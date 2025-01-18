2025 Has Only Just Begun, But H&M is Already a Season Ahead With These 6 Key Trends

Okay, we'll admit it. Team Who What Wear UK tend to have fashion month on our minds all year round. From collating trend reports to documenting street style, reviewing the latest drops to predicting what's around the corner, we're experts in the journey from show season to sale shopping, and we're already taking notes on what will surface over the next 12 months to bring you the very best edits. S pring and summer 2025 are already shaping up to be good ones, and the design team at H&M have wasted no time in tapping into the biggest key looks to translate them for the high street—in short, you can now shop designer looks at an affordable price tag.

So what silhouettes can we expect for spring? What colour palette will dominate summer? Well, alongside the natural evolution of 2024's boho trend, there are pretty pastel pinks , sporty prep, and some very practical utility pieces. Looking for something with a little more edge? W orkwear is stepping up a level with the office siren aesthetic (so expect to see heels and glasses everywhere)—there really is something for everyone.



So without further ado, savvy shoppers take note. Here are six 2025 runway trends you can shop now at H&M to stay one step ahead of the crowd.

Office Siren

Style Notes: Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent, Sabrina Carpenter in Miu Miu, Gisele Bündchen in the Devil Wears Prada, the office siren is sticking around for 2025 so suiting, skirts and specs are all over our workwear moodboards for the rest of the year.

H&M Fine-Knit Collared Jumper £28 SHOP NOW I hadn't thought about layering collars over collars until I saw this chic look.

H&M Coated Wrap Skirt £38 SHOP NOW This shade of burgundy is utter perfection.

H&M Blue Light Glasses £13 SHOP NOW The blue light filter is a handy touch for a day spent looking at screens.

H&M Strap-Detail Tote Bag £33 SHOP NOW Honestly? This could be designer.

H&M Draped Bodycon Dress £16 SHOP NOW Slinky, streamlined, sophisticated.

H&M Fine-Knit T-Shirt £13 SHOP NOW I love wearing these on their own, or over a longsleeve shirt.

H&M Heeled Ankle Boots £38 SHOP NOW These look at least four times their price tag.

H&M Mini Skirt £20 SHOP NOW There's something about pairing a mini skirt and long jacket.

Prep School

Style Notes: We're still months away from September but there's already a "back to school" energy in the air. Thanks to the likes of Miu Miu, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, there's been a sharp uptake in the amount of v-necks, stripes and polo and rugby shirts on the way and in turn, the market, and H&M have delivered in spades.

H&M Ribbed Polo Shirt £13 SHOP NOW These stripes look so good layered over pastel blue.

H&M Leather Loafers £75 SHOP NOW Just add red or white socks.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW This is such a chic weekend look.

H&M Straight Turn-Up Jeans £33 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a classic straight-leg.

H&M Oversized Canvas Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Such a versatile spring jacket.

H&M Loose-Fit Polo Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Just add good with jeans and loafers.

H&M 3-Pack Sports Socks in Drymove™ £9 SHOP NOW The perfect pairing with your white trainers.

H&M Shopper £43 SHOP NOW Big enough for all of your essentials.

Fifty Shades of Brown

Style Notes: It's been impossible to ignore the rise and rise of chocolate brown, but then again, why would we? It's easy to style, elegant, and always looks expensive, especially when colour-blocked with different textures in the same shade.

H&M Tailored Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These trousers come in four different colours but the dark brown are my favourite.

H&M Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Dress £16 SHOP NOW I cannot believe the price of this dress!

H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW An easy 'fit to recreate.

H&M Tote Bag £38 SHOP NOW Once again, H&M has me hooked with a handbag.

H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £65 SHOP NOW Okay, these are well worth your attention.

H&M Flared Cable-Knit Look Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The full co-ord looks so cosy.

H&M Oversized Quilted Jacket £40 SHOP NOW I love the strong, boxy shape.

H&M Crossbody Bag £25 SHOP NOW Such a polished crossbody.

70s Western

Style Notes: The natural progression from floaty, boho dresses and studded belts? 70's Western of course. Both make heroes of suede, cowboy boots and detailed accessorising (albeit with a little more denim thrown in). In short, this is the spring/summer aesthetic you can count on to take you through to festival season and beyond.

H&M Flared High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Double denim looks even better with flared jeans.

H&M Napped Tie-Belt Jacket £45 SHOP NOW The belted waist is so chic.

H&M Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Dress £55 SHOP NOW A great way to style pretty dresses for the slightly colder months.

& Other Stories Cow-Print Tote £155 SHOP NOW Cow print may be divisive, but its still proving to be popular.

H&M Deck Shoes £33 SHOP NOW Perfect for wearing with denim if you're not into ballet flats or loafers.

H&M Napped Jacket £43 SHOP NOW I'd happily wear this with a turtleneck.

& Other Stories Crescent-Buckle Leather Belt £47 SHOP NOW How to finish your look with a little extra polish.

H&M Lace-Up Denim Shirt £45 SHOP NOW True Seventies styling.

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Just add a cowboy boot and leather jacket.

Utility-Core

Style Notes: Finally, a practical trend we can all get behind. Utilitycore doesn't skimp on stripped back classics, practical layers, and of course, plenty of pockets—it's all about making old school craft workwear feel modern. Think boiler suits, chore jackets, and distressed leather and denim dressed up with a feminine spin.

H&M Loose-Fit Shacket £38 SHOP NOW H&M had a similar co-ord last year that went viral on TikTok.

H&M Cotton Twill Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW I love the "borrowed from the boys" fit.

H&M Trainers £28 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with clean white trainers.

H&M Wide Belted Trousers £23 SHOP NOW Sorry skinnies, we're still wide-leg obsessed.

H&M Denim Shirt £25 SHOP NOW Proof that double denim works in every wash.

H&M Quilted Jacket £45 SHOP NOW You also have the option to cinch the waist for an hourglass shape.

H&M Cotton Twill Cap £11 SHOP NOW Everyone's favourite off-duty accessory.

H&M Wide Cargo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Cargos look so good with a pointy shoe.

H&M Denim Utility Jacket £45 SHOP NOW The very embodiment of the trend.

Powder Pinks

Style Notes: We called it—powder is pink is about to be the breakout hit of the season. the evolution of the Barbiecore pinks that dominated social media throughout summer last year. Pastels for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they are popular for good reason, and are the excuse we needed to shake off the monochrome wardrobe we relied on in winter.

H&M Down Ski Jacket in Thermomove™ £190 SHOP NOW You'll want to wear this off the slopes too.

H&M Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW So good with blue denim.

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW A fresh alternative to the usual washes.

H&M Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top £13 SHOP NOW This makes for a great desk-to-dinner option.

H&M Cowl-Back Dress £23 SHOP NOW Designer energy, great price tag.