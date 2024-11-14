H&M Just Released a Pair of £38 Mules That Are Designer-Passing and Bound to Sell Out

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

As an editor who loves to find a special high street buy, my morning routine has adapted to include scanning our favourite stores for new-in finds. With my coffee, I explore the fresh influx of styles from the brands that do it best, and this morning I came across a pair of designer-passing mules that I simply had to share. Meet the H&M heeled satin mules.

Just in time for party season, H&M has created a pair of eye-catching mules that feature a satin-like finish and have seriously designer details. First, you'll notice the striking square-toe silhouette that brings a contemporary feel to this minimalist pair. What's more, I love the idea of the bold shape peeking out underneath wide-leg trousers just as much as paired with skirts or dresses.

The next detail of note is the architectural heel which is almost triangular in shape. It's these considered details that give this pair such a designer-looking feel. Currently, the pair is available in black, if you're looking for something more classic, and red if your wardrobe is calling out for an injection of colour. And at only £38 I think this pair will sell out quickly.

Keep scrolling to shop the H&M satin mules, and more seriously chic mules.

SHOP THE H&M HEELED SATIN MULES

Heeled Satin Mules
H&M
Heeled Satin Mules

Heeled Satin Mules
H&M
Heeled Satin Mules

Shop More Elegant Mules

Leather Heeled Mules
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules

Another great high street option.

Patent Leather Mule
Prada
Patent Leather Mule

Top of my forever wish list.

Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mule

I have a feeling this pair will be seriously popular.

Heeled Leather Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Heeled Leather Shoes

Looking for something seriously unique? This is it.

net-a-porter,

Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules

Manolo Blahnik's Maysale mules have been an iconic pair since they first released.

Maeve Heart Mule Heels
Maeve
Maeve Heart Mule Heels

This pair is already selling quickly. You'll also find them in a bold red shade.

Black Forever Comfort® Point Toe Peg Heel Mules
Next
Black Forever Comfort® Point Toe Peg Heel Mules

Add a touch of elevation to any outfit with this pair.

Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules
COS
Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules

Just a touch of this season's trending print.

Satin High-Heel Mules
ZARA
Satin High-Heel Mules

Another high street pair I have my eye on.

Bing 100
Jimmy Choo
Bing 100

As far as investment pairs go, you can't go wrong with Jimmy Choo's beloved Bing mules.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

