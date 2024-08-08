Autumn Has Arrived On the High Street—5 Major Flat Shoe Trends H&M Is Backing Now

The summer sunshine may be shining, but the high street is already one step ahead. Trench coats, light cardigans and classic footwear have returned to the shelves of our favourite stores as the seasonal switch-up approaches. Soon enough the warm summer days will ease into milder mornings, and whilst many pieces in our wardrobes will continue to work hard, reliable autumn styles are about to come into their own. With months spent slipping on flip-flops and throwing on dresses, I’m ready to help ease your wardrobe into the transitional period. And my first port of call is footwear.

Over the past few seasons, footwear has become a dominant category in the fashion space with the revival of the flat shoe and the return of beloved classics like ballet flats and Mary Janes, so it felt only natural to start here. with sunny days continuing I know that our readers don't want to sit around scrolling through websites or traips through the city streets hunting down the best styles. I, however, take it as a personal challenge to explore the fresh array of trending footwear and decipher the mainstay styles that are truly worth your time. This time, I've started my new season exploration with consistently on-trend and reasonably priced H&M.

My personal style is all about comfort, ease and polish, and that's exactly what the 2024 shoe trends have provided. Whilst there will always be a place for a standout heel or elevating mule, I'm focused on H&M's trending flat shoe styles as the most practical and hard-working wardrobe additions. True to form, the brand has tapped into classic styles that remain prominent in fashion circles, as well as honing in on the fresh style inspirations from the runways.

Earlier this year brands like Prada, Givenchy and Stella McCartney made a case for the return of the pointed-toe shoe on the autumn-winter runways as a classy silhouette that is primed for its return, and H&M has already distinguished slingback and mule styles that look 5 times their price tag. The reign of the ballet flats is going nowhere, and have proven their longevity in our wardrobes over the past few seasons. For autumn 2024, H&M has looked to two-tone styles, contemporary square-toe shapes and understated colourways for this versatile footwear.

Despite being an all-year shoe, loafers are synonymous with autumn thanks to their versatility in styling with everything from dresses to tailoring, and I've found three pairs that feel particularly elevated. As we talk about the arrival of autumn, we have to mention the return of boots to our shoe rotations, and the high street brand predicts that knee-high styles will be the trending style to know about, offering a chance to restyle our summer mini dresses over the next few months. Finally, Mary Janes remain a fashion person favourite, as a delicate yet sophisticated footwear choice, and H&M offers a modern edge with a squared toe shape and playful textures from a suede-like finish to sleek satin-like styles.

Ready to explore the five trending flat shoe styles at H&M? Keep scrolling.

1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS

H&M Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW The two-tone is so elegant.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £55 SHOP NOW The juxtaposition of the classic bow and modern square toe is such a nice detail.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW Neutral shades are endlessly versatile.

2. Timeless Loafers

H&M Loafers £30 SHOP NOW A very designer-passing style.

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans, tailoring, dresses, skirts and more.

H&M Loafers £25 SHOP NOW The deep burgundy shade feels so elevated.

3. Point-Toe Flats

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £28 SHOP NOW Add undeniable elegance to any look with sleek slingbacks.

H&M Pointed Mules £28 SHOP NOW I still can't believe these are from the high street.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £28 SHOP NOW You'll reach of these on workdays and weekends alike.

4. Knee-High Boots

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £130 SHOP NOW H&M's boots come at a higher price point due to the 100% leather fabrication.

H&M Knee-High Cowboy Boots £65 SHOP NOW Cowboy styles continue to be a fashion person favourite.

H&M Suede Biker Boots £140 SHOP NOW From the suede finish to the buckle details, this pair is sure to be a favourite. They also comes in black.

Fresh Mary Janes

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW The suede-like finish to this pair adds to the expensive-looking feel.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW I've fallen for this vibrant red pair.