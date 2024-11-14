H&M Just Released a Pair of £38 Mules That Are Designer-Passing and Bound to Sell Out

As an editor who loves to find a special high street buy, my morning routine has adapted to include scanning our favourite stores for new-in finds. With my coffee, I explore the fresh influx of styles from the brands that do it best, and this morning I came across a pair of designer-passing mules that I simply had to share. Meet the H&M heeled satin mules.

Just in time for party season, H&M has created a pair of eye-catching mules that feature a satin-like finish and have seriously designer details. First, you'll notice the striking square-toe silhouette that brings a contemporary feel to this minimalist pair. What's more, I love the idea of the bold shape peeking out underneath wide-leg trousers just as much as paired with skirts or dresses.

The next detail of note is the architectural heel which is almost triangular in shape. It's these considered details that give this pair such a designer-looking feel. Currently, the pair is available in black, if you're looking for something more classic, and red if your wardrobe is calling out for an injection of colour. And at only £38 I think this pair will sell out quickly.

Keep scrolling to shop the H&M satin mules, and more seriously chic mules.

SHOP THE H&M HEELED SATIN MULES

H&M Heeled Satin Mules £38 SHOP NOW

Shop More Elegant Mules

ZARA Leather Heeled Mules £60 SHOP NOW Another great high street option.

Prada Patent Leather Mule £820 SHOP NOW Top of my forever wish list.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this pair will be seriously popular.

MANGO Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW Looking for something seriously unique? This is it.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules £645 SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik's Maysale mules have been an iconic pair since they first released.

Maeve Maeve Heart Mule Heels £140 SHOP NOW This pair is already selling quickly. You'll also find them in a bold red shade.

Next Black Forever Comfort® Point Toe Peg Heel Mules £34 SHOP NOW Add a touch of elevation to any outfit with this pair.

COS Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules £155 SHOP NOW Just a touch of this season's trending print.

ZARA Satin High-Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW Another high street pair I have my eye on.