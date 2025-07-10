No Joke: Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneaker Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
They're not glass slippers, but it would still be accurate to say that these sneakers are fit for a queen. Kate Middleton's go-to brand for tennis shoes, Veja, is majorly discounted in a variety of styles and sizes for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which runs until Friday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The princess has worn the Paris-based brand on numerous occasions, but she's far from the only celebrity fan. Emma Watson, Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes also own Veja sneakers.
Keep scrolling to see how the Princess of Wales styles her favorite casual shoes with jeans, and shop a selection of Vejas on sale today. As a bonus, we've also included a few of Middleton's second-favorite pair of low-key shoes, espadrilles, which are ideal for summer travel. We hope you find the perfect fit!
How Kate Middleton Styles Veja Sneakers
Shop Veja Sneakers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Shop On-Sale Espadrilles Worthy of Kate Middleton
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
