Shoe Trends May Come and Go, But Elegant Women Can't Stop Wearing This Timeless Style for Autumn

They may not be brand new, but ruched loafers are suddenly everywhere this year. Scroll to see why fashion insiders are backing basics right now.

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Three fashion people wear the best ruched loafers 2026.
(Image credit: Who what Wear UK)
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As we turn the corner into autumn, there is only one piece of clothing I can think about: shoes. After six months of toe-baring, foot-flaunting styles, I for one, am more than ready to put my monthly pedicure on pause and turn my attention towards the wonderful world of closed-toe styles. Now, as much as I adore a practical pair of trainers and swoon after the Parisian polish of a timeless pair of ballet flats, what my heart truly yearns for come autumn is loafers. Most specifically, those with a ruched front.

Best ruched loafers: @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner wears The Row Soft Leather Loafers (£1200)

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

There's something Inherently autumnal about a "back to school" loafer, and it's preppy charm has fashion people hooked. Defined by the soft, gathered detailing across the front, this finishing touch transforms the otherwise staid shape of the minimalist go-to into something altogether far cooler—and dare I say it, far more playful? There's a good reason Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have long been fans of The Row’s Soft Leather Loafers, and after a scroll through my social media feeds, it seems they're far from the only ones on the ruched loafer hype.

Best ruched loafers: smythsisters

Fashion person Marianne Smyth wears ruched loafers.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Having cast my seasoned eye through the masses of stylish shapes on the market right now, I’ve done the legwork to bring you the best of the best (sectioned by price, of course). So whether you’re after an affordable suede pair or a style where embellishments do all the talking, keep scrolling to see and shop the best ruched loafers on the market right now. Consider this the only shoe update you'll need this season.

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The Best Ruched Loafers on The Market Right Now:

1. Under £100

Best ruched loafers: smythsisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Loafers and white socks are a classic combination, but if you’re after a way to make them feel a little less Michel Jackson and better suited to autumn, make sure you choose a longer pair of jeans. This way, the flash of white will feel more deliberate.

Shop Ruched Loafers Under £100:

2. Under £250

Best ruched loafers: nlmarilyn

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Perfect for transitional days, Marilyn’s look (pictured above) is exactly how I’ll be styling loafers this autumn. The soft structure of her black midi skirt keeps things smart, whilst the blue shirt provides just the pop of colour you need. On cooler days, sling on a trench coat and voilà, a functional yet stylish look.

Shop Ruched Loafers Under £250:

3. Over £500

Best ruched loafers: @kendalljenner

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: I adore the polished feel that Kendall's Soft Leather Loafers from The Row bring to her outfits. Whilst her red skirt, black jumper and Ralph Lauren cap would look just as cool with trainers, it's the loafers' preppy finish that elevates the timeless combination.

Shop Ruched Loafers Over £500:

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.