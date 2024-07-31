Yes, You Can Wear Boots in the Summer, and These 6 Chic Outfits are Definitive Proof

If I asked you to put together a comprehensive capsule wardrobe for summer, it's likely that it would contain some old favourites. Linen trousers? Check. A versatile swimsuit? Absolutely. A raffia basket bag? Guaranteed. But the one piece thats not likely to make the cut (although they definitely should) is a pair of great boots. Granted, when the temperatures rise, the first type of shoe we reach for a sandal, but if you spent good money on a pair of boots last autumn, it makes sense that you'd want to get your moneys worth, and given the "will-it-wont-it" weather we've been having this summer, they might actually be useful sooner than you thought.

After getting caught in the rain in my flip-flops one too many times, I put it to the Who What Wear team that boots might actually be a summer staple too. The general consensus was split 50/50, but after looking through socials and spotting both biker boots and cowboy boots spiking around festival season, I'm convinced that my theory has legs (pardon the pun). And if you can't wear your clothing all year round, what exactly is the point?

To prove that sometimes its worth tearing up the rule book, I've rounded up 6 summer outfits that showcase how to wear boots in warm weather too. Whether you're into mini shorts or long skirts, linen dresses or tough denim, these simple outfit formulas are well worth copying to get extra wear out of your favourite boots this summer.

1. Linen Mini Dress + Knee High Boots

Style Notes: A rough-and-ready knee-high boot will bring a little edge to your look and help toughen up pretty, linen dresses, as demonstrated by Sara's all-American 'fit [pictured above]. Introduce some texture with suede and distressed leather and you've got a nod to the Western aesthetic without the need for a Stetson and chaps.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW I've been recommending this dress to everyone who will listen.

Russell & Bromley Rein Boot £575 SHOP NOW Wear now with mini dresses, and in autumn/winter with tucked in leggings.

& Other Stories Large Leather Shoulder Bag £195 SHOP NOW Suede bags are huge right now.

2. Biker Boots + Printed Shorts

Style Notes: I can't think of an outfit better for festivals than this bohemian pairing of a ruffled blouse, statement shorts, and of course, a pair of biker boots. If you needed further proof that micro shorts and biker boots are very much a thing, they now come celebrity approved too—as seen on Emily Ratajkowski.

Shop the Look:

Damson Madder Leopard Pull on Shorts £50 SHOP NOW Didn't get your hands on Damson Madder's leopard gilet? Don't worry, you're going to love the matching shorts.

DUNE Totoe Leather Biker Boots £180 SHOP NOW The perfect biker boot (without too many bells and whistles).

3. Denim Jacket + Midi Skirt + Pointed Boots

Style Notes: On the days when summer isn't exactly delivering on the sunshine, it pays to have a go-to outfit that isn't too hot, but won't leave you cold either. Jackets are great for throwing on with a slip skirt and sandals, but if the forecast is grey skies, swap sandals for a dressy pointed boot for an outfit that goes from day to night.

Shop the Look:

COS Raw Denim Jacket £110 SHOP NOW This dark indigo wash looks so expensive.

Reiss Ivy Striped Lace Trim Midi Skirt £148 SHOP NOW Wear with tank tops, bandeaus, camisoles, t-shirts, crop tops, shirts, cardigans...

STAUD Wally Leather Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW We can appreciate a boot with a wearable heel height.

4. Oversized Separates and Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: Loose layers are a must in summer, and Tori's oversized tee and maxi skirt combo [pictured above] looks cool in every sense of the word. Most of us already have a pair of cowboy boots in the back of our wardrobes, we've just been wondering how to wear them, and if denim shorts and waistcoats aren't your vibe, this is as good a place as any to start.

Shop the Look:

COS Trapeze T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW The ideal slouchy fit.

Nobodys Child White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Act fast, this is already selling super fast.

GANNI Black Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW A cult classic for good reason.

5. Cardigan + Mini Skirt + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: The French have long mastered the art of "effortless" elegance, so it's no surprise that polished, heeled boots have been in their rotation for centuries. To bring the classic boot up-to-date, wear them in the summer with a a cute mini skirt and another Parisian staple—the cardigan, for a trés chic look guaranteed to invite compliments.

Shop the Look:

&Daughter Enya Cashmere Cardigan in Canvas £450 SHOP NOW Light enough to knit to wear in summer too.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt £140 SHOP NOW Expect to see much more of this on Instagram this year.

Charles & Keith Block Heel Knee Boots £50 SHOP NOW Charles and Keith shoes always look at least three times their price tag.

6. Pretty Blouse + Long Shorts + Chunky Boots

Style Notes: Long shorts are everywhere this summer, but particularly denim Bermudas. The longer hem may make them seem more difficult to style, but treating them like you would any other pair of shorts works with shoe pairings—take chunky calf-length boots as an example. Avoid cutting off your legs and making them seem shorter by looking for short styles that finish above the knee and a boot that comes well under.

Shop the Look:

Free People Love Me Smocked Tunic £98 SHOP NOW Looking for light layering pieces that are designed with heatwaves in mind? Free People tunics tick every box.

TU Light Wash Embellished Denim Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW The cut, the wash, the length—these are jorts perfection.

H&M Biker Boots £55 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller.

