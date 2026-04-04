Every Major Trend to Know From Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month has officially come to a close for the fall/winter 2026 collections. The shows at Paris Fashion Week offered us a preview of the trends that will mold fashion for the remainder of 2026. Last season, we saw many debut collections from newly-appointed creative directors at the biggest fashion houses in the industry. This season, we observed as the designers settled into the maisons—some doubling down on historic house codes, and others continuing to establish their distinct points of view.
So, how did this net out for the biggest trends at PFW? At the Paris shows, we saw the return of romance, high-impact accessories that were key for styling, and a strong endorsement of the biggest color trend of the year. Ahead, read more on the five biggest fall/winter 2026 trends to know from Paris Fashion Week.
Many designers doubled down on the royal purple color trend that has been dominant throughout fashion month. At Chanel, a breezy ruffled top and pants look tapped into Chemena Kamali's take on boho. At Celine, Michael Rider presented a purple leather trench coat, as well as gloves and bags in the distinct shade. At Loewe, an asymmetrical textured mini dress was executed in the deep purple color. We're already seeing this color trending amongst style insiders and expect it to be a defining color this year.
ZARA
Supima Cotton T-Shirt
High Sport
Louis Cropped Pants
KHAITE
Lotus Mini Calf Hair Tote
In 2026, softer, more romantic pieces are appearing everywhere from the runways to the street style scene to the red carpet. There is a sense of intentional frivolity and diffused dressing that is really making an impact on and off the runways. Simply put, we're seeing the return of romance, and 2026 is marking a shift toward soft fashion that is lighthearted and playful and just may make us add some whimsy back into our wardrobes.
Alfie
Lilly Midi Dress
Cara Cara
Wes Floral Jacquard Top
STAUD
Halton Jacquard Jacket
In past seasons, we've tracked the emergence of '80s oversize suiting with big, bold shoulders and masculine proportions. Then, the rise of "soft power" dressing with the infusion of more feminine silhouettes in suiting and officewear. Now, we're seeing rise of the return of skirt suits on the runways. It's a clear departure away from oversize pantsuit proportions and a movement towards reimagined ways to wear polished skirt sets, whether it's ladylike tweed or sheer, sexy lace.
BIRROT
Lay3 Crepe Cardigan
BIRROT
Lay2 Crepe Maxi Skirt
chanel
Slingbacks
There are always standout styling techniques that emerge at Paris Fashion Week, which define what cool dressers will be wearing the following season. At the recent shows, it was all about scarves wrapped and tied around the neck—something we saw on the runway at shows such as Loewe and Celine. Rather than a typical scarf, these styles stand out for the thick and bulky shapes, making them architectural and sculptural in nature.
Lovers and Friends
Faux Mink Scarf
Free People
Petra Puffer Scarf
Nour Hammour
Winter Scarf
Shearing outerwear has been on the rise in recent years, but we saw it take on an even more specific form on the fall/winter 2026 runways. The styles designers are sending down the runways are draped and almost fluid in form. At Dior, Jonathan Anderson executed this in the form of a Bar jacket-inspired piece with a peplum shape. At Alaïa, too, Pieter Mulier, showcased an hourglass shape in the plush materials. At