The Specific Jacket Trend Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny Are Both Wearing RN

Spring is in the air, and like clockwork, I have no idea how to get dressed for the day ahead. The biggest question mark during the transitional period between seasons is what on earth do I wear as outerwear? It's too warm (finally!) for a down jacket but still too chilly for a lightweight denim or canvas coat. Thankfully, two of our favorite style stars have pointed us in the right direction: the black leather bomber jacket.

Recently, Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny were spotted in Paris sporting oversize styles of the "just right" outwear of the moment. Hadid nailed the model-off-duty look in an Alexander Wang design, while Sevigny stepped out at in a head-to-toe look by Saint Laurent. Designer versions can get pretty pricey, but the black bomber jacket is popular at a wide range of retailers year-round.

Keep scrolling to see how Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny styled their outerwear, and take a closer look at their exact jackets. Of course, we've included several more excellent black bombers for your consideration starting at $105! Stay cool out there.

On Gigi Hadid: Alexander Wang Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket ($1995); Miu Miu belt and bag; Mansur Gavriel shoes

Alexander Wang Primal Lambskin Leather Crop Bomber Jacket $1995

On Chloë Sevigny: Saint Laurent Leather Jacket ($6800), shoes, and bag

Saint Laurent Leather Jacket $6800

Shop More Black Leather Bomber Jackets We Love

Free People We the Free Vinny Vegan Bomber $198 Vegans can get in on this trend, too.

Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber $658 An investment piece? Sure, but it's oversize and will last forever.

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 This jacket fits more like an oversize shirt—it has fewer seams than the Bennett style.

AllSaints Orten Leather Bomber Jacket $499 AllSaints leather jackets are always a favorite.

Princess Polly Goldsmith Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $105 Nordstrom shoppers give this affordable oversize style five stars.

Lioness Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket $129 This woven style is sure to turn heads.

AllSaints Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket $729 Don't miss the decorative zipper detailing on the sleeves.

Pilcro The Weston Boyfriend Jacket: Faux Leather Edition $128 Another fabulous faux find.

EDIKTED Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $125 Wear it with your favorite jeans and matching black leather belt.