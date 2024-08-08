Autumn Has Arrived On the High Street—5 Major Flat Shoe Trends H&M Is Backing Now
The summer sunshine may be shining, but the high street is already one step ahead. Trench coats, light cardigans and classic footwear have returned to the shelves of our favourite stores as the seasonal switch-up approaches. Soon enough the warm summer days will ease into milder mornings, and whilst many pieces in our wardrobes will continue to work hard, reliable autumn styles are about to come into their own. With months spent slipping on flip-flops and throwing on dresses, I’m ready to help ease your wardrobe into the transitional period. And my first port of call is footwear.
Over the past few seasons, footwear has become a dominant category in the fashion space with the revival of the flat shoe and the return of beloved classics like ballet flats and Mary Janes, so it felt only natural to start here. with sunny days continuing I know that our readers don't want to sit around scrolling through websites or traips through the city streets hunting down the best styles. I, however, take it as a personal challenge to explore the fresh array of trending footwear and decipher the mainstay styles that are truly worth your time. This time, I've started my new season exploration with consistently on-trend and reasonably priced H&M.
My personal style is all about comfort, ease and polish, and that's exactly what the 2024 shoe trends have provided. Whilst there will always be a place for a standout heel or elevating mule, I'm focused on H&M's trending flat shoe styles as the most practical and hard-working wardrobe additions. True to form, the brand has tapped into classic styles that remain prominent in fashion circles, as well as honing in on the fresh style inspirations from the runways.
Earlier this year brands like Prada, Givenchy and Stella McCartney made a case for the return of the pointed-toe shoe on the autumn-winter runways as a classy silhouette that is primed for its return, and H&M has already distinguished slingback and mule styles that look 5 times their price tag. The reign of the ballet flats is going nowhere, and have proven their longevity in our wardrobes over the past few seasons. For autumn 2024, H&M has looked to two-tone styles, contemporary square-toe shapes and understated colourways for this versatile footwear.
Despite being an all-year shoe, loafers are synonymous with autumn thanks to their versatility in styling with everything from dresses to tailoring, and I've found three pairs that feel particularly elevated. As we talk about the arrival of autumn, we have to mention the return of boots to our shoe rotations, and the high street brand predicts that knee-high styles will be the trending style to know about, offering a chance to restyle our summer mini dresses over the next few months. Finally, Mary Janes remain a fashion person favourite, as a delicate yet sophisticated footwear choice, and H&M offers a modern edge with a squared toe shape and playful textures from a suede-like finish to sleek satin-like styles.
Ready to explore the five trending flat shoe styles at H&M? Keep scrolling.
1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS
Shop the trend:
The juxtaposition of the classic bow and modern square toe is such a nice detail.
2. Timeless Loafers
Shop the trend:
3. Point-Toe Flats
Shop the trend:
4. Knee-High Boots
Shop the trend:
H&M's boots come at a higher price point due to the 100% leather fabrication.
From the suede finish to the buckle details, this pair is sure to be a favourite. They also comes in black.
Fresh Mary Janes
Shop the trend:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
