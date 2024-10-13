After Hours of Research, I Know for a Fact These 9 Shoe Trends Will Dominate Winter

Winter Shoe Trends 2024
Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in Features

Winter is fast approaching, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to refresh our wardrobes with the latest footwear options. While I'll be sticking to the trusted pieces from seasons past, I still find myself drawn to exploring what the freshest footwear trends are. We all know that a well-chosen shoe can elevate an outfit, but when the temperature drops, practicality becomes just as important as style, so I was keen to find the winter shoe trends for 2024 that deliver on at least one, if not both, of these requirements.

The good news is, there are plenty of options that tick both boxes this season. From boots designed to withstand the cold, to shoes that make a subtle statement, there’s something for every mood and occasion. Whether you prefer classic designs that stand the test of time, or you’re on the hunt for something a little more on-trend, there’s a wealth of inspiration to draw from, and I've charted it all for you below. I know, I know; you're welcome.

In this guide, I’ll be highlighting some of the most versatile, durable, and stylish winter shoe trends of 2024, whatever winter may throw your way.

1. BROWN SUEDE

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: The fabric and the colour of the season collide. Genuinely, I don't know anyone who can resist the luxurious appeal of brown suede, especially when you can pick it up in so many variations. Just don't forget your protector spray!

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats

Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

Slouchy Suede Boots
Arket
Slouchy Suede Boots

2. COW PRINT

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Leopard whet our animal print appetites, so much so that it didn't take long for another It motif to come to the fore. Now, I'm seeing more pairs of cow print shoes than I ever have previously. From Mango's heeled mules to Free People's boots, there are endless ways to channel the trend.

Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats

Wyoming Way Boots
Free People
Wyoming Way Boots

Mango, Heeled Shoes
Mango
Heeled Shoes

Calf Hair Leather Loafers
Acne Studios
Calf Hair Leather Loafers

3. MOTO BOOTS

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Hiking boots have dominated the winter footwear scene for years but, for 2024, we're being encouraged to lose our laces and opt for moto-style boots with clean silhouettes. Just like the ones worn by bikers (Harleys, not ones with handbaskets), studs, buckles and straps are integral to getting this trend right.

Suede Biker Boots
H&M
Suede Biker Boots

Brown Leather Buckled Long Boots
Mint Velvet
Brown Leather Buckled Long Boots

Leather Biker Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Biker Boots

Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots

4. MOCK CROC

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Expensive-looking no matter how much you spend, given the fact that elegant fashion is still a big deal this winter, it's no wonder that the market is awash with mock croc. The glossy finish gives it even more polish.

Darla Croc Heeled Boot
Whistles
Darla Croc Heeled Boot

Leather Ballerina
Arket
Leather Ballerina

Andrea Loafers - Black Crocodile Print - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Andrea Loafers

Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

5. POINTED-TOE BALLERINAS

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Pointed toes are always in, especially when you pair them with heeled boots, but a fresh trend I'm seeing ignite this winter is ballet flats with sharp points in place of their typical rounded toes.

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Tan
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Tan

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Hermine
Vagabond
Hermine Shoes

Animal Print Ballet Flats With Buckle
Pull & Bear
Animal Print Ballet Flats With Buckle

6. SHEARLING LINED

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Winter calls for something cosy, and what could be more up to the task than some shearling. If you have the budget, I'd recommend opting for the real deal, but there's great faux iterations to be had too. My pick? These new-in Uggs.

UGG, Classic Mini Crescent Boot
UGG
Classic Mini Crescent Boot

Flatform Winter Clog
ME+EM
Flatform Winter Clog

Arizona Shearling-Lined Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Shearling-Lined Suede Sandals

Tan Suede Hiking Boots
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Hiking Boots

7. BURGUNDY

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: You might think brown is the biggest colour trend of the season, and you'd be right, but it's sitting in joint first place with burgundy. This deep red hue is supremely elegant and luxe-looking, hence its appeal. It's also much more versatile than you might think, too, pairing beautifully with black, navy, green, cream, camel and, what do you know, brown!

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot

Leather Block Heel Shoes
ZARA
Leather Block Heel Shoes

Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots

Marcie Embellished Leather Loafers
CHLOÉ
Marcie Embellished Leather Loafers

8. RIDING BOOTS

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Winter 2024's crop of boot trends is as eclectic as I've ever seen, and joining them in the pen is the riding boot. Horse puns aside, this boot works well with the country-adjacent, wax jacket trend we're seeing so much of this season. Wear them for winter walks, sure, but their sleek, no-fuss silhouette means they also look highly sleek with city attire, too.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

The Riding Boot Coffee
Toteme
Riding Boot in Coffee

Bridget Low Boots - Sandstone - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Bridget Low Boots

Mango, Leather Boots
Mango
Leather Boots

9. HEAVY METAL

Winter Shoe Trends 2024

Style Notes: Between the moto boot trend we've already discussed and the boho revival we're seeing across the fashion industry (thanks, Chloé!), we're seeing this dual influence manifest in metal. From studding to eyelets, chunky metal add-ons on shoes are very on trend right now.

Apollo Studded Leather Booties
Khaite
Apollo Studded Leather Booties

Sandro, Studded Leather Loafers
Sandro
Studded Leather Loafers

Green Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Green Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

Fitza Embellished Suede Loafers
ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE
Fitza Embellished Suede Loafers

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

