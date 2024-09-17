Alexa, Iris and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Is an It-Girl Staple This Season
With a flurry of fashion week and red carpet events taking place this week, I was aptly prepared to see my fair share of "ugly" shoes. Fur-adorned clogs, troops of tabis and ballet trainers were all a given—what I didn't expect to see out en mass was a classic black court shoe. Yet, every way I turned, the style set affirmed their adoration for the most low-key of shoes.
A favourite within styles circles, black court shoes were a mainstay both on and off the red carpet this week. Styled with a draping pink blouse and flowy knee-length Burberry skirt, model Iris Law used her rounded-toe pair to sharpen her Fashion Week style, without detracting from her co-ordinated look.
An obvious choice when packing for Fashion Week or an evening event, as these modest shoes really do go with everything.
Whilst Iris Law wore her pair to take her seat at Burberry's London Fashion Week front row, actor Chloë Sevigny styled hers with an entirely leather look on the Monsters red carpet in L.A. Attesting to the shoes versatility, Sevigny's jacket/skirt hybrid looked perfectly placed worn with her square-toe court shoes.
Wearing her pair to a red carpet event in London over the week, model and presenter Alexa Chung styled a pair of pointed toe black court shoes with a white shift dress. Elongating and elevating her look, Chung's black court shoes added a sophisticated edge to her look in an effortless way.
Officially a September non-negotiable, it looks like the black court shoe trend is a new celebrity staple. If you're also keen to treat your wardrobe to a goes-with-everything shoe, read on to discover our edit of the best black court shoes to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK COURT SHOES HERE:
These feature a quilted check in-sole for a nod to the brand's hertiage.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
