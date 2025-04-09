The Specific Jacket Trend Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny Are Both Wearing RN
Spring is in the air, and like clockwork, I have no idea how to get dressed for the day ahead. The biggest question mark during the transitional period between seasons is what on earth do I wear as outerwear? It's too warm (finally!) for a down jacket but still too chilly for a lightweight denim or canvas coat. Thankfully, two of our favorite style stars have pointed us in the right direction: the black leather bomber jacket.
Recently, Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny were spotted in Paris sporting oversize styles of the "just right" outwear of the moment. Hadid nailed the model-off-duty look in an Alexander Wang design, while Sevigny stepped out at in a head-to-toe look by Saint Laurent. Designer versions can get pretty pricey, but the black bomber jacket is popular at a wide range of retailers year-round.
Keep scrolling to see how Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny styled their outerwear, and take a closer look at their exact jackets. Of course, we've included several more excellent black bombers for your consideration starting at $105! Stay cool out there.
On Gigi Hadid: Alexander Wang Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket ($1995); Miu Miu belt and bag; Mansur Gavriel shoes
On Chloë Sevigny: Saint Laurent Leather Jacket ($6800), shoes, and bag
Shop More Black Leather Bomber Jackets We Love
An investment piece? Sure, but it's oversize and will last forever.
This jacket fits more like an oversize shirt—it has fewer seams than the Bennett style.
Nordstrom shoppers give this affordable oversize style five stars.
Wear it with your favorite jeans and matching black leather belt.
Fully lined with knit cuffs makes this coat extra cozy.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
Moto Jackets Aren't "Out" Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
With jeans, trousers, and skirts.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This White Lotus It Girl Just Convinced Me to Buy This Jacket Trend to Wear With Flats and Socks
We all want to be like her.
By Allyson Payer
-
Every Cool NYC Girl Will Wear This Pretty Shirt Trend With Jeans and Flats in April
It's a 10 out of 10.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sporty, Unexpected, and Unquestionably Cool—The Outerwear Trend That Will Supercharge Your Spring Wardrobe
Who doesn't love a comfy way to be on-trend?
By Judith Jones
-
Rich-Looking Outfits Are the Goal—31 Chic Pieces From the Amazon Big Spring Sale That Fit the Bill
These will have you doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Elegant Dressers Will Find These Nordstrom Jackets, Shoes, and Dresses Irresistibly Chic
There's something for every budget.
By Judith Jones