It’s Official—Celebrities and Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Winter Shoe Colour Trend
If you've been tuning in to the trends cycle then you might have noticed a new heavyweight player had entered the ring this season. Newly in the wardrobes of the most stylish people I know, burgundy shoes are the winter-ready footwear trend that fashion people can't ignore.
Be it a rouge mary jane, a merlot ballet flat, or a burgundy loafer, fashion people are banking on the burgundy shoe trend right now. Adding an easy wash of colour into their cold-weather looks, the righ hue of the grown-up shade feels sophisticated and expensive looking, whilst remaining easy to style across the season.
Inspired to give my wardrobe a winter-ready upgrade, below I've taken inspiration from the celebrities and influencers I love the most to identify the key burgundy shoe trends to know about right now. Read on to discover what I found.
DISCOVER THE BEST BURGUNDY SHOES TO SHOP RIGHT NOW
1. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: With a penchant for great flat shoe and a keen eye for new trends I wasn't surprised to spot Katie Holmes styling a covetable pair of burgundy ballet flats in New York. Wearing hers with relaxed denim and an oversized shirt, Holmes used her sophisticated shoe to weave an elegant element into her relaxed day-time look.
SHOP BURGUNDY BALLET FLATS:
2. BURGUNDY BOOTS:
Style Notes: Rather than shopping for classic black pairs, this season fashion people are shopping for their boots in a rich burgundy tone. Adding a warm wash of colour to a winter outfit, this growing boots trend provides dimension and interest and a nod to the season's biggest colour trend.
SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS HERE:
3. BURGUNDY LOAFERS
Style Notes: Usurping classic black and navy pairs, the burgundy loafer trend has been the most in-demand of the season. Styling hers with fresh white socks and an oversized blazer, Jenner Ortega wove the trending shoe into the daily rotation in a relaxed yet polished way. With a glossy finish and rich rouge hue, the smart shoe trend is quickest way to revive your footwear collection for the new season.
SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:
4. BURGUNDY MARY JANES:
Style Notes: French women have long understood the wardrobe-altering power or a classic mary jane. When you want your outfit to feel a little more polished, mary janes are the easiest way to weave some elegance into your rotation. With a simple strap detailing and a pretty, feminine energy, this flat shoe trend styles well with short party dresses and baggy jeans alike.
SHOP BURGUNDY MARY JANES:
5. BURGUNDY HEELS
Style Notes: With party season coming into focus I've been on the lookout for the perfect pair of heels to see me through. Keen to add some dimension to my LBDs I'm taking my cues from Alexa Chung and shopping a rich ruby pair this year.
SHOP BURGUNDY HEELS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer
-
7 Flat-Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
Cobblestone street approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
32 Timeless Knee-High Boots to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
The star of the show.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
These Chic Finds From Amazon's October Prime Day Feel Very 2025—30 I’m Adding to Cart
Most are under $50.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
5 Fall Shoe Trends I'm Buying From Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Yes, really.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Shoe Color You're Not Wearing (But Should Be)
I need at least three pairs immediately.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Shopping Expert—These Jeans, Shoes, Jackets, and Sweaters Are the Best Picks on Amazon
The only jeans, shoes, jackets, and sweaters worth buying on Amazon.
By Chichi Offor