Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall

In my opinion, Alexa Chung is one of the best sources for new-season style inspiration. While sprinkling in the odd new trend, the model and presenter weaves her signature classic and fuss-free energy into every look. Never overindulging the season's buzziest trends, Chung manages to make a new It item feel like something she's owned for years. This week in Paris, she wore the forgotten jacket trend that's slowly been coming back to the fore—a tough leather aviator jacket—which she paired with leather shorts and buckle heels.

Made distinct by its leather exterior and fur-lined interior, the aviator design often features oversize lapels, which can be buckled up for a funnel-neck finish or left to hang open. The coat was originally designed to be worn by pilots and is crafted to ensure insulation and a comfortable fit. While bouclé jackets dominated last fall and leather bomber jackets have been taking off for the past few months, the classic aviator marries the coziness of bouclé with the cool-girl energy of a bomber to create what just might be the best fall jacket on the market right now. Embodying the same je ne sais quoi of its wearer, Chung's aviator jacket felt perfectly in tune with her laid-back yet polished sense of style.

Although it was Chung who brought the trend back to my attention this week, my Instagram feed proves that the trend has been waiting in the wings for months now. As it was spotted across the streets of Paris this fashion week, it didn't surprise me to see that Chung is backing it too.

Warmer than your average leather layer, this emerging jacket trend is ideal for the chilly fall days ahead. It's a versatile piece that can see you through the season, and I've already seen the trend worn with cute miniskirts and classic straight-leg jeans this month. If you're feeling more experimental, try it with leather shorts to get Chung's look, or style it with a slinky slip dress for a 2024 take on eveningwear.

Read on to discover my edit of the best aviator jackets to shop right now.

