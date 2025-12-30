7 Editor-Approved Style Tips That Will Make You Look Rich in 2026

Creating rich-looking outfits is all about the right styling techniques and using what you already have in your wardrobe. Scroll on to see the tips that come editor approved.

By
published
in Features
Rich looking style tips 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

Dressing luxuriously is a state of mind, in my opinion. Everyone deserves to feel their best when they get dressed, and I think looking rich has more to do with styling tricks than it does with your budget. Some of the most gorgeous pieces I own are from the high street, and, to be honest, not every designer item I spot impresses me. At Who What Wear UK, we also believe fashion should be inclusive, which is why these rich-looking style tips have everything to do with technique, and nothing to do with the cost of the items.

You'll discover, after scrolling through these luxe outfits and styling tips, that you likely have a good portion of these items already in your wardrobe. It's just a matter of adding a certain accessory, selecting a rich colour palette or opting for the right bag, shoe or jacket pairing. As you'll see, a minimalist monochrome outfit is an instant way to feel richer, as is opting for dark-toned pieces or choosing a pointed-toe shoe. It's all in how you wear the pieces you already have. That's the best part of quiet wealth dressing and the various other names it falls under—it's for us all.

Keep scrolling to discover the rich-looking style tips that you can incorporate into your weekly rotation, no matter the weather or the occasion.

Rich-Looking Style Tips to Note for 2026:

1. Go for Monochrome

Rich looking style tips 2026

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: I've said it before, and I'll shout it from the rooftops again—a monochrome outfit does a lot in helping you feel put-together. Because you're working with all the same colour, everything feels sleeker and chicer without you having to spend tonnes of time styling.

Shop the Monochrome Pieces:

2. Add a Touch of Silver

Rich-looking outfit styling tips

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Whilst any kind of jewellery helps make an outfit feel richer, there's something about the cool tones of silver that really has an impact. It jumps out from outfits and catches the light beautifully. Silver-plated and other metal alloys with this finish are equally as chic. And, if you're more inclined to gold, opt for a bangle or dangling earrings that really allow them to shine.

Shop Silver Jewellery:

3. Drape a Scarf

Rich looking style tips 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: I can't quite put my finger on why scarves are so sublime, but the second you drape one around your shoulders or daintily loop it across your neck, your outfit takes on a brand new air of sophistication. It also offers ample opportunities for creativity. Take Sylvie's look, for instance. A white scarf knotted over a black dress is so elegant.

Shop Scarves:

4. Select a Structured Handbag

Rich-looking outfit styling tips

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A high-end designer bag isn't necessary to adopt a quiet luxury look. (My favourite bags of all time are from Topshop and COS.) It's more about the shape. When you opt for something with a rigid outline, it both punctuates and gives dimension to your outfit. I also think neutral tones, like black, cream and brown, do wonders at giving your outfit a luxe edge. However, a pop of colour is always fun on a monochrome outfit—think red, cobalt blue or pink.

Shop Structured Handbags:

5. Add a Leather Jacket

Rich-looking outfit styling tips

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Whether it's real or faux, a leather jacket brings an edge that some other outerwear styles just don't have. It looks incredible zipped up, open or draped over your shoulders and elevates a wide range of outfits. You can wear it over a dress, with a chic skirt and a jumper or with matching leather trousers for an attention-grabbing look.

Shop Leather Jackets:

6. Choose a Pointed-Toe Shoe