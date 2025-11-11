Everyone is Searching For These Expensive-Looking M&S Shoes—9 Pairs to Shop Before They’re Gone

Party season is fast approaching, and I’ve started to scope out the pieces that will see me through the festive plans ahead. With a wardrobe already stocked full of dresses, my attention has turned to footwear—and more specifically, my lack of sufficient options. Sure, I own a few pairs of high heels, but after several seasons spent in the comfortable embrace of flats, the thought of teetering around in sky-high stilettos feels far less appealing than it once did.
This year, I’m seeing out the season in kitten heels and, determined to replenish my selection, I turned to the high street in search of chic yet comfortable options, and quickly realised it would be a one-stop-shop situation. Hosting an abundance of refined takes on the silhouette, Marks & Spencer’s kitten heel collection is, quite frankly, one of the best I’ve come across in a long time.
I’m clearly not the only one to have caught on. Search interest in M&S’s kitten heels has surged by over 300 per cent this week. From elegantly embellished pairs to sleek, minimalist designs, scroll on to discover some of the chicest kitten heels on the market right now.
Shop Marks & Spencer Kitten Heels:
Marks & Spencer
Slingback Kitten Heels
While I love this in a rich burgundy shade, it also comes in a chic chocolate brown style.
Marks & Spencer
Kitten Heel Court Shoes
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Strappy Kitten Heel Court Shoes
The strap detailing adds a sleek point of interested in an uncomplicated way.
Marks & Spencer
Kitten Heel Court Shoes
Style these with sheer tights and an LBD all season long.
Marks & Spencer
Studded Eyelet Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes
I'm banking these ahead of party season.
Marks & Spencer
Croc Kitten Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
These also come in a classic black.
Marks & Spencer
Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
The ankle strap detailing gives these elegant, retro edge, as well as offering light support.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Animal Print Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
The animal print trend is far from over, and these zebra-print heels have caught my eye.