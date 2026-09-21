If Fashionable People in NYC Aren't Wearing Sneakers or Loafers, They're Wearing These 4 Flat Shoe Trends

Obviously, sneakers and loafers are go-to shoe choices for fashion people to look cool and effortless. While sneakers and loafers clearly remain a staple, this fall's other trending flat shoes offer an equally cool, effortless alternative. In fact, after scrolling through my Saved images on Instagram, the shoe styles in question seem to be in heavy rotation for some of the most fashionable in New York City (including some of my colleagues). New Yorkers are known for their forward aesthetics, so it's no surprise these modern shoe silhouettes are essentials.
Keep scrolling for four of the chicest fall flat shoe trends that will make any ensemble that much more stylish. You'll also notice visual inspiration from fashion people in NYC, along with shopping picks if you want to add one or all of the shoe trends to your closet.
Ballet Flats and Jazz Shoes
Of course ballet flats were going to be on this list—especially the absolute classic choice Olympia Gayot (the creative director at J.Crew) is wearing here. Speaking of J.Crew, the label has a chic pair of derby shoes, or jazz shoes, right now. I've also been spotting this trend on fashionable New Yorkers.
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J.Crew
Verona Ballet Flats in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Verona Lace-Up Flats
Franco Sarto
Rosalee Ballet Flats
Margaux
The Billie Derby
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Lace-Up Loafers
Animal-Print Flats
This flat shoe trend isn't so much shape-specific but focused on the print. Whether they're mules, ballerinas, or Mary Janes, flat shoes in animal print (any pattern—from leopard to zebra) are a stylish choice for 2026.
Reformation
Calista Flats
AZALEA WANG
Raphael Leather Flat Mules
Marc Fisher LTD
Godealy Genuine Calf Hair Mary Jane Flats
Veronica Beard
Bancroft Flats
Margaux
The Alba
Black Suede Studio
Lucia Flats
Flat Boots
A flat boot or a style with a super-low heel is a sleek and modern choice to wear this fall. Plus, it's going to bring more comfort than a super-high heeled boot.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.