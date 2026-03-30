Sorry, White Tees—Jeans And Loafers Look Chicest With This More Elegant Alternative

Now, as I write this, I’m wearing a white T-shirt, so I’m certainly not suggesting the classic staple doesn’t have its place—it absolutely does. But every so often, a basic outfit calls for a slightly more elevated foundation to really make it sing. Making my case, Zendaya was spotted out this week styling a sleek blue shirt with relaxed jeans and polished loafers, bringing to life a three-piece formula I can already picture dominating spring wardrobes.
The crisp shirt and structured loafers lend a sense of polish, whilst the easy denim keeps things grounded and wearable. Where a T-shirt might double down on the laid-back feel of the jeans, the blue shirt elevates it instead. Echoing the sophistication of the loafers, the pairing creates a casual look that feels relaxed but still pulled together.
Then there’s the colour itself. Light blue, in particular, is fast becoming one of the most elegant shades to wear right now. Softer than stark white yet just as versatile, it brings a sense of freshness and lightness that feels perfectly attuned to the season.
A subtle but impactful upgrade for spring, the blue shirt is proving to be one of the season's smartest buys. Scroll on to shop the best options below.
Shop Blue Shirts:
H&M
Oxford Shirt
This also comes in seven other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Contrast Detail Oversized Shirt
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
COS
Open-Collar Cotton-Poplin Shirt
This also comes in a classic white.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
& Other Stories
Oversized Shirt
This fresh shade of blue is such an elegant alternative to a classic white style.
Mango
Slim-Fit Poplin Shirt
The slim fit silhouette makes this easy to dress up.
Massimo Dutti
Raglan Sleeve Poplin Shirt
The sky blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Striped Poplin Shirt With Shoulder Pads
The shoulder pads give this class shirt such a fun point of interest.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.