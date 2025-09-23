7 Shoes Our Fashion Editors Are Retiring This Autumn and 7 They're Wearing Instead

When it comes to footwear trends, the autumn/winter 2025 collections have ushered in a new mood—after years of chunky, thick soles there has been a shift towards a sleeker, more streamlined aesthetic. There has been a move away from lug sole boots, bulky trainers and platforms that require ankle strength to lift them—shoes that all flourished in our re-emergence after the pandemic—and a move towards more refined, and in many ways simple, shoes.
On my own wishlist for autumn, for example, is a pair of supple lace-up Derby shoes that are more of a jazz shoe than a ballet pump, along with a pair of no-fuss black leather knee-high boots that will go with everything. The colour palette is equally refined, as you’ll find that all of autumn’s trending shoe styles come realised in rich chocolate brown shades.
Whether you opt for a pair of suede retro runners, a fitted glove boot or pointed mule, autumn’s trending shoes won’t detract attention from your outfits or command attention. However they are designed to be ground almost every outfit and slot into your everyday wardrobe rotation, making them a sensible and long-lasting investment.
If you are investing in a new pair of boots, flats or trainers for the months ahead, see below for our guide to the shoes our editors think are worth investing in, and the ones they are temporarily retiring for the winter season. Leave the peacocking behind and turn to beautifully made, wear-with-anything shoes instead.
5 Shoe Trends Our Editors Aren't Wearing This Autumn and 5 They Are
1. Retiring: Chunky, Lug-Sole Boots
Buying: Sleek, Fitted Glove Boots
Style Notes: The lug-sole movement has finally started waning, after years of wearing chunky stomping boots. Whether you bought the Bottega Veneta originals or a Zara iteration, save these for laps around the park or countryside weekends, and consider a sleeker pair of fitted gloves boots for your everyday plans. It's a trend that took hold on the runways, seen at Miu Miu, Givenchy and Toteme, and will act as a sophisticated foundation to all of your autumn outfits.
2. Retiring: Mesh Mary Janes and Other Magpie Flats
Buying: Derby and Oxford Shoes
Style Notes: Instead of magpie flats, such as mesh Mary-Janes or crystal-embellished ballet pumps, for autumn 2025 there is a rise of sensible, scholarly flats, whether that’s loafers, lace-up Derby shoes or sturdy Oxfords. We particularly love Derbies that have a soft, jazz shoe-style quality to them, and were seen in Michael Rider’s debut collection for Celine for spring/summer 2025.
3. Retiring: Chunky Trainers
Buying: Streamlined Runners
Style Notes: When it comes to trainers, there is a shift towards sleeker, streamlined silhouettes with retro design details, such as racer red colourways, suede finishes and nostalgic runner details. Dries Van Noten is leading this trend and the hype surrounding its sneakers shows no sign of slowing down. Unlike a chunky sole, these also unlock more styling options, as they look just as good with office-ready tailoring as sportswear.
4. Retiring: Impractical Heeled Boots
Buying: Flat Knee-Highs
Style Notes: Another significant boot trend which has dominated this fashion month is flat knee-high boots with little fuss or frills. Instead of a high-heeled alternative, these are shoes you can crank up the step count in — note they look particularly stylish with scholarly pleated skirts and mini silhouettes. Black glossy leather is a failsafe choice.
5. Retiring: Sheepskin Boots
Buying: Boho Slouchy Boots
Style Notes: When it comes to a boho-leaning aesthetic, leave the sheepskin-lined boots for cosy nights at home, and instead embrace the Noughties slouchy boot revival. Dubbed “buccaneer boots” in our autumn/winter trend report, these have an excess of fabric that folds and ripples over the leg. You can go full Pirates of the Caribbean costume with buckles and pouches (Vivienne Westwood's buckled pirate boots are having a moment once again), or for a sleeker more equestrian spin as seen at Ralph Lauren. Suede adds a Noughties boho touch and no one does this better than Isabel Marant.
6. Retiring: Metallics
Buying: Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: If you’ve read our seasonal trend report then you will know that when it comes to colours for 2025, it’s all about rich mocha, chocolate hues and deep mahogany tones. This doesn’t just apply to leather jackets and knitwear, as every item in your wardrobe is realised in cocoa tones for 2025—including footwear. It’s an elevated alternative to black that adds depth and richness to any outfit—a far cooler way of tackling event dressing than disco-ball, mirrored shoes.
7. Retiring: Platforms
Buying: Pointed Pumps
In 2022 Versace sparked a platform revival with its towering, colourful heels, which were the antidote to lockdown slippers and signalled a return to the party. For 2025, however, we’re taking it down a few inches, with barely-there kitten heels and mules that have a pointed toe. Your ankles will thank you, as there's no risk of a Naomi Campbell at Vivienne Westwood-esque tumble in these.