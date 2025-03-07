2025's Next It Sneakers Just Landed in Paris, so It's Only Days Before They'll Completely Sell Out

At Who What Wear, we keep a sharp eye on what's trending in Paris. While we closely follow our favorite Parisian style icons, we also pay attention to the celebrities who frequent the city. A standout moment recently came from model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was spotted in Paris for fashion week showcasing an entire look from Miu Miu, including the brand's new must-have sneakers.

The Gymnasium Sneakers, featured in Miu Miu's S/S 25 collection, seamlessly blend sportiness with high-fashion elegance. Crafted with technical fabric and suede, they boast a sleek, minimalistic design that pays homage to vintage athletic footwear while adding a fresh, modern twist. The shoes feature a lightweight structure with multicolored bands, logo-embossed soles, and tongues that accentuate Miu Miu's sporty-chic character.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amelia Gray Hamlin: Miu Miu Gymnasium Sneakers ($1050) and Zip Leather Top Handle Bag ($3850)

Beyond their effortless cool factor, what makes these shoes so captivating is their alignment with the ongoing retro-sneaker trend. This trend shows no signs of slowing down—in fact, it's expected to gain even more momentum in the spring. With a blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking design, the Gymnasium Sneakers capture the desire for fashion that feels both timeless and current.

With a blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking design, the Gymnasium Sneakers are expected to sell out within weeks. If you want to add these to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop them before it's too late. Additionally, you'll find a selection of more retro-inspired sneakers in case your footwear collection needs an upgrade.

Shop Miu Miu's Gymnasium Sneakers:

Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers $1050 SHOP NOW The exact pair Hamlin wore.

Miu Miu Gymnasium Low Top Sneakers $1050 SHOP NOW This colorway is so fun and pretty for spring.

Miu Miu Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers $1050 SHOP NOW These will pair perfectly with all of your chic, minimalistic outfits.

Shop more retro sneakers:

j.crew Rec Sneakers in Leather $138 SHOP NOW These new J.Crew sneakers are the talk of our office.

adidas SL 72 Sneakers $75 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with the coveted SL 72 Sneakers.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW On my wish list.

ADIDAS Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW If you haven't heard, the Japan is going to be more popular than the Samba and the Tokyo.