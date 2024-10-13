After Hours of Research, I Know for a Fact These 9 Shoe Trends Will Dominate Winter

Winter is fast approaching, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to refresh our wardrobes with the latest footwear options. While I'll be sticking to the trusted pieces from seasons past, I still find myself drawn to exploring what the freshest footwear trends are. We all know that a well-chosen shoe can elevate an outfit, but when the temperature drops, practicality becomes just as important as style, so I was keen to find the winter shoe trends for 2024 that deliver on at least one, if not both, of these requirements.

The good news is, there are plenty of options that tick both boxes this season. From boots designed to withstand the cold, to shoes that make a subtle statement, there’s something for every mood and occasion. Whether you prefer classic designs that stand the test of time, or you’re on the hunt for something a little more on-trend, there’s a wealth of inspiration to draw from, and I've charted it all for you below. I know, I know; you're welcome.

In this guide, I’ll be highlighting some of the most versatile, durable, and stylish winter shoe trends of 2024, whatever winter may throw your way.

9 STYLISH WINTER SHOE TRENDS TO TRY IN 2024

1. BROWN SUEDE

Style Notes: The fabric and the colour of the season collide. Genuinely, I don't know anyone who can resist the luxurious appeal of brown suede, especially when you can pick it up in so many variations. Just don't forget your protector spray!

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW

Arket Slouchy Suede Boots £319 SHOP NOW

2. COW PRINT

Style Notes: Leopard whet our animal print appetites, so much so that it didn't take long for another It motif to come to the fore. Now, I'm seeing more pairs of cow print shoes than I ever have previously. From Mango's heeled mules to Free People's boots, there are endless ways to channel the trend.

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats £445 SHOP NOW

Free People Wyoming Way Boots £178 SHOP NOW

Mango Heeled Shoes £110 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Calf Hair Leather Loafers £600 SHOP NOW

3. MOTO BOOTS

Style Notes: Hiking boots have dominated the winter footwear scene for years but, for 2024, we're being encouraged to lose our laces and opt for moto-style boots with clean silhouettes. Just like the ones worn by bikers (Harleys, not ones with handbaskets), studs, buckles and straps are integral to getting this trend right.

H&M Suede Biker Boots £140 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Brown Leather Buckled Long Boots £199 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Leather Biker Boots £195 SHOP NOW

Paris Texas Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots £625 SHOP NOW

4. MOCK CROC

Style Notes: Expensive-looking no matter how much you spend, given the fact that elegant fashion is still a big deal this winter, it's no wonder that the market is awash with mock croc. The glossy finish gives it even more polish.

Whistles Darla Croc Heeled Boot £199 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Ballerina £159 SHOP NOW

Sézane Andrea Loafers £165 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW

5. POINTED-TOE BALLERINAS

Style Notes: Pointed toes are always in, especially when you pair them with heeled boots, but a fresh trend I'm seeing ignite this winter is ballet flats with sharp points in place of their typical rounded toes.

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Tan £110 SHOP NOW

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £55 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Hermine Shoes £100 SHOP NOW

Pull & Bear Animal Print Ballet Flats With Buckle £36 SHOP NOW

6. SHEARLING LINED

Style Notes: Winter calls for something cosy, and what could be more up to the task than some shearling. If you have the budget, I'd recommend opting for the real deal, but there's great faux iterations to be had too. My pick? These new-in Uggs.

UGG Classic Mini Crescent Boot £160 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Flatform Winter Clog £295 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Shearling-Lined Suede Sandals £130 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Tan Suede Hiking Boots £159 SHOP NOW

7. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: You might think brown is the biggest colour trend of the season, and you'd be right, but it's sitting in joint first place with burgundy. This deep red hue is supremely elegant and luxe-looking, hence its appeal. It's also much more versatile than you might think, too, pairing beautifully with black, navy, green, cream, camel and, what do you know, brown!

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Block Heel Shoes £56 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots £580 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Marcie Embellished Leather Loafers £650 SHOP NOW

8. RIDING BOOTS

Style Notes: Winter 2024's crop of boot trends is as eclectic as I've ever seen, and joining them in the pen is the riding boot. Horse puns aside, this boot works well with the country-adjacent, wax jacket trend we're seeing so much of this season. Wear them for winter walks, sure, but their sleek, no-fuss silhouette means they also look highly sleek with city attire, too.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW

Toteme Riding Boot in Coffee £860 SHOP NOW

Sézane Bridget Low Boots £270 SHOP NOW

Mango Leather Boots £160 SHOP NOW

9. HEAVY METAL

Style Notes: Between the moto boot trend we've already discussed and the boho revival we're seeing across the fashion industry (thanks, Chloé!), we're seeing this dual influence manifest in metal. From studding to eyelets, chunky metal add-ons on shoes are very on trend right now.

Khaite Apollo Studded Leather Booties £1400 SHOP NOW

Sandro Studded Leather Loafers £339 SHOP NOW

GANNI Green Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £325 SHOP NOW