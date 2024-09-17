Alexa, Iris and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Is an It-Girl Staple This Season

With a flurry of fashion week and red carpet events taking place this week, I was aptly prepared to see my fair share of "ugly" shoes. Fur-adorned clogs, troops of tabis and ballet trainers were all a given—what I didn't expect to see out en mass was a classic black court shoe. Yet, every way I turned, the style set affirmed their adoration for the most low-key of shoes.

A favourite within styles circles, black court shoes were a mainstay both on and off the red carpet this week. Styled with a draping pink blouse and flowy knee-length Burberry skirt, model Iris Law used her rounded-toe pair to sharpen her Fashion Week style, without detracting from her co-ordinated look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An obvious choice when packing for Fashion Week or an evening event, as these modest shoes really do go with everything.

Whilst Iris Law wore her pair to take her seat at Burberry's London Fashion Week front row, actor Chloë Sevigny styled hers with an entirely leather look on the Monsters red carpet in L.A. Attesting to the shoes versatility, Sevigny's jacket/skirt hybrid looked perfectly placed worn with her square-toe court shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her pair to a red carpet event in London over the week, model and presenter Alexa Chung styled a pair of pointed toe black court shoes with a white shift dress. Elongating and elevating her look, Chung's black court shoes added a sophisticated edge to her look in an effortless way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Officially a September non-negotiable, it looks like the black court shoe trend is a new celebrity staple. If you're also keen to treat your wardrobe to a goes-with-everything shoe, read on to discover our edit of the best black court shoes to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK COURT SHOES HERE:

Reformation Nolita Pump £298 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

Mango Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add an elegant element to your daily styling.

Toteme Leather Pumps £560 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear these on their own.

H&M Leather Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Marks & Spencer Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes £30 SHOP NOW These also come in a striking silver shade.

Burberry Leather Baby Pumps in Black - Women | Burberry® Official £650 SHOP NOW These feature a quilted check in-sole for a nod to the brand's hertiage.

Jimmy Choo Romy 85 £650 SHOP NOW I always come back to Jimmy Choo for their elegant high heels.

Sezane Alice High Heels £165 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Max Mara Phyllis £490 SHOP NOW Style these with a pencil skirt or wear with baggy jeans.