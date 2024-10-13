After Hours of Research, I Know for a Fact These 9 Shoe Trends Will Dominate Winter
Winter is fast approaching, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to refresh our wardrobes with the latest footwear options. While I'll be sticking to the trusted pieces from seasons past, I still find myself drawn to exploring what the freshest footwear trends are. We all know that a well-chosen shoe can elevate an outfit, but when the temperature drops, practicality becomes just as important as style, so I was keen to find the winter shoe trends for 2024 that deliver on at least one, if not both, of these requirements.
The good news is, there are plenty of options that tick both boxes this season. From boots designed to withstand the cold, to shoes that make a subtle statement, there’s something for every mood and occasion. Whether you prefer classic designs that stand the test of time, or you’re on the hunt for something a little more on-trend, there’s a wealth of inspiration to draw from, and I've charted it all for you below. I know, I know; you're welcome.
In this guide, I’ll be highlighting some of the most versatile, durable, and stylish winter shoe trends of 2024, whatever winter may throw your way.
9 STYLISH WINTER SHOE TRENDS TO TRY IN 2024
1. BROWN SUEDE
Style Notes: The fabric and the colour of the season collide. Genuinely, I don't know anyone who can resist the luxurious appeal of brown suede, especially when you can pick it up in so many variations. Just don't forget your protector spray!
SHOP THE TREND:
2. COW PRINT
Style Notes: Leopard whet our animal print appetites, so much so that it didn't take long for another It motif to come to the fore. Now, I'm seeing more pairs of cow print shoes than I ever have previously. From Mango's heeled mules to Free People's boots, there are endless ways to channel the trend.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. MOTO BOOTS
Style Notes: Hiking boots have dominated the winter footwear scene for years but, for 2024, we're being encouraged to lose our laces and opt for moto-style boots with clean silhouettes. Just like the ones worn by bikers (Harleys, not ones with handbaskets), studs, buckles and straps are integral to getting this trend right.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. MOCK CROC
Style Notes: Expensive-looking no matter how much you spend, given the fact that elegant fashion is still a big deal this winter, it's no wonder that the market is awash with mock croc. The glossy finish gives it even more polish.
SHOP THE TREND:
5. POINTED-TOE BALLERINAS
Style Notes: Pointed toes are always in, especially when you pair them with heeled boots, but a fresh trend I'm seeing ignite this winter is ballet flats with sharp points in place of their typical rounded toes.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. SHEARLING LINED
Style Notes: Winter calls for something cosy, and what could be more up to the task than some shearling. If you have the budget, I'd recommend opting for the real deal, but there's great faux iterations to be had too. My pick? These new-in Uggs.
SHOP THE TREND:
7. BURGUNDY
Style Notes: You might think brown is the biggest colour trend of the season, and you'd be right, but it's sitting in joint first place with burgundy. This deep red hue is supremely elegant and luxe-looking, hence its appeal. It's also much more versatile than you might think, too, pairing beautifully with black, navy, green, cream, camel and, what do you know, brown!
SHOP THE TREND:
8. RIDING BOOTS
Style Notes: Winter 2024's crop of boot trends is as eclectic as I've ever seen, and joining them in the pen is the riding boot. Horse puns aside, this boot works well with the country-adjacent, wax jacket trend we're seeing so much of this season. Wear them for winter walks, sure, but their sleek, no-fuss silhouette means they also look highly sleek with city attire, too.
SHOP THE TREND:
9. HEAVY METAL
Style Notes: Between the moto boot trend we've already discussed and the boho revival we're seeing across the fashion industry (thanks, Chloé!), we're seeing this dual influence manifest in metal. From studding to eyelets, chunky metal add-ons on shoes are very on trend right now.
SHOP THE TREND:
