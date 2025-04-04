This White Lotus It Girl Just Convinced Me to Buy This Jacket Trend to Wear With Flats and Socks

If you're like me and think about The White Lotus approximately once an hour these days, you're probably obsessed with British actress Aimee Lou Wood (who plays the incredibly endearing Chelsea) and want to know more about her. Well, I'm here to fill you in on one thing about her and that's her style as of late. While in NYC for press this week, we got a glimpse into her aesthetic, and there seems to be a theme among the two outfits she was photographed wearing.



Both of the looks she wore today included flat shoes and white crew socks, and for both instances, she wore a trendy leather jacket. The first was a leather bomber jacket with jeans and black loafers and the other was a leather trench coat with a miniskirt, turtleneck, and black Mary Janes. I don't know what's in the air this spring, but everyone is wearing leather bomber jackets and trenches, and styling them in fresh ways that suit their wardrobes. I love that Wood infused a bit of a quirky-cool vibe into her leather jacket outfits, thanks to the socks-and-flats pairing.



I don't know about you but I'm even more inspired to add a new leather jacket to my wardrobe (and to wear it with socks and flats, of course). Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of The White Lotus It girl's style and shop similar leather jackets.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Aimee Lou Wood: Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Bag ($745)

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

On Aimee Lou Wood: Tory Burch Romy Hobo Bag ($498)

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets and Trench Coats

Reformation Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

NOUR HAMMOUR Marly Leather Bomber Jacket $1525 SHOP NOW

Apparis Tate Trench $575 $403 SHOP NOW

Madewell Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket $548 SHOP NOW

FAVORITE DAUGHTER The Charles Leather Trench $1598 SHOP NOW

Bernardo Lambskin Leather Longline Bomber Jacket $480 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Lioness Kenny Woven Bomber Jacket $129 SHOP NOW

EAVES Formosa Leather Coat $628 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Leather Bomber Jacket $2500 SHOP NOW