This White Lotus It Girl Just Convinced Me to Buy This Jacket Trend to Wear With Flats and Socks
If you're like me and think about The White Lotus approximately once an hour these days, you're probably obsessed with British actress Aimee Lou Wood (who plays the incredibly endearing Chelsea) and want to know more about her. Well, I'm here to fill you in on one thing about her and that's her style as of late. While in NYC for press this week, we got a glimpse into her aesthetic, and there seems to be a theme among the two outfits she was photographed wearing.
Both of the looks she wore today included flat shoes and white crew socks, and for both instances, she wore a trendy leather jacket. The first was a leather bomber jacket with jeans and black loafers and the other was a leather trench coat with a miniskirt, turtleneck, and black Mary Janes. I don't know what's in the air this spring, but everyone is wearing leather bomber jackets and trenches, and styling them in fresh ways that suit their wardrobes. I love that Wood infused a bit of a quirky-cool vibe into her leather jacket outfits, thanks to the socks-and-flats pairing.
I don't know about you but I'm even more inspired to add a new leather jacket to my wardrobe (and to wear it with socks and flats, of course). Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of The White Lotus It girl's style and shop similar leather jackets.
On Aimee Lou Wood: Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Bag ($745)
On Aimee Lou Wood: Tory Burch Romy Hobo Bag ($498)
Shop Leather Bomber Jackets and Trench Coats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
