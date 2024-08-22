The Very Specific Flat-Shoe Colour People Are Wearing to Make Their Outfits Look Elegant

Fashion people have long understood that the summer-to-autumn seasonal switch calls for some very specific wardrobe swaps. We're retiring our tanks in favour of structured shirts and boho blouses, and swapping our shorts for their longline denim sisters (that's jeans, by the way). As well as this, we're all working the burgundy colour trend into our wardrobes in any way we can because, well, it looks so darn expensive and luxe.

Having lived in black ballet flats over the summer months, I'm looking for something a little more sleek and moody to bring me into the autumn season, and a fresh pair of burgundy ballet flats is just the ticket. Sleek and sophisticated, this elevated neutral adds interest and dimension to an autumn outfit in ways black pairs simply can't.

Just in time for the change of seasons, I've noticed the trending ballets flats seep into so many wardrobes in recent weeks. Styling well with cream, beige and pale yellow, this trending tone nods to an autumnal colour palette in an understated way. Styling equally well with dark black or navy layers, as well as classic blue jeans, burgundy ballet flats are proving to be just as versatile as any other shade.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor styled her sleek burgundy pair with an all-black look, letting a subtle pop of colour sneak into her outfit.

Set to be another flat-shoe season, this trend won't be slowing down anytime soon. Wear yours with skirts and dresses throughout the remainder of the summer months, before swapping to jeans and wool trousers when the weather starts to dip.

A natural evolution from the bright red shades we often gravitate towards throughout the summer, I predict that the burgundy ballet flat trend will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the season!

Read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy ballet flats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY BALLET FLATS:

Mango Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW The patent leather adds a sleek and polished effect.

Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Ballet Flats £90 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather Ballet Flats £365 SHOP NOW Style with a structured skirt or wear with baggy jeans.

Marks & Spencer Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW These also come in a vivid pink shade.

LK Bennett Willow Buckled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Flats £229 SHOP NOW These chic flats won't be in stock for long.

Valentino Garavini Bow-Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £610 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish adds an elevted edge.

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW These are a fashion persons favourites.

Le Monde Beryl Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their elegant and high-quality shoes.

ZARA Lace-Up Leather Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW Try a different take on the trending silhouette.

Jimmy Choo Elisa Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Flats £625 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear without.

Le Monde Béryl Stella Patent Leather Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Charles & Keith Patent T-Bar Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats £59 SHOP NOW T-bar flats are set to be a major trend this season.