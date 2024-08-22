The Very Specific Flat-Shoe Colour People Are Wearing to Make Their Outfits Look Elegant
Fashion people have long understood that the summer-to-autumn seasonal switch calls for some very specific wardrobe swaps. We're retiring our tanks in favour of structured shirts and boho blouses, and swapping our shorts for their longline denim sisters (that's jeans, by the way). As well as this, we're all working the burgundy colour trend into our wardrobes in any way we can because, well, it looks so darn expensive and luxe.
Having lived in black ballet flats over the summer months, I'm looking for something a little more sleek and moody to bring me into the autumn season, and a fresh pair of burgundy ballet flats is just the ticket. Sleek and sophisticated, this elevated neutral adds interest and dimension to an autumn outfit in ways black pairs simply can't.
Just in time for the change of seasons, I've noticed the trending ballets flats seep into so many wardrobes in recent weeks. Styling well with cream, beige and pale yellow, this trending tone nods to an autumnal colour palette in an understated way. Styling equally well with dark black or navy layers, as well as classic blue jeans, burgundy ballet flats are proving to be just as versatile as any other shade.
Spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor styled her sleek burgundy pair with an all-black look, letting a subtle pop of colour sneak into her outfit.
Set to be another flat-shoe season, this trend won't be slowing down anytime soon. Wear yours with skirts and dresses throughout the remainder of the summer months, before swapping to jeans and wool trousers when the weather starts to dip.
A natural evolution from the bright red shades we often gravitate towards throughout the summer, I predict that the burgundy ballet flat trend will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the season!
Read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy ballet flats below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY BALLET FLATS:
These chic flats won't be in stock for long.
The square-toe finish adds an elevted edge.
I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their elegant and high-quality shoes.
Style with socks or wear without.
T-bar flats are set to be a major trend this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Heeled Alt
Slip into sophistication.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
Take note for your next flight.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 35 Chic, Anti-Trend Pieces Are Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Standouts
These will be worn on heavy rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Shopbop Sale—I Sent These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks
Blink, and they'll be gone.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Live in Comfortable Yet Chic Shoes—These 30 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Have My Attention
You'll be wearing these all year long.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Getting a Jump Start on Planning My Fall Outfits—30 Chic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds I'm Eyeing
Bring on the cooler weather.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For
Chic, classic, and comfortable.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 30 Chic Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Make Any Outfit Instantly Look Expensive
Luxe vibes right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes