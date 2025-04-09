The Specific Jacket Trend Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny Are Both Wearing RN

By
published
in News

Spring is in the air, and like clockwork, I have no idea how to get dressed for the day ahead. The biggest question mark during the transitional period between seasons is what on earth do I wear as outerwear? It's too warm (finally!) for a down jacket but still too chilly for a lightweight denim or canvas coat. Thankfully, two of our favorite style stars have pointed us in the right direction: the black leather bomber jacket.

Recently, Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny were spotted in Paris sporting oversize styles of the "just right" outwear of the moment. Hadid nailed the model-off-duty look in an Alexander Wang design, while Sevigny stepped out at in a head-to-toe look by Saint Laurent. Designer versions can get pretty pricey, but the black bomber jacket is popular at a wide range of retailers year-round.

Keep scrolling to see how Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny styled their outerwear, and take a closer look at their exact jackets. Of course, we've included several more excellent black bombers for your consideration starting at $105! Stay cool out there.

Gigi Hadid wears a black leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Alexander Wang Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket ($1995); Miu Miu belt and bag; Mansur Gavriel shoes

Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket
Alexander Wang
Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket

You can tell the fit is impeccable.

Chloë Sevigny wears a black bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Chloë Sevigny: Saint Laurent Leather Jacket ($6800), shoes, and bag

Leather Jacket
Saint Laurent
Leather Jacket

A wish-list item for sure.

Shop More Black Leather Bomber Jackets We Love

We The Free Vinny Vegan Bomber
Free People
We the Free Vinny Vegan Bomber

Vegans can get in on this trend, too.

Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber
Veda
Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber

An investment piece? Sure, but it's oversize and will last forever.

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Veda
Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

This jacket fits more like an oversize shirt—it has fewer seams than the Bennett style.

Orten Leather Bomber Jacket
AllSaints
Orten Leather Bomber Jacket

AllSaints leather jackets are always a favorite.

Goldsmith Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Princess Polly
Goldsmith Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Nordstrom shoppers give this affordable oversize style five stars.

Lioness Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket

This woven style is sure to turn heads.

Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket
AllSaints
Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket

Don't miss the decorative zipper detailing on the sleeves.

The Weston Boyfriend Jacket by Pilcro: Faux Leather Edition
Pilcro
The Weston Boyfriend Jacket: Faux Leather Edition

Another fabulous faux find.

Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
EDIKTED
Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Wear it with your favorite jeans and matching black leather belt.

Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic
Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

Fully lined with knit cuffs makes this coat extra cozy.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸