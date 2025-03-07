2025's Next It Sneakers Just Landed in Paris, so It's Only Days Before They'll Completely Sell Out

At Who What Wear, we keep a sharp eye on what's trending in Paris. While we closely follow our favorite Parisian style icons, we also pay attention to the celebrities who frequent the city. A standout moment recently came from model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was spotted in Paris for fashion week showcasing an entire look from Miu Miu, including the brand's new must-have sneakers.

The Gymnasium Sneakers, featured in Miu Miu's S/S 25 collection, seamlessly blend sportiness with high-fashion elegance. Crafted with technical fabric and suede, they boast a sleek, minimalistic design that pays homage to vintage athletic footwear while adding a fresh, modern twist. The shoes feature a lightweight structure with multicolored bands, logo-embossed soles, and tongues that accentuate Miu Miu's sporty-chic character.

Amelia wears a Miu Miu jacket, bag, skirt, and Gymnasium Sneakers.

On Amelia Gray Hamlin: Miu Miu Gymnasium Sneakers ($1050) and Zip Leather Top Handle Bag ($3850)

Beyond their effortless cool factor, what makes these shoes so captivating is their alignment with the ongoing retro-sneaker trend. This trend shows no signs of slowing down—in fact, it's expected to gain even more momentum in the spring. With a blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking design, the Gymnasium Sneakers capture the desire for fashion that feels both timeless and current.

With a blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking design, the Gymnasium Sneakers are expected to sell out within weeks. If you want to add these to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop them before it's too late. Additionally, you'll find a selection of more retro-inspired sneakers in case your footwear collection needs an upgrade.

Shop Miu Miu's Gymnasium Sneakers:

Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers

The exact pair Hamlin wore.

Gymnasium Low Top Sneaker
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Low Top Sneakers

This colorway is so fun and pretty for spring.

Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers
Miu Miu
Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers

These will pair perfectly with all of your chic, minimalistic outfits.

Shop more retro sneakers:

Rec Sneakers in Leather
j.crew
Rec Sneakers in Leather

These new J.Crew sneakers are the talk of our office.

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

You can't go wrong with the coveted SL 72 Sneakers.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

On my wish list.

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

If you haven't heard, the Japan is going to be more popular than the Samba and the Tokyo.

Mojave Trainer Sneaker
Vince
Mojave Trainer Sneakers

So rich looking.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

