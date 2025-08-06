Honestly? I'm a Little Over Sandals—7 Shoe Alternatives That Are Just As Stylish

Sometimes sandals just don't cut it for one reason or another—here are seven alternatives to sandals that are just as chic and work with summer-to-autumn outfits.

Sandals will always be a staple in a summer capsule wardrobe, but after a season of strappy styles and open-toe moments, there’s a natural shift happening. Whether it’s a case of wanting a change, the weather calling for a bit more coverage, simply looking ahead to the coming months or, if you're like me, being hesitant to book in for yet another pedicure, fashion people are beginning to swap out their sandals for other, equally stylish shoe trends and options.

From classic ballet flats to soft loafers and effortless espadrilles, there’s a whole world of footwear that still captures that relaxed feel commonly associated with sandals—without relying on bare toes. The beauty of these alternatives is that they work not just now, but will carry you seamlessly into autumn 2025, too, which is where my mind is firmly fixed.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven chic alternatives to sandals that are currently defining stylish, in-between-season dressing. Scroll on to see them.

7 Alternatives to Sandals That Are Just As Chic

1. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Ballet flats are the ultimate go-to for when you want something light and minimal but aren’t in the mood for open toes. They work with everything from linen trousers to jeans and midi skirts, and their polished shape brings an easy elegance to casual outfits.

Leather Ballet Flats - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats

A fresh white pair will work with the lighter colours that dominate the current fashion palette.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

That said, you can never go wrong with black.

Ida Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Ida Suede Ballet Flats

Try a suede texture for a softer finish.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Inject some colour into any look with a bright red pair.

2. Trainers

Style Notes: Classic trainers remain a favourite alternative to sandals, especially on days when the weather can’t make up its mind. A minimalist leather pair or a fashion-forward style in a neutral tone keeps things sharp while still being practical. The comfort is also a bonus—I can usher the Compeeds I've been carrying around in my bag for months into retirement.

Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These trainers have been sold out for so long, but I just spied a restock.

Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

This green shade feels so fresh and taps into autumn's emerging dill green colour trend.

Veja Volley Trainers
Veja
Volley Trainers

The flash of yellow adds some extra joy to these white kicks.

Suede Trainers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Trainers - Women | Mango United Kingdom

Minimalists will enjoy this neutral pair.

3. Suede Loafers

Style Notes: For days when you want something a little more refined, suede loafers strike the perfect balance. They add texture, feel softer than leather for summer styling, and will transition beautifully into autumn with denim, tailoring or even dresses.

Suede Flat Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Loafers

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

A warm tan hue will look great against white tailoring or skirts.

Georgie Suede Loafers
GIANVITO ROSSI
Georgie Suede Loafers

This warm beige hue will work with everything you own.

Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Suede Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Suede Loafers

The subtle YSL emblem on this chocolate-suede pair is a beautiful addition.

4. Slingbacks

Style Notes: Slingbacks are a clever in-between. You still get that breezy, exposed feel at the back, but with a more structured and dressy finish at the front. Perfect for city days, they look particularly chic with tailored trousers or simple sundresses.

Heeled Slingbacks
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks

Cream slingbacks are all over Paris right now.

Leather Slingback Shoes 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes

A classic.

Metallic-Leather Slingback Pumps
JIL SANDER
Metallic-Leather Slingback Pumps

Give your look some wow factor with a gold kitten heel.

Embellished Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Embellished Slingback Pumps

Burgundy is set to remain a key autumn/winter 2025 fashion trend.

5. Espadrilles

Style Notes: Espadrilles—whether flat or heeled—offer the texture and easygoing vibe of summer sandals but with a bit more coverage. They’re perfect for holiday dressing or giving casual outfits a touch of relaxed, Riviera-inspired charm.

Espadra Collapsible-Heel Leather-Trimmed Raffia Espadrilles
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Espadra Collapsible-Heel Leather-Trimmed Raffia Espadrilles

If you're into flats, this chic pair is hard to better.

110 Suede Slingback Platform Espadrilles
GIANVITO ROSSI
110 Suede Slingback Platform Espadrilles

The platform sole makes these espadrilles feel especially on trend.

Castañer Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals
Castañer
Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals

Castañer continues to create espadrilles using traditional methods.

Jute Wedges With Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Jute Wedges With Straps

The embroidered fabric on this pair is just so, so pretty.

6. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: Boat shoes are quietly making a comeback and are an ideal alternative to sandals for a preppy, off-duty look. Their slip-on ease and soft leather finish make them a comfortable and stylish choice for days when trainers feel too sporty.

Jasper Suede Loafers
AEYDE
Jasper Suede Loafers

These also come in a dark brown hue.

Black Standard Fit Leather Round Toe Boat Shoes
Next
Black Leather Round Toe Boat Shoes

The contrast leather accents give these a premium feel.

Sally Cream Leather Deck Shoes
Mint Velvet
Sally Cream Leather Deck Shoes

Keep things feeling fresh with an ecru pair.

Leather Boat Shoes
Hush
Leather Boat Shoes

These have that lived-in, worn-leather charm.

7. Clogs

Style Notes: Chunky, flat clogs are a great option if you still want that slip-on convenience but with more coverage. Whether you opt for classic Birkenstock styles or other elevated versions, they bring a laid-back feel to any outfit. Jeans, however, go hand in hand with them.

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

I get so much wear out of my Birkenstock Bostons.

Louis Suede Clogs
A.EMERY
Louis Suede Clogs

A very refined take on the silhouette.

Leather Buckle Clogs
ZARA
Leather Buckle Clogs

You'll want to invest in a suede brush with these.

Urchin Canvas-Jacquard Trimmed Textured-Suede Clogs
BURBERRY
Urchin Canvas-Jacquard Trimmed Textured-Suede Clogs

The flash of Burberry check is hard to resist.

