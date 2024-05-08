Sienna Miller Wore the Shoe Trend That's All Over Zara and Mango to the Met Gala

In case you missed her, Sienna Miller attended the Met Gala 2024. The actor decided to attend the event spectacle, which saw other attendees wear extravagant looks and huge gowns about the Met Gala's overarching theme, The Garden of Time. Miller stepped out to support her friend, Chloé's new Creative Director and the woman behind the success of the brand's latest Paris Fashion Week show, Chemena Kamali. Wearing a white lace dress from Chloé's hotly-anticipated autumn/winter 2024 collection, Miller was also joined on the mottled green carpet by fellow Chloé girls Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldaña, all of whom also wore pieces from Kamali's debut collection.

While Sienna Miller's white lace dress was undoubtedly a thing of beauty, it was her shoes that caught my attention. Also from Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 collection and, thus, not yet available, they do, however, tap into the overarching studded shoe trend we're seeing sweep both the designer and high-street markets.

While I'd very much like to own her Chloé OGs, until they actually become available, I've created an edit of the chicest studded shoes you can shop right now. From Ganni to Mango to Zara, scroll on to see them.

SHOP THE STUDDED-SHOE TREND SEEN ON SIENNA MILLER AT THE MET GALA 2024

GANNI + Net Sustain Buckled Eyelet-Embellished Recycled Faux Patent-Leather Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW

ZARA Studded Ankle Strap Ballet Flats $60 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA 60 Studded Laser-Cut Leather Platform Clogs $1120 SHOP NOW

Mango Studded Slingback Shoes $80 SHOP NOW

Mango Studded Ballerinas $80 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $470 SHOP NOW