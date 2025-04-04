This White Lotus It Girl Just Convinced Me to Buy This Jacket Trend to Wear With Flats and Socks

If you're like me and think about The White Lotus approximately once an hour these days, you're probably obsessed with British actress Aimee Lou Wood (who plays the incredibly endearing Chelsea) and want to know more about her. Well, I'm here to fill you in on one thing about her and that's her style as of late. While in NYC for press this week, we got a glimpse into her aesthetic, and there seems to be a theme among the two outfits she was photographed wearing.

Both of the looks she wore today included flat shoes and white crew socks, and for both instances, she wore a trendy leather jacket. The first was a leather bomber jacket with jeans and black loafers and the other was a leather trench coat with a miniskirt, turtleneck, and black Mary Janes. I don't know what's in the air this spring, but everyone is wearing leather bomber jackets and trenches, and styling them in fresh ways that suit their wardrobes. I love that Wood infused a bit of a quirky-cool vibe into her leather jacket outfits, thanks to the socks-and-flats pairing.

I don't know about you but I'm even more inspired to add a new leather jacket to my wardrobe (and to wear it with socks and flats, of course). Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of The White Lotus It girl's style and shop similar leather jackets.

Aimee Lou Wood wearing a leather jacket in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Aimee Lou Wood: Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Bag ($745)

Aimee Lou Wood wearing a leather jacket in NYC

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

On Aimee Lou Wood: Tory Burch Romy Hobo Bag ($498)

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets and Trench Coats

Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber
Reformation
Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber

Marly Leather Bomber Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Marly Leather Bomber Jacket

ТРЕНЧ Tate
Apparis
Tate Trench

Madewell, Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket
Madewell
Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket

The Charles Leather Trench
FAVORITE DAUGHTER
The Charles Leather Trench

Lambskin Leather Longline Bomber Jacket
Bernardo
Lambskin Leather Longline Bomber Jacket

Lioness Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket
Shopbop
Lioness Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket

Formosa Leather Coat
EAVES
Formosa Leather Coat

Leather Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Leather Bomber Jacket

Tina Faux Leather Trench Coat - Black
The Frankie Shop
Tina Faux Leather Trench Coat

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

