The Very Specific Flat-Shoe Colour People Are Wearing to Make Their Outfits Look Elegant

Fashion people have long understood that the summer-to-autumn seasonal switch calls for some very specific wardrobe swaps. We're retiring our tanks in favour of structured shirts and boho blouses, and swapping our shorts for their longline denim sisters (that's jeans, by the way). As well as this, we're all working the burgundy colour trend into our wardrobes in any way we can because, well, it looks so darn expensive and luxe.

Having lived in black ballet flats over the summer months, I'm looking for something a little more sleek and moody to bring me into the autumn season, and a fresh pair of burgundy ballet flats is just the ticket. Sleek and sophisticated, this elevated neutral adds interest and dimension to an autumn outfit in ways black pairs simply can't.

Influencer wears burgundy ballet flats

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Just in time for the change of seasons, I've noticed the trending ballets flats seep into so many wardrobes in recent weeks. Styling well with cream, beige and pale yellow, this trending tone nods to an autumnal colour palette in an understated way. Styling equally well with dark black or navy layers, as well as classic blue jeans, burgundy ballet flats are proving to be just as versatile as any other shade.

burgundy ballet flats

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor styled her sleek burgundy pair with an all-black look, letting a subtle pop of colour sneak into her outfit.

Influencer wears burgundy ballet flats.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Set to be another flat-shoe season, this trend won't be slowing down anytime soon. Wear yours with skirts and dresses throughout the remainder of the summer months, before swapping to jeans and wool trousers when the weather starts to dip.

Influencer wears burgundy ballet flats.

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

A natural evolution from the bright red shades we often gravitate towards throughout the summer, I predict that the burgundy ballet flat trend will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the season!

Read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy ballet flats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY BALLET FLATS:

Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats

The patent leather adds a sleek and polished effect.

Jolin
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Ballet Flats

These also come in four other shades.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

Style with a structured skirt or wear with baggy jeans.

Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

These also come in a vivid pink shade.

Willow Buckled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Flats
LK Bennett
Willow Buckled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Flats

These chic flats won't be in stock for long.

Vlogo Bow-Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Valentino Garavini
Bow-Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

The square-toe finish adds an elevted edge.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

These are a fashion persons favourites.

Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their elegant and high-quality shoes.

Lace-Up Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Lace-Up Leather Ballet Flats

Try a different take on the trending silhouette.

Elisa Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Flats
Jimmy Choo
Elisa Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Flats

Style with socks or wear without.

burgundy flats
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Patent Leather Ballet Flats

These are already on their way to selling out.

Patent T-Bar Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent T-Bar Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats

T-bar flats are set to be a major trend this season.

Lipsy Red Regular Fit Flat Toe Cap Bow Ballet Pump Faux Leather Ballerina
Lipsy
Toe Cap Bow Ballet Pump Faux Leather Ballerina

You can also shop these in a wide fit.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

