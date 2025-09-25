Forget Boots for A Minute—Here Are 5 Chic Alternatives I'm Wearing Instead This Winter

If there’s one thing I love about an autumn/winter wardrobe, it’s the footwear options. As much as I’m a summer girl at heart, sandals are really the only option during the peak heat, so as we descend into autumn, the endless shoe options are a welcome change. I love how my autumn/winter pieces can be styled in so many different ways and sometimes it is just down to a change of footwear to make an entire look feel completely new.
As I’ve transitioned over and stowed away my summer essentials to bring out my new-season pieces, I’ve rekindled my love for shoes. I absolutely love boots and they play an integral part in my wardrobe, and come the depths of winter I guarantee I won’t be taking them off. But, that's not to say I don't get a little restless...Sometimes I want to ditch the boots and opt for something a little more streamlined. Do you know what I mean?
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite footwear styles that are alternatives to boots. Enjoy!
The 5 Alternatives to Boots to Invest in This Autumn:
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The thing I love most about the ballet flat is their sheer versatility. They are a core style essential in any wardrobe and really are a piece to see you through the seasons. Over the years they’ve come on leaps and bounds and we’ve seen them grow and transition into so many different styles, it’s hard to pick a favourite.
Shop the Trend:
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh, Chianti
The OG brand of the mesh ballet flat.
Reformation
Maren Ballet Flat
A simple brown suede ballet flat can be styled in so many different ways.
ALAÏA
Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa's iconic crystal embellished ballet flat.
Miu Miu
Leather Ballerinas
Miu Miu's ballet flats are a signature for the brand.
Whistles
Black Elba Ballet Pump
I have this pair and get so much wear out of them.
2. Brown Trainers
Style Notes: This autumn is all about brown trainers – who knew a trainer could feel so sophisticated? Their neutral tone allows you to style them in such an array of ways, from tailored trousers to wide-leg jeans. Softer than black but just as striking, they are such an everyday staple piece.
Shop the Trend:
adidas Originals
Samba Lt Trainers With Crochet Detailing
One of my most worn pairs of trainers.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
It's no wonder they went viral.
New Balance
574 Trainers in Brown
New Balance are still so chic.
Alohas
490 Rife Trainers
For those that prefer an all-brown.
PUMA
Puma Palermo in Brown & White
The cream and brown combo is so chic.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers really are in their comeback era right now. From a classic black leather to the on-trend suede iteration, they are one of fashion’s most wanted footwear styles right now. I’ve got a black leather pair and instantly bought a brown suede loafer after writing a piece about them and can’t wait to see just how many outfits I can wear them with.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Lana Suede Loafers
Aeyde is one of my favourite footwear brands.
Sézane
Andrea Loafers
A croc effect loafer brings texture to an outfit.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
I can't believe these are high-street.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
These are at the very top of my wishlist.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
The deep chocolate hue gives a softer finish than black to an outfit.
4. Slingback Heels
Style Notes: For me, there is nothing more elegant than a slingback heel. They have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit, whether it’s jeans and a basic tee or a slinky lace-trimmed satin dress, they really are so versatile and so sleek.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Slingback Shoes
This is such a good price for 100% leather.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysli 70 Buckled Suede Slingback Pumps
An investment pair to bring out year after year.
& Other Stories
Embellished Slingback Pumps
Burgundy is still such a big trend.
Jimmy Choo
Camie Sling Back 60
A classic, staple pair to love for years.
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Patent Leather Shoes
So sleek.
5. Suede Clogs
Style Notes: Perhaps more well known as the Birkenstock Boston clogs, we’ve seen the rise in popularity of the suede clogs over the last few years. Now all of our favourite high-street heroes have their own iterations and they are hands down some of the comfiest shoes I own.