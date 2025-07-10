No Joke: Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneaker Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

They're not glass slippers, but it would still be accurate to say that these sneakers are fit for a queen. Kate Middleton's go-to brand for tennis shoes, Veja, is majorly discounted in a variety of styles and sizes for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which runs until Friday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The princess has worn the Paris-based brand on numerous occasions, but she's far from the only celebrity fan. Emma Watson, Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes also own Veja sneakers.

Keep scrolling to see how the Princess of Wales styles her favorite casual shoes with jeans, and shop a selection of Vejas on sale today. As a bonus, we've also included a few of Middleton's second-favorite pair of low-key shoes, espadrilles, which are ideal for summer travel. We hope you find the perfect fit!

How Kate Middleton Styles Veja Sneakers

Kate Middleton wearing Vejas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing Vejas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Veja Sneakers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Urca Sneakers

This color combo looks so expensive.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Campo Sneakers

Get these classics in several colors.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Impala Sneakers

A sporty sneaker that still looks cool.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Esplar Logo Sneakers

We love a standout logo.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Wata Ii Low Sneakers

Try this style in breathable canvas.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
V-90 Sneakers

Move over, Air Force 1s.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Dekkan Sneakers

The laces add an unexpected playful detail.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
V-10 Lace Up Sneakers

Wear these with everything.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Venturi Ii Sneakers

Note the superior cushioning.

Vejas sneakers
Veja
Recife Logo Sneakers

Velcro isn't just for tots!

Veja Women's Rio Branco Sneakers, Black/white/oxford Grey, 6 Medium Us
Veja
Rio Branco Sneakers

A vintage vibe is always fun.

Shop On-Sale Espadrilles Worthy of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wearing espadrilles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fisace Womens Summer Lace Up Espadrilles Wedge Sandals Closed Toe Ankle Strap Platform Shoes
FISACE
Summer Lace-Up Espadrilles

Easy to pack and at an unbeatable price.

Platform Wedge Sandals
Coutgo
Platform Wedge Espadrilles

We love a contrast, too.

Viscata Escala Espadrilles
VISCATA
Escala Espadrilles

These lace-up beauties have great reviews.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

