and rise of chocolate brown, but then again, why would we? It's easy to style, elegant, and always looks expensive, especially when colour-blocked with different textures in the same shade.

Tailored Trousers
H&M
Tailored Trousers

These trousers come in four different colours but the dark brown are my favourite.

Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Dress

I cannot believe the price of this dress!

Loose-Fit Cardigan
H&M
Loose-Fit Cardigan

An easy 'fit to recreate.

Tote Bag
H&M
Tote Bag

Once again, H&M has me hooked with a handbag.

Pointed Leather Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes

Okay, these are well worth your attention.

Flared Cable-Knit Look Trousers
H&M
Flared Cable-Knit Look Trousers

The full co-ord looks so cosy.

Oversized Quilted Jacket
H&M
Oversized Quilted Jacket

I love the strong, boxy shape.

Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

Such a polished crossbody.

70s Western

Style Notes: The natural progression from floaty, boho dresses and studded belts? 70's Western of course. Both make heroes of suede, cowboy boots and detailed accessorising (albeit with a little more denim thrown in). In short, this is the spring/summer aesthetic you can count on to take you through to festival season and beyond.

Flared High Jeans
H&M
Flared High Jeans

Double denim looks even better with flared jeans.

Napped Tie-Belt Jacket
H&M
Napped Tie-Belt Jacket

The belted waist is so chic.

Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Dress

A great way to style pretty dresses for the slightly colder months.

Cow-Print Tote
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Tote

Cow print may be divisive, but its still proving to be popular.

Deck Shoes
H&M
Deck Shoes

Perfect for wearing with denim if you're not into ballet flats or loafers.

Napped Jacket
H&M
Napped Jacket

I'd happily wear this with a turtleneck.

Crescent-Buckle Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Crescent-Buckle Leather Belt

How to finish your look with a little extra polish.

Lace-Up Denim Shirt
H&M
Lace-Up Denim Shirt

True Seventies styling.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Just add a cowboy boot and leather jacket.

Utility-Core

Style Notes: Finally, a practical trend we can all get behind. Utilitycore doesn't skimp on stripped back classics, practical layers, and of course, plenty of pockets—it's all about making old school craft workwear feel modern. Think boiler suits, chore jackets, and distressed leather and denim dressed up with a feminine spin.

Loose-Fit Shacket
H&M
Loose-Fit Shacket

H&M had a similar co-ord last year that went viral on TikTok.

Cotton Twill Car Coat
H&M
Cotton Twill Car Coat

I love the "borrowed from the boys" fit.

Trainers
H&M
Trainers

You can't go wrong with clean white trainers.

Wide Belted Trousers
H&M
Wide Belted Trousers

Sorry skinnies, we're still wide-leg obsessed.

Denim Shirt
H&M
Denim Shirt

Proof that double denim works in every wash.

Quilted Jacket
H&M
Quilted Jacket

You also have the option to cinch the waist for an hourglass shape.

Cotton Twill Cap
H&M
Cotton Twill Cap

Everyone's favourite off-duty accessory.

Wide Cargo Trousers
H&M
Wide Cargo Trousers

Cargos look so good with a pointy shoe.

Denim Utility Jacket
H&M
Denim Utility Jacket

The very embodiment of the trend.

Powder Pinks

Style Notes: We called it—powder is pink is about to be the breakout hit of the season. the evolution of the Barbiecore pinks that dominated social media throughout summer last year. Pastels for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they are popular for good reason, and are the excuse we needed to shake off the monochrome wardrobe we relied on in winter.

Down Ski Jacket in Thermomove™
H&M
Down Ski Jacket in Thermomove™

You'll want to wear this off the slopes too.

Poplin Shirt
H&M
Poplin Shirt

So good with blue denim.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

A fresh alternative to the usual washes.

Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top
H&M
Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top

This makes for a great desk-to-dinner option.

Cowl-Back Dress
H&M
Cowl-Back Dress

Designer energy, great price tag.

Cable-Knit Jumper
H&M
Cable-Knit Jumper

Pink and grey work so well together.

Explore More:
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸