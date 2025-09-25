Forget Boots for A Minute—Here Are 5 Chic Alternatives I'm Wearing Instead This Winter

We're not quite ready to bring out our boots just yet so these are the five alternatives we're turning to instead.

Alternatives to boots
(Image credit: @michellelin.lin, @deborabrosa, @sarahlouiseblythe)
If there’s one thing I love about an autumn/winter wardrobe, it’s the footwear options. As much as I’m a summer girl at heart, sandals are really the only option during the peak heat, so as we descend into autumn, the endless shoe options are a welcome change. I love how my autumn/winter pieces can be styled in so many different ways and sometimes it is just down to a change of footwear to make an entire look feel completely new.

As I’ve transitioned over and stowed away my summer essentials to bring out my new-season pieces, I’ve rekindled my love for shoes. I absolutely love boots and they play an integral part in my wardrobe, and come the depths of winter I guarantee I won’t be taking them off. But, that's not to say I don't get a little restless...Sometimes I want to ditch the boots and opt for something a little more streamlined. Do you know what I mean?

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite footwear styles that are alternatives to boots. Enjoy!

The 5 Alternatives to Boots to Invest in This Autumn:

1. Ballet Flats

Alternatives to boots

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: The thing I love most about the ballet flat is their sheer versatility. They are a core style essential in any wardrobe and really are a piece to see you through the seasons. Over the years they’ve come on leaps and bounds and we’ve seen them grow and transition into so many different styles, it’s hard to pick a favourite.

2. Brown Trainers

Alternatives to boots

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: This autumn is all about brown trainers – who knew a trainer could feel so sophisticated? Their neutral tone allows you to style them in such an array of ways, from tailored trousers to wide-leg jeans. Softer than black but just as striking, they are such an everyday staple piece.

3. Loafers

Alternatives to boots

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Loafers really are in their comeback era right now. From a classic black leather to the on-trend suede iteration, they are one of fashion’s most wanted footwear styles right now. I’ve got a black leather pair and instantly bought a brown suede loafer after writing a piece about them and can’t wait to see just how many outfits I can wear them with.

4. Slingback Heels

Alternatives to boots

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: For me, there is nothing more elegant than a slingback heel. They have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit, whether it’s jeans and a basic tee or a slinky lace-trimmed satin dress, they really are so versatile and so sleek.

5. Suede Clogs

Alternatives to boots

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Perhaps more well known as the Birkenstock Boston clogs, we’ve seen the rise in popularity of the suede clogs over the last few years. Now all of our favourite high-street heroes have their own iterations and they are hands down some of the comfiest shoes I own.

