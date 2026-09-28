There's something Inherently autumnal about a "back to school" loafer, and it's preppy charm has fashion people hooked. Defined by the soft, gathered detailing across the front, this finishing touch transforms the otherwise staid shape of the minimalist go-to into something altogether far cooler—and dare I say it, far more playful? There's a good reason Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have long been fans of The Row’s Soft Leather Loafers, and after a scroll through my social media feeds, it seems they're far from the only ones on the ruched loafer hype.
Having cast my seasoned eye through the masses of stylish shapes on the market right now, I’ve done the legwork to bring you the best of the best (sectioned by price, of course). So whether you’re after an affordable suede pair or a style where embellishments do all the talking, keep scrolling to see and shop the best ruched loafers on the market right now. Consider this the only shoe update you'll need this season.
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The Best Ruched Loafers on The Market Right Now:
1. Under £100
Style Notes: Loafers and white socks are a classic combination, but if you’re after a way to make them feel a little less Michel Jackson and better suited to autumn, make sure you choose a longer pair of jeans. This way, the flash of white will feel more deliberate.
Remixing a classic profile with a gathered-front, this minimal design is set to become a favourite buy.
Matalan
Ruched Pu Loafers
The subtle gold detail elevates this simple design.
New Look
Real Suede Loafers
Comprised from real suede.
ZARA
Leather Gathered Flat Loafers
If you're tired of timeless black, why not try Zara's buttery white iteration instead?
ARRANGE
Premium Leather Loafer
I'd advise you to stay true to size in this pair as the soft leather has some give.
H&M
Leather Loafers
This stylish pair ranges from a UK size 2-9.
2. Under £250
Style Notes: Perfect for transitional days, Marilyn’s look (pictured above) is exactly how I’ll be styling loafers this autumn. The soft structure of her black midi skirt keeps things smart, whilst the blue shirt provides just the pop of colour you need. On cooler days, sling on a trench coat and voilà, a functional yet stylish look.
Shop Ruched Loafers Under £250:
COS
Leather Moccasin Loafers
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
Boden
Dinah Everyday Flexi Loafers
The vinyl finish makes this pair of than your everyday pair.
Whistles
Soft Suede Ruched Loafer
I love how this warm brown pair looks styled with straight-leg jeans.
ALOHAS
Aven Leather Loafers
As a Aloha's Aven loafer lover, I promise you this pair is good as it looks.
Sezane
Marceau Loafers
Like the age old saying goes, if its good enough for a French women...
Nokwol
Swifty Leather Loafers
Nokwol is the shoe brand to know if you're looking for mid range shoes which will last for years.
DUKE + DEXTER
Ezra Tumbled Ruched Loafer
A stroll down any East London street is enough to prove exactly why Duke + Dexter's Ezra's loafers had to make this list.
3. Over £500
Style Notes: I adore the polished feel that Kendall's Soft Leather Loafers from The Row bring to her outfits. Whilst her red skirt, black jumper and Ralph Lauren cap would look just as cool with trainers, it's the loafers' preppy finish that elevates the timeless combination.
Shop Ruched Loafers Over £500:
The Row
Soft Leather Loafers
Shop Kendall's exact pair.
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafer
This stylish shape comes in colours Espresso Leather, Chocolate Snake, Hazel and Espresso, too.
Stuart Weitzman
Brooks Loafers
This pared-back silhouette is elevated through the gathered detailing around the toe. Plus, the foldable back means you can slip these on and wear them backless too.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Cassandre-embellished Loafers
All of your favourite celebrities wear by elegant shape and timeless details on Saint Laurent's Le Loafer.
Celine
Loafer Luco
The delicate hardwear injects a quietly expensive allure.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.