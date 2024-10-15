It’s Official—Celebrities and Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Winter Shoe Colour Trend

If you've been tuning in to the trends cycle then you might have noticed a new heavyweight player had entered the ring this season. Newly in the wardrobes of the most stylish people I know, burgundy shoes are the winter-ready footwear trend that fashion people can't ignore.

Be it a rouge mary jane, a merlot ballet flat, or a burgundy loafer, fashion people are banking on the burgundy shoe trend right now. Adding an easy wash of colour into their cold-weather looks, the righ hue of the grown-up shade feels sophisticated and expensive looking, whilst remaining easy to style across the season.

Inspired to give my wardrobe a winter-ready upgrade, below I've taken inspiration from the celebrities and influencers I love the most to identify the key burgundy shoe trends to know about right now. Read on to discover what I found.

DISCOVER THE BEST BURGUNDY SHOES TO SHOP RIGHT NOW

1. BALLET FLATS

Katie Holmes wears burgundy ballet flats

Style Notes: With a penchant for great flat shoe and a keen eye for new trends I wasn't surprised to spot Katie Holmes styling a covetable pair of burgundy ballet flats in New York. Wearing hers with relaxed denim and an oversized shirt, Holmes used her sophisticated shoe to weave an elegant element into her relaxed day-time look.

SHOP BURGUNDY BALLET FLATS:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

These are well on their way to selling out.

Flat Leather Shoes
Zara
Flat Leather Shoes

Add a flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Gathered Soft Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Gathered Soft Ballet Flats

Style with denim or wear with a pretty dress.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Influencer wears burgundy boots.

Style Notes: Rather than shopping for classic black pairs, this season fashion people are shopping for their boots in a rich burgundy tone. Adding a warm wash of colour to a winter outfit, this growing boots trend provides dimension and interest and a nod to the season's biggest colour trend.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS HERE:

Gillian Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot

These also come in brown suede and black leather.

Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
Zara
Leather Heeled Ankle Boots

Style with denim or wear with a tailored trouser.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

The easiest way to work some colour into a winter outfit.

3. BURGUNDY LOAFERS

Jenna Ortega wears burgundy loafers

Style Notes: Usurping classic black and navy pairs, the burgundy loafer trend has been the most in-demand of the season. Styling hers with fresh white socks and an oversized blazer, Jenner Ortega wove the trending shoe into the daily rotation in a relaxed yet polished way. With a glossy finish and rich rouge hue, the smart shoe trend is quickest way to revive your footwear collection for the new season.

SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:

shop,

Mango
Leather Loafers

This also comes in two other shades.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

G.H. Bass' loafers are a fashion persons favourites.

4. BURGUNDY MARY JANES:

Influencer wears burgundy mary janes.

Style Notes: French women have long understood the wardrobe-altering power or a classic mary jane. When you want your outfit to feel a little more polished, mary janes are the easiest way to weave some elegance into your rotation. With a simple strap detailing and a pretty, feminine energy, this flat shoe trend styles well with short party dresses and baggy jeans alike.

SHOP BURGUNDY MARY JANES:

Velvet Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Velvet Mary Jane Flats

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a tailored trouser.

schuh,

Schuh
Layna Leather Flat Shoes

Style with socks or wear these without.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These also come in eight other shades.

5. BURGUNDY HEELS

Alexa Chung wears burgundy heels.

Style Notes: With party season coming into focus I've been on the lookout for the perfect pair of heels to see me through. Keen to add some dimension to my LBDs I'm taking my cues from Alexa Chung and shopping a rich ruby pair this year.

SHOP BURGUNDY HEELS HERE:

Slingback Leather Pumps
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps

The kitten heel shoe trend is taking off this season.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

These also come in two other shades.

zara,

Zara
Buckles Slingback Shoes

Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

